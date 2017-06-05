Could Biotech Follow Technologies Lead Higher?

With the S&P 500 closing the week on June 2 at 2439, we are now less than 5 percent away from our price target of 2,550. The Technology sector has been hands down the best performing group in 2017, with the Technology SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) up over 18 percent through June 2. Followed by Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) up 13.3 percent, and Health Care up 12.30 percent.

The year seems to be a case of the strongest sector building and getting stronger, while the weaker sectors continue to weaken. Indicating there is an apparent rotation occurring in the market with money rotating out of the financials and energy and flowing into Technology and the Discretionary sectors, shown in the table below.

The table shows the cumulative performance of each sector from December 31 through the month end of each month. To get the most accurate representation instead of May 31, we choose to use June 2, given how close the May month end was to the present date.

The table shows that technology and discretionary have been outpacing the rest of the sectors throughout the year with a new acceleration recently.

When we look at the sector breakdown, with month-over-month changes, it becomes a little more apparent.

While the performance in the Technolgy and Discretionary sectors has been stable and growing, the Energy sector (NYSEARCA:XLE) has been seeing continuing deterioration, while the financials (NYSEARCA:XLF)have been falling on tough times. While Biotech has been stuck a range for the last few months. The recent month as seen rotations into Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) and Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) as the yields have come down on the long end of the curve.

It would seem at the moment; the rotation is to sell energy, financials, and biotech and move into Tech, Discretionary, Utilities, and Staples. It is rather surprising since the two last sectors can be thought of as defensive sectors of the market, while the two former sectors are more risk-on in nature.

Biotech's Turn To Lead?

Biotechs performed rather weakly in May; the sector has been in a range for the better part of this year. This past week seemed to present an interesting situation for the group, with the sector coming under pressure early in the week, to reverse and rebound strongly at the end of the week.

IBB Price data by YCharts

The IBB formed a reverse head and shoulder pattern, a bullish pattern, on the intra-day chart on May 30 through June 1. Additionally, we can see the ETF bounced quickly off its 200 Day Moving Average, another bullish indication.

IBB data by YCharts

The recent price action in the sector and the groups ability to rally, has me leaning to an increased likelihood we see a major breakout in the group, and a run above $300 on the IBB.

If the Biotech sector does break-out, it is probable that it can be a piece of the puzzle that moves the S&P 500 even higher this year. If it is the case that biotech is that piece of the puzzle, it likely comes at the expense of the Utilities and Staples.

Summary

The risk-on sectors have been leading the markets higher this year. It is likely these sectors will continue to build on this strong performance as investors continue to flock to the strongest sectors of the market. Biotechs for the most have been absent from the recent rally, but the current resilience in the sector over the past week, suggest that is all about to change and is likely the missing piece of the puzzle, that will help propel the S&P 500 higher still.

