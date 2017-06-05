Louisiana-Pacific: Good Entry Point

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) is a United States building materials manufacturer. It was founded in 1973 and is currently based in Nashville, Tennessee. LPX pioneered the U.S. production of oriented strand board (OSB) panels (or flakeboards). Today, LPX is the world's largest producer of OSB and manufactures engineered wood building products. Its products are sold to builders and homeowners through building materials distributors and dealers and retail home centers.

Shares of Louisiana Pacific are up about 23% over the past twelve months. In spite of that fact, I think there's still a great deal of upside potential here, so I'm recommending that investors buy the shares at these levels. I'll go through my logic by reviewing the operating history of this cyclical business and by forecasting the future based on retained earnings growth rates. I'll finish off by saying something about the stock.

Financial History

One look at the financial history here and it's obvious that this is a cyclical company, and long-term investors should be comfortable with the fact that this is a company that goes through very distinct cycles. For instance, both revenue and net income dropped dramatically in 2014 and 2015 from 2013, but both have since recovered nicely. In addition, the first three months of this year were much better than the same period a year ago.

In my view, it's less about whether or not a company goes through cycles (they all do to some extent in my opinion), but in how management deals with that cyclicality. I'd say that Louisiana-Pacific's management team has done a very good job of dealing with the cyclicality innate in their business. The biggest risk to cyclical companies in my view is the level of debt outstanding (leverage is a great boon when circumstances are improving but is devastating when things slow down). Since 2011, debt has been cut nearly in half, which drastically reduces the level of risk in my view. Additionally, of the debt that remains, most of it (~91%) is due in five years or later. There's hardly a solvency crisis looming here.

Modeling The Future

Reviewing the past obviously gives us some insight into what's gone on with this cyclical stock, but investors buy a future, not a past. It's with that in mind that I'll try to model a prediction for future prices. Whenever I try my hand at the difficult task of forecasting, I like to hold all but one variable constant. In the case of Louisiana-Pacific, I believe the variable that drives shareholder value is retained earnings. I'll hold all else (including price to retained earnings) constant and make a determination about future prices.

Retained earnings have grown at a CAGR of about 3% since 2011, which I consider to be a reasonable forecast of what's in store for the company over the next few years. When I apply this growth rate to Louisiana-Pacific's future prices, I derive a capital gain between now and 2020 of about 13%, which I consider to be a very reasonable rate of return given the relatively low (and falling as leverage is taken off the balance sheet) risk here.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for LPX would turn bullish with a daily close above $23.00. This would signal a bullish breakout from a Descending Triangle Pattern, which we see as a bottoming process for the shares. From here, we see the shares rising to the $26.00 over the next three months.

As you know, we like to anticipate technical breakouts when what see on the charts supports the fundamentals. On Monday, we may buy LPX call options, which will provide us with approximately 12x leverage on our LONG trade. Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $22.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $26.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe LPX is a solid addition to any deep value portfolio.

Conclusion

For better or worse (probably worse), investors can't simply buy directly into the businesses they like. They must access ownership in a given company via the stock which apparently acts as a proxy for the health of the underlying business. The problem is that the stock is influenced by a host of other forces than the health of the underlying business (for example, the shares of a perfectly decent business can be slashed in a general market rout). It's with that in mind that I need to say something about the shares. I want to buy shares when others are avoiding them. I can tell others are avoiding the shares when they trade at discounts to the overall market and to their own histories.

At the moment, I'd say the stock is trading at bargain prices. For instance, it is relatively inexpensive compared to prior periods. When I review the curious PE history of the firm, I see that we're on the relatively low end of the valuation relative to prior periods. Given that shares are inexpensive relative to their own history, and that they trade at a 35% discount to the overall market, this is too compelling a situation to pass up in my view. I strongly recommend that investors with a longer term focus purchase Louisiana-Pacific at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LPX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our BlogPosts to get a feel for our trading style.