Should We Give Glu Mobile A Second Chance?

Positive numbers from Q1 show us that the new CEO is making major changes inside Glu Mobile and we should expect these changes to continue going forward.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) is a great example of a company that failed to innovate, when it was at the top of its game. As a result, its stock dramatically decreased in value since summer of 2015 and shareholders lost confidence in the leadership team. My January article Glu Mobile: Is 2017 A Year Of Change? described the challenges that the management team with its newest CEO Nick Earl will need to tackle in order to improve the situation and restore its former glory.

One of the reasons why the company was falling apart is the failure to successfully launch and monetize its new products, which led to poor business performance and lower sales. However, looking at the numbers from the first quarter earnings results, we could see that things start to turn around and now is probably the time to give Glu Mobile another shot.

Considering that for almost two years Glu Mobile was losing cash, the growth in revenue by 4.1% to $56.8 million Y/Y suggests that dark days are behind, and the increase of bookings by 27.8% to $69 million Y/Y shows us that there are still a lot of opportunities that the company could use in order to create additional shareholder value. I should also note that Glu Mobile has finally diversified its portfolio of games and no longer depends on one major product. This is probably one of the biggest changes that occurred in the first months of this year and is another reason why the company becomes a more attractive investment.

Another thing that I noticed is that the product portfolio strategy has changed and investors now have a clear picture of how the company is going to operate going forward. Unlike the previous management team that constantly changed its plans and forecasted unbelievable growth, the new team clearly defined the current perspectives and divided its products by two categories: catalog games and growth games. The former will be playing a function of retaining users by supplying them with a wide variety of products, while the latter will be a cornerstone for achieving long-term goals and driving the overall growth.

With the solid first quarter results and a formidable strategy, Glu Mobile has the real chance to return to its former glory and benefit its shareholders along the way. Later in 2017, the company will release its latest celebrity game about Taylor Swift and plans to increase the pipeline of its products in the few next quarters, which will help it to stabilize its ecosystem and add new users.

In Q2, Glu Mobile plans to have around $71 million to $73 million worth of bookings and I think that this goal is fairly realistic. The continuous strength of Design Home and the recent release of MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2017 in my opinion will be the main catalysts of growth in this quarter.

At the moment, Glu Mobile's stock starts to slowly climb from its 52-week lows and considering that the company has no debt and the turnaround starts to take place, I believe that $3 per share is a realistic goal in the next couple of weeks. From a technical standpoint, if the stock holds the $3 level, then we could see more buyers coming around and pushing the stock even higher as a strong support will start to form.

I bought some shares last week and plan to increase my position even more if we break the $3 resistance level. Also, considering that the stock price is pretty low, any investor that will buy it at these levels will have a reasonable margin of safety, which will help him to avoid major risks. Overall, I'm happy with the performance of the new CEO and remain cautiously optimistic about the future of Glu mobile.

