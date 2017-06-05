Accelerate Diagnostics Rides High On Innovative Product Launches In 2017

However, Accelerate Diagnostics may not be the right investment choice for a retail investor with short investment horizon or lower risk appetite.

FDA clearance for Accelerate Pheno system and Accelerate Pheno blood culture test kit has launched Accelerate Diagnostics on the path of becoming profitable commercial organization.

In Q1, 2017, in vitro diagnostics company, Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX), reported revenues close to $530,000, which is a phenomenal 225% year-over-year growth. The numbers appear even more attractive when we consider that this growth is not driven by one-time events but by major growth in operational sales. And this performance is definitely representative of the company's potential as it has been the first full quarter when Accelerate Diagnostics was equipped with all clearances both in U.S. and EU as well as fully functional commercial team.

I strongly believe that Accelerate Diagnostics is currently perched at the start of a steep growth trajectory. Hence, this seems to be an excellent entry point to pick up this stock in 2017. In this article, I will explain my rationale for preferring this company in greater detail.

FDA clearance of Accelerate Pheno system and Accelerate Pheno blood culture test kit is the major revenue driver for Accelerate Diagnostics

On February 23, 2017, FDA approved the marketing of Accelerate Pheno system and Accelerate Pheno blood culture test kit in USA, the first test that identifies infection causing organisms in the bloodstream as well as gives guidance related to antibiotics that these organisms will respond to. Unlike traditional blood culture based tests and antibiotic susceptibility tests that require a day or two for giving results, Accelerate Pheno blood culture test can identify organisms in 1.5 hours and suggest the correct course of antibiotics in next 6.5 hours. Out of the 140 assays in Accelerate Pheno blood culture test kit, 116 have been approved for marketing by FDA while the remaining 24 can be run only in research mode.

This approval marked the entry of the first fully automated solution to directly test patient samples for quantitative analysis of antibiotic susceptibility. Data from the early access program in USA has underlined the impact of this diagnostic solution in improving antibiotic prescribing practices which involves prescribing the right medicine without delay, thus resulting in improved patient outcomes. Accelerate Pheno system and Accelerate Pheno blood culture test kit together help detect and treat life-threatening conditions such as bacteremia or fungemia.

Prior to marketing approval in USA, on June 30, 2015, Accelerate Diagnostics also managed to secure CE Mark to market the solution for in vitro diagnostic use in Europe. However, while the public procurement process in Europe results in a delay of 12 to 18 months from the time of first customer contact to actual placement conversion. On the other hand, the process is much faster in USA, requiring around 90 to 120 days for realizing a sale of solution. Hence, it can be concluded that the FDA approval has provided the actual traction to Accelerate Diagnostics in 2017. In Q1 2017, Accelerate Pheno system sales soared in USA, while pheno consumable sales rose both in USA and Europe.

Accelerate Diagnostics has made solid progress in launching Accelerate Pheno system and Accelerate Pheno blood culture test kit in Q1 2017

At the end of Q1 2017, Accelerate Diagnostics had signed contracts for 191 instruments globally, of which 169 were evaluation contracts while the remaining 22 were placement contracts. The difference in evaluation and placement contracts is that while former is a commitment to purchase the solution subject to fulfillment of certain conditions, the latter is revenue generating commercial order that has progressed favorably from the evaluation phase.

Within couple of months of launch of the in vitro diagnostic solution in North America, Accelerate Diagnostics has managed to secure evaluation contracts for 69 instruments and placement contracts for 16 instruments. This number is over and above the instruments supplied through early access programs and at clinical study sites, which are demonstrating a high tendency to get converted in additional evaluation contracts. Since laboratories completely verify the suitability of the solution in the evaluation phase, there is much higher probability of clinical adoption in case a requirement match is identified. Majority of the instrument sales in USA are expected to be capital sales in 2017.

On the other hand, majority of instrument sales in Europe are expected to be reagent rentals. In Europe, Accelerate Diagnostics currently holds evaluation contracts for 100 instruments and placement contracts for 6 instruments. In France, the company also secured a UGAP certification, which allows Accelerate Diagnostics to bypass a very tedious and lengthy public tender process to place their instruments at hospitals.

The robust commercial progress made in Q1 2017 raises hopes about the growth prospects for Accelerate Diagnostics in remaining part of 2017.

Accelerate Diagnostics has been striving to further improve its positive blood culture test.

In Q1 2017, Accelerate Diagnostics continued developing new antibiotic susceptibility testing or AST assays and improved existing assays. Further, one of the collaborators of the company also conducted feasibility test to ensure if Accelerate Pheno system can be used for detecting heterogeneous vancomycin intermediate staph aureus or hVISA from positive blood cultures. The positive result from this test confirms the use of Accelerate Pheno system for hVISA detection, a definite clinical advantage not available from any other diagnostic platform. It should be noted that hVISA phenotype results higher failure rates for antibiotic vancomycin.

The company also expects to launch an innovative respiratory test kit by 2018 in USA

In Q1 2017, Accelerate Diagnostics has initiated a multicenter pilot study with a mandate to identify pathogens and deliver AST results within 10 hours directly using respiratory samples. If this becomes possible, it will help improve patient outcomes as well as reduce healthcare costs. Currently, the traditional respiratory tests take more than 60 hours for delivering these results. Accelerate Diagnostics expects to secure CE mark for this solution in 2017 and FDA marketing approval in 2018.

Cash burn rate assumes significant importance for loss making company like Accelerate Diagnostics

In Q1 2017, Accelerate Diagnostics spent around $9.3 million cash. The company anticipates higher cash burn rate in subsequent quarters in 2017 owing to higher marketing and promotional expenses. I assume the annual cash burn rate of Accelerate Diagnostics to be close to $50 million in 2017. The company's cash investments were around $63.9 million at end of Q1 2017. Further, on May 15, 2017, the company announced the closing of its underwritten $79.3 million worth public offering. Without raising any more funding, the company can sustain its business for more than 2.5 years, i.e. upto end of 2019. Hence, cash burn rate does not pose an immediate risk to the company as a going concern.

But Accelerate Diagnostics is definitely not for the weak hearted.

There are certain key company specific risks that make Accelerate Diagnostics unsuitable for retail investors with shorter time horizon or below average risk appetite.

Currently, majority of its revenues and future growth prospects depend on successful adoption of Accelerate Pheno system and Accelerate Pheno blood culture test kit. This overreliance on a small set of product offerings exposes the company to high level of concentration risk.

It should also be remembered that analysts do not project the company to turn profitable any time close in future. Hence, low risk investors or those who depend on dividend income may find Accelerate Diagnostics an unviable option. The company is also competing with Roche Holdings (OTCQX:RHHBY) in this area, a tough competitor with deep pockets for research, development, and commercialization.

However, if you have an above average risk appetite, the fundamentals of this stock are definitely worth your attention in 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.