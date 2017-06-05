Discovering Discover Again

Illinois-based banking and payment services firm Discover (NYSE:DFS) is an easy security to overlook for a number of reasons.

For starters, the company's stand-alone history only dates back to 2007. And for some dividend growth investors, a quick screen would easily weed out the potential investment due to the dividend cut in the last recession.

Beyond that, Discover is a secondary player in its businesses. Whether you're talking about banking, payments or indirect competition, firms like American Express (NYSE:AXP), Visa (NYSE:V), MasterCard (NYSE:MA) or Chase (NYSE:JPM) have some clear clout advantages.

And finally, more recently there was a bit of a "missing the boat" aura around the security. Shares of Discover were trading hands in the low-$40's to start 2016. By the end of the year the price had marched all the way up to the low-$70's - easily posting a 60%+ gain in a short amount of time.

Those three reasons have probably allowed shares of Discover to fly under a lot of investor radars. And while you can't do much about history, the second two items are dependent to a degree on pricing bids and are not set in stone.

Actually, let's have a quick word on history. The recession was unquestionably difficult on the firm, much like nearly all other financial institutions. Still, Discover remained profitable, posting a slim $53 million gain in 2009. Yet thereafter the company's prospects have improved dramatically.

By 2011 Discover was generating $2.2 billion in profits or over $4 in earnings-per-share. From 2012 through 2016 the numbers were $2.3, $2.5, $2.5, $2.3 and $2.4 billion.

Two notes should be made about those numbers. For one, that's very solid ongoing profitability - it doesn't show robust growth, but it has been consistent in the past six years. And two, the per share numbers are much more impressive as a result of share repurchases.

Back in 2010 Discover had nearly 550 million common shares outstanding. Last year the number was under 390 million. So while total company-wide profits "only" grew by 8% since 2011, earnings-per-share grew by 42%. Remaining shareholders have seen their slice of the pie grow larger and larger.

That's the first point. While Discover's history may not "wow" you like a Visa can, it has still been quite reasonable.

The second aspect to keep in mind is the valuation. If shares of Discover traded at 20 times earnings or something of the sort, I wouldn't be writing this article today. Yet that's not the situation we find ourselves in. The expectation is for the firm to earn just over $6 per share this year and shares now trade under $60.

Back in the beginning of 2016 I wrote an article detailing why Discover didn't need much (or any) growth on the business side to return reasonable investment performance for shareholders. Since that time the price increased over 40% to close out the year. And as a result, it fell off a lot of investment radars, mine included.

Yet today, the natural ebbs and flows of market pricing have come back a bit. As I write this in June of 2017, shares now trade hands close to $59 or a nearly 20% decline for the year. The same thing that can get a security ignored can pop it back up again if things reverse.

The underlying business is still there. There will always be concerns, but the business aspect does not change greatly from day-to-day. What does change is the perception of those earnings and how much (or little) the collective bids are willing to pay for shares at any given time.

Let's see why it could be an opportune time to put a company like Discover back on your radar. I like to think about it in a "triple threat" sense, with the potentially positive attributes being dividend growth, earnings growth and valuation.

Discover currently pays out a $0.30 quarterly dividend or $1.20 on an annual basis. As mentioned above, the expectation is for just over $6 in earnings-per-share this year. That equates to an anticipated payout ratio of 20%. (And given that we know shares trade around 10 times earnings, we also know that the dividend yield sits near 2% as well.)

There are a lot of positives that can come from a reasonable starting yield and a low comparative payout ratio. The main one is flexibility.

We've seen it develop quite a bit in the past, and I mentioned it above - the share repurchase program has been especially robust. This is a factor that the company has a lot of wiggle room with and ought to remain a growth contributor (even if company-wide growth does not "wow.")

On the dividend front, it means that dividend growth can easily outpace earnings growth. Just to give you an example, should per share earnings (not just company-wide profits) stagnant for the next decade, the dividend could still grow by 8% annually and even then make up less than 45% of overall profits at the end of the period.

What's more, this could be supplemented by earnings growth.

If you look around for intermediate-term earnings growth estimates for Discover, the expectations come in between 5% and 10% per annum. And keep in mind that the vast majority of that can be accomplished on the per share level via share repurchases. You have the three important aspects for an effective repurchase program all queued up: a willingness and ability (in the way of a low dividend payout ratio) coupled with a comparatively low valuation.

Should per share growth come in on the low side of expectations - say 5% annually - you'd be looking at $7.30 or so in anticipated earnings after five years.

Last year Discover "only" increased its dividend by 7%, but in the years prior the company boosted the payout by 17%, 20%, 43% and 40%. A 10% dividend growth rate from today could mean collecting $7.30 or so in per share payments over the next five years. And Discover would still be paying out less than a fourth of its profits as cash dividends.

Finally, you have the earnings multiple. The historical earnings multiple for Discover in the past five or seven years has been in the 11 or 12 area. At 11 times earnings, $7.30 in future earnings implies a future anticipated price of just over $80. Add in the dividends (prior to thinking about reinvesting) and you come to a total value near $87.50 after five years.

Now here's where pricing comes into play in a big way. Suppose the above were your assumptions, acknowledging that it's important to come up with your own, individual thesis. If the share price still sat at $72, an $87.50 future value would imply total gains on the magnitude of about 4% per year. That's not terrible, but it's not exactly something that you strive for either.

However, that's not today's situation. Instead, the share price is closer to $59. At that level, using the same end value implies the potential for future returns of about 8.2% per annum.

Now this may or may not be attractive to you. That's going to depend on your personal expectations, how confident you are in those anticipations and whether or not you believe there are more compelling opportunities out there.

Here's the point. Discover may have flown under some investment radars due to its history, strong competitors or material increase in share price last year. Yet today the price has come back down quite a bit and the valuation is getting much better on a comparative basis. If not today, Discover is getting closer and it could still be an opportune time to keep an eye on the security.

