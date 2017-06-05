Market Volatility Bulletin: GOOG Tops $1000

Discussion on the baseline trade suggested by a reader last week - what makes it tick, and why we felt the need to modify.

F1-F2 contango is calming down some; this tends to be what we think of as being the sweet spot for collecting contango.

The S&P began the day a little soft, and has since recovered all losses whilst GOOG A Shares pass $1000 for the first time.

CNBC: 8:55 EST

ES futures (NYSEARCA:SPY) offered a fairly muted response to another terrorist attack in London over the weekend, posting lows at 2433 and highs at 2437.50 in a low volume overnight session. International stock indexes are lower in unison after the attack. Not shown below, stock indexes across Europe are showing lower this morning as well.

CNBC: Asian Monday Close

Commodities are moving slightly more than the indexes, with gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) futures up a quarter percent, and crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) futures for July delivery trading lower by over half a percent.

Before the opening bell, the VIX printed as high as 10.23, or up nearly 5% from Friday's close. Within the first hour or so of trade however, spot VIX finds itself below the 10-handle again (9.88 as we go to publication). The market appears to have gotten a tail wind to it as GOOG Class A shares "soared past $1000". It appears AMZN will not be the only company celebrating that mile stone.

Scheduled news is fairly heavy this week, beginning Monday morning with April Factory Orders and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI. The JOLTs report is released Tuesday morning, with EIA Crude Oil Inventories to follow on Wednesday. Jobless Claims, Consumer Confidence, and several Bill Auctions take place Thursday, with Baker Hughes rig count information to be released on Friday. Last week, drilling rigs rose for the 20th straight week.

Source: Bloomberg

On the non-economic data front, investors will have several legislative items out of Washington to deal with this week. Among them, former FBI Director James Comey is slated to testify in front of Congress in a public session on Thursday, featuring discussion on potentially improper actions taken with regard to Russia likely on the agenda.

In an interesting view we came across over the weekend, Voya Global Perspectives offered the following on why the market actually had a positive response to the soft jobs number last week:

I refer to it as "Goldilocks" since it is not too hot and not too cold to force the Fed to change course at their June FOMC meeting where I expect a 25 basis point rate hike. The modest report likely gives the Fed room to pause through the next few meetings. Very market friendly indeed.

Up from 87% one-week ago, the CME FedWatch tool now shows a near 96% probability of a 25 -basis-point move next week.

CNBC: Friday Close

Stocks (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose again on Friday, even looking past a subpar Jobs report to new highs. On the day, real estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) and technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) stocks helped to drive the market higher, while energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) and financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) pulled back some. In a strong overall week for stocks, materials (NYSEARCA:XLB), consumer discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY), and utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) all gained over 1.50%. The energy sector finished the week down nearly 1%, after crude oil sunk for most of the week.

Source: The Balance of Trade

Shout-Out

We kick off this week by highlighting a weekend piece written by SA contributor Cameron Hight, titled The Value Of Price Targets. Published Sunday morning, the article mentions Mr. Hight's positive experience with client portfolios and price targets, noting a 16% increase on an annualized return on invested capital basis on the portion of the portfolios that used price targets.

Source: Cameron Hight

Through his company, Alpha Theory, Mr. Hight has been able to track client performance over recent years, both with and without price targets. In the article, the author also makes it clear that optimal performance is also achieved with considerable research into the chosen securities, and using proper position sizing.

Source: Cameron Hight

From the author:

"Our assumption for why securities with price targets outperform those without is that price targets inform investors of value, make explicit the logic around their decisions, allow for optimal position sizing to be calculated and have a higher level of research rigor.

Investing in assets without first calculating price targets is deleterious to returns. This result is intuitive to most managers but hopefully this gives empirical evidence that will prevent future positions going into the portfolio without the critical step of defining risk-reward."

Our interest is not so much in whether or not Mr. Hight's investment company has found the best way to position size or find price targets for your portfolio (though we're sure it merits consideration), but more in showing examples of how increasing the tools you have at your disposal can help to increase your returns.

Thoughts on Volatility

The VIX appears positioned to open the week just inside the 10-handle, after closing out the week inside of single-digits. Despite the jobs report showing weak growth last Friday, volatility dwindled as stocks grinded higher.

Shown above, the VIX term structure remains in sturdy contango, with spot printing near 10.22, F1 (NYSEARCA:JUNE) futures trading around 11.70, and F2 (July) futures trading at 12.55. In continuation of discussions we held last week, our view is that while the high percentage trade lies with the short-vol side, it is difficult to initiate a position at these depressed levels.

Source: The Balance of Trade

While trading in hindsight routinely fails to make anybody money, we think it can often be helpful to consult charts to find entry points. Though VIX traders and investors often give the advice to "sell the spike" in volatility, it can sometimes be difficult to pinpoint just where the market has spiked up enough to sell.

Using the past for some guidance, we see that over the past several months there have been a few "signals" that a spike has moved high enough to begin consideration for selling. In recent price-action, buy moves have tended to peak as spot VIX levels have approached the front-end of futures prices. We highly recommend layering or scaling into positions such as these, as this can help reduce the fear that you are not perfectly calling the top of the move. Additional entry points may be when spot reaches the F2 futures price, or as the front-months move into backwardation. As much as we'd like to be perfect in every position we take, the truth is that the market rarely affords us that opportunity.

Organic at-the-money vol has lowered at the one-week horizon, and held basically steady at the monthly and quarterly expirations. The quarterly vol below 9.5 may in fact become a reality before too long. We'd say selling monthly and buying quarterly vol may be a good idea at this point.

It is worthy of mention that this Friday's vol is about the same as it was last Friday: 7.6. Perhaps there is "heightened volatility" in light of the Comey testimony? Even if that's the case, it is hardly expected to last, as by Monday the vol level is supposed to fall back to 6.5.

Tracking the Trade

Last week, we will began a new trade to track. Earlier last week, we had a comment from a reader on a trade they wanted to see play out:

Normally, when we track a trade, we follow it for two weeks or so. Now there is nothing to say that we couldn't do two weeks for this trade as well. But what we've decided is that we will follow this trade (with a couple of modifications along the way) over the next quarter or so.

Remember, Tracking the Trade is meant to be educational more than anything else. It could be interesting to see how a position like this plays out.

Strategy: Thesis (Set out May 31)

Pierr04 seems to like this trade predominantly on the basis of the possibility of its strong vega exposure. Naturally, with 50:1, there is the potential for a lot of positive delta also.

Tactics

We modified Pierr04's suggestion pretty significantly when we initiated last Friday.

Below is what his suggested trade (we'll call it the baseline) looked like at initiation.

As you can see, there is a lot of upside vega, gamma, and delta on this trade. Furthermore, the theta is very powerfully negative, even here at the current level. This makes sense, as there are 50 upside options experiencing time decay against just one option providing relief. Granted, the 50 are far away and the one is close. But as of Jun2 theta was killing this trade at $1.38 a day; the theta is even stronger today at -$1.84, due to the fact that ES is higher now than when we took the screen shot above on Friday.

From a tactical standpoint, we took issue with two other aspects of this initiator. First, it isn't that common to get a big generalized implied vol lift as the market moves higher. Now granted, what can and does happen is that skewy cheap calls take on new life as what was formerly out-of-the-money comes nearer to the money.

Above you can see the current level of skew on the September series. There is a difference, but it's not necessarily huge. To get the big ramp-up out of vega, we think you need a bit more skew than this.

On the other hand, if the S&P hangs out here for any length of time, the existing skew gets worse, harming the position.

The bid-ask on the trade looks terrible, but you could chop it up into smaller pieces and do better. In fact we did so last Friday when we initiated our trade.

An update on the trade shows that the baseline performed very well since last Friday; this is unsurprising given that the ES has moved up about 10 points since we first reported on it. The delta is pretty positive. The delta on this position definitely benefits from up moves (for the present at least).

Tomorrow we will spend more time discussing our modification to this trade, and the pros and cons of each. In short, our trade starts out far more neutral, across the spectrum; we'll gradually layer position on. Naturally, this is not at all guaranteed to be the better method. But perhaps it would interest those who want to take a softer approach to what was suggested.

In short though:

We sold the Sep 2400 call

We sold the Jul 7 2340 2450 strangle

We bought 30 (not 50) of the 2600 Aug18 Sep15 2600 calendar spreads

Conclusion

To say the least, ours was a very different way to open the position. We'll gradually consider how to modify this position, based on what the market gives us. The profile on virtually everything is far calmer in our version than the baseline - but that is not necessarily good or bad. Given that we'll be watching this position over several weeks, it should provide some interesting points of comparison.

Thank you for reading Market Volatility Bulletin, and we remind you that these trade ideas are really for educational purposes. They are not so much about making "sim money." We seek to show you how trades can play out, and offer you the reader a framework for understanding how to work with options Greeks, spreads, and the like.

Just as importantly, Tracking-the-Trade shows you how to divide your ideas into Strategy, Tactics, and Mechanics. Investors spend way too much time in our opinion fixated on strategy, and not nearly enough on tactics or mechanics of how to carry out an idea. That in our mind is a valuable skill set that traders have and investors will need in the years ahead.

Have any questions or suggestions? Let us know! We appreciate that.

Please consider following us.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.