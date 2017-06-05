Identifying Risk In BDCs - Solar Senior Capital

The more an investor want to avoid dividend cuts, the higher their attraction to SUNS.

The purpose of this series on Business Development Companies, or BDCs, is to help you avoid the dividend declining companies while capturing some much-needed income. The intro article in the series was "How To Identify Risk In BDCs." This article is on Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS). This BDC sells at a 135 bps lower than average yield. Suns has 2017 dividend coverage based on projected NII, or net investment income. Is the lower yield correctly correlated to lower risks? Should the fall of total investment income per share indicate the dividend is in danger? I will take you through the last several earnings releases, show the 24-point red flag checklist of assessing the quality of SUNS' income, show the relative valuations for the sector, and present my assessment of Solar Senior Capital.

Before I show the Q1-17 numbers, I want to show the analyst projections.

Earnings Estimates from Yahoo Finance from before the earnings release:

Current Qtr. (Mar 2017) Next Qtr. (Jun 2017) Current Year Next Year No. of Analysts 5 5 5 3 Avg. Estimate 0.35 0.35 1.42 1.46 Low Estimate 0.35 0.35 1.40 1.43 High Estimate 0.36 0.35 1.43 1.51 Year Ago EPS 0.35 0.36 1.42 1.42

Revenue Estimate Current Qtr. (Mar 2017) Next Qtr. (Jun 2017) Current Year Next Year No. of Analysts 4 4 4 2 Avg. Estimate 7.82M 8.37M 34.60M 45.25M Low Estimate 7.27M 7.69M 31.62M 40.50M High Estimate 8.10M 8.75M 37.00M 50.00M Year Ago Sales 6.35M 6.68M 27.2M 34.6M

In the Q1-17 actual numbers, NII was a fraction over the projection. TII was slightly under the projection. NAV rose by a penny.

__Solar_Senior_Capital__ Q1-17 Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Q4-14 Q3-14 Q2-14 Q1-14 Q4-13 Q3-13 Q2-13 Q1-13 Realized & Unrealized Gains in millions 0.262 0.346 0.633 0.608 4.349 -8.497 -5.580 -0.450 0.201 -0.002 -1.782 -0.475 0.135 2.003 -0.684 -1.843 -0.245 Realized & Unrealized Gains/share 0.0163 0.0216 0.0512 0.0527 0.3771 -0.7368 -0.4838 -0.0390 .0177 -.0002 -.1545 -.0414 .0117 0.1736 -.0593 -.1598 -.0212

In 8 out of the last 17 quarters, SUNS has had portfolio gains. Both Q3 and Q4 of 2015 produced some really ugly numbers. SUNS has a last three-year NAV change of -6.82%. As bad as that is, SUNS still beats the sector average of -10.41%.

Solar_Senior_Capital Q1-17 Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Q4-14 Q3-14 Q2-14 Q1-14 Q4-13 Total investment income 7.496 7.165 7.001 6.681 6.349 6.148 6.520 6.655 6.143 5.912 5.322 5.134 5.736 5.654 Net investment income 5.649 5.649 4.536 4.066 4.065 4.066 4.085 3.3462 3.876 4.018 3.528 2.4151 3.853 3.644 Investments @ fair value 0.373 0.365 0.328 0.326 0.312 0.306 0.340 0.347 0.345 0.341 0.278 0.266 0.275 0.268 Wt Av Share Count 16.028 16.025 12.359 11.533 11.533 11.533 11.533 11.533 11.533 11.533 11.533 11.533 11.532 11.532 TII/share $0.4677 $0.4471 $0.5665 $0.5793 $0.5505 $0.5331 $0.5653 $0.5770 $0.5326 $0.5126 $0.4615 $0.4452 $0.4974 $0.4902 NII/share $0.3524 $0.3525 $0.3670 $0.3525 $0.3525 $0.3525 $0.3542 $0.29012 $0.3361 $0.3484 $0.3059 $0.20941 $0.3341 $0.3160 NAV/share $16.81 $16.80 $16.78 $16.76 $16.70 $16.33 $17.06 $17.55 $17.65 $17.65 $17.65 $17.85 $18.04 $18.04 Wt Av Yield 8.0% 7.8% 8.2% 8.2% 7.9% 7.9% 7.2% 7.0% 6.9% 7.0% 7.2% 7.4% 7.7% 7.5% NII/TII ratio 75.4% 78.8% 64.8% 60.9% 64.0% 66.1% 62.6% 51.0% 63.1% 68.0% 66.3% 47.0% 67.2% 64.4% 1 Q2-14 contained a $1 million one-time fee for an amendment and extension of the credit facility. 2 Q2-15 contained a $0.8 million one-time fee for an amendment and extension of the credit facility.

On 09/08/16, SUNS had a secondary offering of 4,000,000 shares of its common stock that resulted in net proceeds of $67.04 million. The offering was priced equal to the Q2-16 ending NAV. Since that date, the portfolio has increased (373-328) $45 million. Debt is down significantly while interest expense has not fallen much. Due to the increase in the share count, TII/share is down close to ten cents per quarter. SUNS management is surrendering some fees as it deploys the new money, resulting in NII/share that is roughly consistent with the prior to offering run rate.

The NII/share number is so consistent that earnings appear to be "managed". I hate getting that impression. At the same time, the NII/TII ratio is fantastic.

Solar_Senior_Capital Q1-17 Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Q4-14 Q3-14 Q2-14 Q1-14 Debt 86.800 98,300 43,000 141,600 129,100 116,200 146,800 143,400 140,900 143,200 76,400 20,700 56,600 Debt/share 5.4155 6.1342 3.4792 12.2778 11.1940 10.0754 12.7287 12.4339 12.2171 12.4765 6.6245 1.7950 4.9081 Debt/share to NAV 32.22% 36.51% 20.73% 73.26% 67.03% 61.70% 74.61% 70.85% 69.22% 70.35% 37.72% 9.95% 27.11% Interest expense 844 647 870 913 851 1,314 895 1,160 832 747 556 1,400 437 Interest expense/share 0.0526 0.0404 0.0704 0.0792 0.0738 0.1139 0.0776 0.1006 0.0721 0.0648 0.0482 0.1214 0.0379 Interest expense/TII 11.25% 9.03% 12.43% 13.65% 13.40% 21.37% 13.73% 17.43% 13.54% 12.64% 10.83% 24.40% 7.73% Annualized Int exp/Debt 3.89% 2.63% 8.09% 2.58% 2.64% 4.52% 2.44% 3.24% 2.36% 2.09% 2.91% 27.05% 3.09% PWAY - Int exp/Debt 441 bps 517 bps 11 bps 562 bps 526 bps 338 bps 476 bps 376 bps 454 bps 491 bps 429 bps N/A 441 bps BDCs report debt at the end of the quarter and not a weighted average debt amount - which could vary significantly from the average amount. Q2-14 contained "approximately $1.0 million of non-recurring expenses related to the amendment and extension of our credit facility" till 2019. Q2-15 contained "approximately $0.8 million of non-recurring expenses related to the amendment and extension of our credit facility" till 2020. 10-Q: Average annualized interest cost for all borrowings for the 6 months ended Q2-16 was 2.54% and the year 2015 was 2.25% exclusive of unused fees. Debt is an ending number - not an average number. The interest expense level sometimes correlates to the ending debt level of the prior quarter.

The interest expense to TII ratio is as low as it gets. This is one of the reasons that the NII/TII ratio is so good. The cost of debt is very low. BDCs that own lower risk assets can borrow money at lower interest rates.

Now that you have the data, let's move to the checklist.

The Red Flag Checklist For SUNS - where a fail is worse than average and a superior is at or close to the best in the sector.

The needed quality attributes for at least the majority of your BDC holdings:

Has a well covered dividend - SUNS has a dividend of (4 times 0.3525) $1.41 and a 2017 NII projection of $1.41 and 2018 projection of $1.43. Grade = Pass. Has a rising LTM NAV - SUNS is a Pass with a 0.66% LTM NAV change. Grade = Pass. Has a lower than sector average PWAY or Portfolio (Company) Weighted Average Yield - SUNS is a Pass with a 8.00% PWAY. Has higher than average income projection accuracy for their annual NII numbers. SUNS is a Pass with 1% changes YTD in 2017, 2016 and 2015. Prior years had issues. Has lower revenue volatility for their quarterly TII numbers. Any volatility comes from surprises - not disappointments. SUNS is a nebulous Fail with a 21% TII fall in Q4-16 without a strong recovery in Q1-17. This fall is probably related to slow deployment of the secondary offering dollars raised in late Q3-16. Has an average cost of debt that is below 5%. SUNS is a Pass with a Q1-17 annualized interest expense to debt ratio of 3.89%. Has a run rate NII based on "Portfolio times PWAY + Average Fee Income" that supports the NII projection. My formula projections are low. Some of the "lowness" is due to SUNS failure to report the amount of accelerated amortization of upfront fees and prepayments. As a result, my formula uses a zero for fee income. SUNS generates some fee income. But all fee income gets included in interest income. Grade = nebulous Fail. Has a dividend/NAV ratio that is 200 bps lower than the PWAY for BDCs with PWAYs over 10. SUNS is a low PWAY and low expense BDC where this threshold is not needed. But the Dividend/NAV ratio is 8.4% compared to a TII/portfolio ratio of 8.0%. Grade = a marginal Fail. Has more than 50 portfolio company investments. At March 31, 2017, the SUNS portfolio consisted of 49 portfolio companies and was invested 80.0% in senior secured loans and 20.0% in common equity. The equity interests breaks down to 9.6% in Gemino Healthcare Finance and 10.4% is First Lien Loan Program. Gemino was invested in 33 "issuers" (companies?) and FLLP in 6. Total = 88. Grade = Pass. Has a debt/NAV ratio that is lower than 80%. SUNS = 32.22% in Q1-17. ACSF was consistently below 75% before Q2-16. Grade = Pass. I am not positive that I am capturing debt from Gemino and FLLP in my numbers. Has a NII/TII ratio over 50%. SUNS = 75.4% in Q1-17. Grade = Superior. The NII/TII ratio is benefiting from some management fees being at least temporarily waived. Has a better than sector average trend in "portfolio gains". In 8 out of the last 17 quarters SUNS has had gains. Grade = marginal Pass. Has less than 5% in structured products (a.k.a. CLOs). SUNS has 0% of it portfolio in CLOs. Grade = Pass. Has less than 5% in income that comes from PIK ("payment in kind") income. SUNS had (100/7496) 1.33% in PIK income in Q1-17. Grade = Pass. Has less than 5% of the portfolio in energy loans. SUNS does not have any energy loans. Grade = Pass. Has an acceptable market cap (or liquidity) that results in a "beta" under 1.0. SUNS has a beta of 0.66x and a small market cap of $270.726 million. Grade = nebulous Pass.



Valuation Comparisons to BDCs with similar attributes: Has a yield that is OK compared to BDCs with close to the same PWAY. SUNS has a yield of 8.35% compared to 7.6% yield for BDCs with PWAYs under 9%. Grade = Pass. Has a yield that is OK compared to BDCs with close to the same dividend coverage. ACSF is the only other low PWAY with coverage and the ACSF yield is 8.96%. Grade = Pass. Has a yield that is OK compared to BDCs with close to the same NAV trend. BDCs with LTM Positive NAV change over 1% have an average yield of 8.89%. Grade = Pass.



Transparency - the wanted quality of the earnings release of supplements: Reports weighted average Debt/EBITDA and weighted average interest coverage ratio numbers for its portfolio companies. Grade = Fail. Has transparency on the amount of accelerated amortization of upfront fees and prepayments - so TII jumps or declines are explained. Grade = Fail. Has never had a secondary offering below NAV and will not in the future. Grade = Pass. Reports Q4 numbers. Grade = Pass.

SUNS fails on (5, 7, 8, 22, 23) 5 of the 23 points. Bad BDCs have fails or red flags in the mid-teens, good BDCs in the low single digits. SUNS is much better than average and it is not fully priced that way.

Let's show some more detail on some of the above points:

Showing the math for point 7:

TII_Calculation SUNS under reports fee income. The equity holdings produce dividend income Metric Fee Income Interest_Income Totals Formula average for last 4 quarters portfolio times yield / 4 Sum of components Numbers 0.000 373 million times .080 / 4 7.460

NII Calculation Metric NII/TII Ratio NII NII/share Result Formula TII times NII/TII NII/ share count Numbers 70% .70 times 7.460 5.222 / 16028 $0.3258/share

The analyst consensus TII projection for 2017 is $34.700 million or $8.675 million/quarter. The consensus NII is $1.41/share or $0.3525/share/quarter.

Showing the numbers for point 8:

------- 2012 ------- ------- 2013 ------- ------- 2014 ------- ------- 2015 ------- ------- 2016 ------- ---- 2017 ---- SUNS Q1-12 Q2-12 Q3-12 Q4-12 Q1-13 Q2-13 Q3-13 Q4-13 Q1-14 Q2-14 Q3-14 Q4-14 Q1-15 Q2-15 Q3-15 Q4-15 Q1-16 Q2-16 Q3-16 Q4-16 Q1-17 Q2-17 Dividend 0.3000 0.3000 0.3450 0.3525 0.3525 0.3525 0.3525 0.3525 0.3525 0.3525 0.3525 0.3525 0.3525 0.3525 0.3525 0.3525 0.3525 0.3525 0.3525 0.3525 0.3525 0.3525 NII/share 0.2764 0.3622 0.3159 0.3605 0.2810 0.2890 0.2853 0.3100 0.3300 0.2094 0.3059 0.3484 0.3361 0.2901 0.3542 0.3525 0.3525 0.3525 0.3670 0.3525 0.3524 NAV 18.45 18.54 18.60 18.33 18.25 18.25 17.91 18.04 18.04 17.85 17.65 17.65 17.65 17.55 17.06 16.33 16.70 16.76 16.78 16.80 16.81 Dividend/NAV 6.5 6.5 7.4 7.7 7.7 7.7 7.9 7.8 7.8 7.9 8.0 8.0 8.0 8.0 8.3 8.6 8.4 8.4 8.4 8.4 8.4 Port.Wt.Av.Yield 7.8 7.0 7.3 7.4 7.5 7.7 7.4 7.2 7.0 6.9 7.0 7.2 7.9 7.9 8.2 8.2 7.8 8.0 TII/Portfolio 8.3 7.7 7.7 6.9 7.1 7.7 7.7 8.0 8.1 8.2 8.1 7.9 8.0

SUNS had its initial public offering on 1/14/13. Thus, there is one year of pre-IPO data in the spreadsheet. The Dividend/NAV ratio at the IPO was 7.7%. The portfolio weighted average yield at the IPO was 7.8%. That should give one an idea of what the ideal ratios should be. This would also be a time when management fees were normalized.

The PWAY took a dip and then recovered. The same is true for the TII/portfolio ratio. I would suspect that the quarters where there is some spread between the PWAY and the TII/portfolio ratios would be quarters where there were significant accelerated amortization of upfront fees and prepayments.

The Dividend/NAV ratio is now above the PWAY. This would be a sign of danger it there was not fee concessions. NII is consistently close to the dividend. Low PWAY stocks have a history of living close to the edge on dividend safety. That would describe SUNS current condition.

Situation normal - living on the edge.

Here are the year-to-date numbers and valuations used to make my assessment of SUNS:

BDCs 06-02-17

Yield in the spreadsheet below is based on the Q2-17 'regular' dividend. Spreadsheet header abbreviations: Div = dividend; EPS = earnings per share; LTM = last twelve months; NAV = Net Asset Value; PWAY = Portfolio Weighted Average Yield (or the yield on the investments that they own); YTD = year to date. The dividend to EPS ratio is a measure of dividend safety. Due to calendar and fiscal years failing to overlap, I also include a dividend to the sum of the last four quarters of NII - in the Div/NIIltm column. After the Price/NAV ratio, the next column displays the percent change in price YTD. The next display price change plus YTD dividends accrued on the payment date - not the earned date. For the last four columns - the first measures the percentage change in the 2017 EPS projection since the beginning of the year; the second measures the change in the price target since the beginning of the year; the third measures the change in the Q2-17 dividend from the Q2-16 dividend; and the last measures the change in NAV between Q1-17 and Q1-16. Special dividends are not included in this data. ARCC, FDUS, MAIN and TCPC once paid special dividends on a near regular schedule.

Share Price Div/ Div/ Div/ Div/ Q1-17 Price YTD Percent Change LTM % LTM % Last3yr Last 3Yr ___The_Company_name_and_stock_ticker___ 1-01 06-02 Yield PWAY EPS17 EPS18 NIIltm NAV NAV NAV Price Pr+Div EPS Target DivChng NAVChng DivChng NAVChng Alcentra_Capital_Corporation_____ (NASDAQ:ABDC) 11.97 13.20 10.30 11.70 95.8 91.3 85.6 10.1 13.43 0.98 10.28 15.96 -4.70 1.79 0.00 -6.80 0.00 -9.01 American Capital Senior Floating (NASDAQ:ACSF) 11.90 12.95 8.96 6.71 99.1 99.1 96.6 8.5 13.66 0.95 8.82 11.26 0.00 7.17 0.00 16.55 3.57 -9.60 Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) 5.86 6.41 9.36 10.30 95.2 93.8 89.4 8.9 6.74 0.95 9.39 14.51 -4.55 0.16 -25.00 -7.42 -25.00 -22.26 Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) 16.49 16.83 9.03 9.30 102.7 91.6 104.1 9.2 16.50 1.02 2.06 4.37 -8.07 9.53 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.49 BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) 6.96 7.81 9.22 11.70 86.7 81.8 76.3 8.8 8.22 0.95 12.21 17.39 -3.49 1.79 -14.29 -14.73 -14.29 -14.29 CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) 9.30 10.45 9.57 9.72 87.7 93.5 81.6 8.1 12.32 0.85 12.37 17.74 -2.56 0.00 -27.95 3.01 -26.04 -15.90 Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) 12.93 13.61 11.46 13.20 99.4 96.3 88.8 9.9 15.71 0.87 5.26 8.28 -2.48 0.92 -17.02 -3.56 -17.02 -22.73 Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) 15.73 17.17 9.09 12.90 101.3 96.3 113.6 9.9 15.80 1.09 9.15 11.63 -4.94 3.80 0.00 3.61 2.63 3.81 Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NYSE:FSC) 5.37 4.12 12.14 10.40 87.7 83.3 74.4 6.9 7.23 0.57 -23.28 -20.95 -24.00 -23.73 -30.56 -13.21 -49.98 -26.30 Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate (NASDAQ:FSFR) 8.71 7.80 9.74 8.10 102.7 100.0 95.4 7.0 10.83 0.72 -10.45 -8.27 -18.68 -10.53 -15.56 -3.13 -29.63 -28.42 Franklin Square Investment Corp (NYSE:FSIC) 10.30 9.20 9.70 10.20 103.7 107.5 103.4 9.4 9.45 0.97 -10.68 -6.35 -1.15 3.02 0.00 7.14 0.00 -8.07 Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) 8.46 9.28 8.08 12.80 101.4 105.6 102.2 7.5 9.95 0.93 9.69 11.91 0.00 8.57 0.00 7.92 25.00 19.30 Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) 9.35 8.88 12.61 10.80 100.9 110.9 103.5 9.4 11.90 0.75 -5.03 -2.03 -9.02 -9.42 -20.00 -11.85 -20.00 -22.98 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) 18.39 20.04 6.39 7.70 102.4 100.0 103.5 8.1 15.88 1.26 8.97 10.71 -4.58 5.43 0.00 0.19 0.00 3.05 Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) 9.39 9.84 8.54 11.40 100.0 98.8 100.0 9.8 8.53 1.15 4.79 8.52 -2.33 15.35 0.00 7.70 0.00 -12.87 Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) 23.52 22.40 8.04 11.80 91.8 89.1 89.6 9.9 18.26 1.23 -4.76 -0.94 -3.92 9.67 0.00 -2.20 9.76 -8.61 Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) 13.75 13.06 10.34 14.80 99.3 97.1 87.5 9.7 13.89 0.94 -5.02 -0.85 -4.90 1.75 0.00 -0.07 0.00 -4.07 Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:HRZN) 10.53 11.13 10.78 15.50 104.3 101.7 86.2 9.9 12.11 0.92 5.70 10.54 -4.17 -3.49 -13.04 -11.09 -13.04 -15.43 Share Price Div/ Div/ Div/ Div/ Q1-17 Price YTD Percent Change LTM % LTM % Last3yr Last 3Yr ___The_Company_name_and_stock_ticker___ 1-01 06-02 Yield PWAY EPS17 EPS18 NIIltm NAV NAV NAV Price Pr+Div EPS Target DivChng NAVChng DivChng NAVChng Hercules Capital (NASDAQ:HTGC) 14.11 13.09 9.47 13.40 99.2 88.6 91.7 12.7 9.76 1.34 -7.23 -2.83 -5.30 2.22 0.00 -0.51 0.00 -7.75 KCAP Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:KCAP) 3.98 3.37 14.24 7.00 123.1 120.0 105.3 9.3 5.14 0.66 -15.33 -9.30 -20.41 -10.53 -20.00 -6.55 -52.00 -32.55 Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) 36.77 38.52 5.76 9.68 99.1 96.5 98.5 9.9 22.44 1.72 4.76 7.27 -2.61 10.19 2.78 5.95 12.12 11.42 Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) 7.51 6.10 10.49 11.60 88.9 83.1 84.2 7.2 8.94 0.68 -18.77 -16.64 -12.20 -8.32 -46.67 -8.78 -56.76 -29.55 Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) 15.38 15.68 8.93 9.50 95.9 88.6 94.0 9.8 14.34 1.09 1.95 4.23 -8.18 2.94 0.00 -0.76 2.94 2.50 New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) 14.10 14.80 9.19 11.10 100.0 97.1 100.3 10.0 13.56 1.09 4.96 7.38 -1.45 5.61 0.00 5.36 0.00 -6.68 OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) 13.76 14.18 9.59 12.03 97.1 91.9 95.3 9.1 14.98 0.95 3.05 5.52 -6.04 10.43 0.00 2.25 0.00 3.67 Oak Hill Advisors (NASDAQ:OHAI) 1.73 1.40 5.71 12.80 21.6 18.6 29.8 2.6 3.02 0.46 -19.08 -17.92 -13.95 0.00 -66.67 -37.73 -87.50 -65.41 Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) 8.35 8.04 12.44 12.30 113.6 114.9 109.2 10.6 9.43 0.85 -3.71 1.38 -5.38 -3.81 0.00 -1.87 -24.68 -11.70 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) 14.11 14.12 8.07 7.90 103.6 96.6 104.7 8.1 14.05 1.00 0.07 3.50 -4.35 2.00 0.00 3.77 5.56 -2.84 PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) 7.66 7.67 9.39 11.90 84.7 88.9 79.7 7.9 9.09 0.84 0.13 2.48 -1.16 7.82 -35.71 2.94 -35.71 -18.33 Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) 20.61 22.40 8.21 10.80 105.7 105.7 88.0 8.3 22.21 1.01 8.69 13.15 -18.31 9.48 12.20 0.68 Infinity 3.98 Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) 12.06 14.06 9.67 11.30 104.6 97.1 97.8 9.8 13.84 1.02 16.58 19.40 -4.41 11.96 0.00 5.97 0.00 -4.49 Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) 20.82 21.73 7.36 10.20 95.8 87.9 95.9 7.4 21.75 1.00 4.37 8.21 -7.73 4.61 0.00 3.18 0.00 -3.03 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) 16.44 16.89 8.35 8.00 100.0 98.6 99.0 8.4 16.81 1.00 2.74 4.88 -0.70 7.52 0.00 0.66 0.00 -6.82 Triangle Capital Corp. (NYSE:TCAP) 18.34 18.12 9.93 11.50 102.9 95.2 103.3 11.8 15.29 1.19 -1.20 1.25 -7.41 1.72 0.00 1.80 -16.67 -2.74 TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) 16.90 17.07 8.44 11.10 94.1 91.1 96.2 9.7 14.92 1.14 1.01 3.14 -2.55 3.53 0.00 1.77 0.00 -2.61 THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) 10.01 10.06 10.74 11.40 96.4 93.9 87.2 9.2 11.71 0.86 0.50 3.20 -6.67 -2.76 -20.59 -4.33 -20.59 -12.22 TICC Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TICC) 6.61 7.14 11.20 13.25 127.0 148.1 175.4 10.6 7.53 0.95 8.02 11.04 -3.08 1.45 -31.03 27.84 -31.03 -23.01 TriplePoint Venture Growth (NYSE:TPVG) 11.78 13.19 10.92 10.10 94.1 97.3 96.8 10.8 13.38 0.99 11.97 18.08 1.32 7.84 0.00 -0.15 20.00 -8.23 TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) 18.68 20.84 7.49 10.50 86.7 87.6 82.5 9.7 16.04 1.30 11.56 15.74 2.27 10.72 0.00 6.15 2.63 3.42 WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) 12.17 14.25 9.96 11.80 96.6 97.9 97.7 10.3 13.80 1.03 17.09 22.93 1.38 18.85 0.00 3.92 0.00 -9.39 Sector Average 9.74 10.95 97.3 9.1 0.98 1.79 5.24 -5.76 2.88 -0.41 -10.41 With the 10Y Treasury at 2.16% and sector average yield on Q2 dividends at 9.74% - the spread is 759 bps. The cap weighted ETN BDCS has a price change of -0.75% year to date - with dividends its total return is 3.16%. The SPY or S&P 500 EFT is 9.23% year to date - and with unreinvested dividends is 9.70% year to date.

My assessment of SUNS:

With BDCs, one can buy low PWAY PFLT and SUNS at close to an 8% yield (and close to 8% PWAYs) and have very little worry of a dividend cut. Towards the other end of the scale, one can buy BDCs with yields around 11% (with PWAYs a bit lower than 11) and own a company that has a history of cutting dividends around 25% every four years. I will take the lower risk option. For the BDCs with yields in the 9s and 10s - the odds of a dividend cut are lower and the size of the dividend cut should be lower.

Summation: SUNS merits having a lower yield because the safety in the assets it owns creates an income flow with significantly lower risk.

