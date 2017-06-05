Whiting Petroleum: Should You Catch This Falling Knife?

Although it has made some right moves, the company will likely report additional losses and cash flow deficits.

The last few weeks have been tough for the Denver, Colorado-based Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL). And it could get tougher still for the Bakken-focused oil producer in the sub-$50 a barrel oil price environment. Although the company has made some right moves, I suggest investors steer clear of this stock.

The price of US benchmark WTI crude has struggled to break the $50 a barrel psychological barrier since late April, with prices largely hovering in the $47 to a little less than $50 a barrel range ($47.66 at the time of this writing), even though oil has received support from OPEC and its partners who have agreed to extend the production freeze agreement by nine months.

A persistently weak oil price environment may not pose a major problem for low-cost operators like Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) who have managed to remain profitable throughout most of the downturn and are eyeing significant growth in cash flows on the back of double-digit growth in higher-margin oil production. But for Whiting Petroleum, the weakness in oil prices could be a serious challenge.

Whiting Petroleum is not a low-cost producer, which is evident from the fact that it lost $0.15 per share (adjusted basis) in Q1 2017 when the WTI oil price averaged more than $51 a barrel, depicting a gain of 55% from Q1 2016. By comparison, its closest Bakken-focused rival Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) nearly broke even in this period. Also, note that Whiting Petroleum's reported a loss, even though the company had significant crude oil hedges in place which slightly bumped its realized prices. The company has 53% of the estimated oil production hedged through the rest of the year, but the remainder is exposed to weakness in oil prices.

Remember, Whiting Petroleum is not eyeing an increase in oil production in the current year. As per the mid-point of the company's updated guidance, its oil and gas volumes could drop by 3.9% to the range of 45.2 to 46.2 million barrels of oil equivalents in 2017. This means Whiting Petroleum is relying heavily on realized prices, as opposed to production growth, to drive earnings growth.

On top of this, Whiting Petroleum has also started to burn cash flows. Last year, the company kept a lid on its spending levels and did a commendable job of ending the year with positive free cash flows of $41.8 million. But for 2017, the company has almost doubled its capital budget (exploration and development spending only) to $1.1 billion. In Q1 2017, it reported negative free cash flows of $54.4 million as cash flow from operations of $80 million failed to fully cover the total capital expenditure of $134.5 million.

In adjusted terms, Whiting Petroleum said that it generated $182.6 million of discretionary cash flows. If oil prices stay under $50 a barrel, then the cash flows could decline. But even if the discretionary cash flows were to climb by roughly 6% sequentially in each quarter, then the company might still face a cash flow shortfall of roughly $300 million in 2017, as per my rough estimates based on the company's capital expenditure guidance.

If Whiting Petroleum continues to burn cash flows, then that could put a strain on the balance sheet. In a worst-case scenario, its debt could begin to climb back up again, which could undo all the hard work the company has done in the downturn to fix its balance sheet. That may have a negative impact on the company's valuation.

It is important to remember here that Whiting Petroleum has done a commendable job of reducing its cost structure and increasing capital efficiency. For instance, the company has forecast lease operating expense of between $8.25 and $8.75 per boe for 2017, depicting a drop of more than 28% at the mid-point from pre-downturn level of $11.89 per boe in 2014. The company has been experimenting with enhanced completions which yield better than expected well results and will improve its capital efficiency. That's one of the reasons why the company has slightly increased its full-year production forecast by 200,000 boe at the mid-point to a range of 45.2 to 46.2 million boe, without increasing its capital budget.

One of Whiting Petroleum's biggest problems has been a large pile of debt. But the company has been successful in improving its financial health by reducing its debt to $3.17 billion at the end of Q1 2017 from $5.34 billion a year earlier. Its cash reserves have also grown to $16 million from just $1 million in the corresponding period. Although cash reserves might still appear small for a mid-cap energy company, Whiting Petroleum has ample liquidity with more than $2 billion available under the revolving credit facility.

Although the company has made decent progress in the downturn, the recent weakness may not be a buying opportunity. Whiting Petroleum shares closed at $6.69 on Friday, close to 52-week lows of $6.38, after falling more than 19% since the start of May. I believe the stock will likely underperform due to lack of production growth, quarterly losses, and cash flow deficit. Investors should avoid this stock.

