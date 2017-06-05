Nintendo: Short Case Is More Relevant Than Ever

At the moment, Nintendo’s stock is at its 5-year high and conservatively speaking, we don’t see any great catalysts that are going to push it even higher.

Our latest article about Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) received a lot of criticism from bullish investors. We appreciate all of the commentators' insights and decided to write a follow-up article about the company and present our bearish thesis on the bigger picture and look at the challenges that Nintendo will have in the upcoming years. We believe that bearish sentiment will prevail in the long term and that now is the right time to slowly build a short position in Nintendo's stock.

Before going straight to the company's performance, let's take a look at the overall gaming market, so we can understand the bigger picture and catalysts that are going to have heavy influence on the company's stock. Over the last few years, the gaming market has changed dramatically as new ways of entertainment have evolved thanks to the stunning growth of mobile and the rapid advancement of new technologies like virtual and augmented reality. A recent Newzoo study suggests that mobile gaming is going to continue to increase its positions in the gaming industry and will account for more than one third of the overall market by 2020. The industry itself is going to have an annual growth rate of 6.2% in the upcoming years, and as the development process becomes easier and the gaming hardware becomes more accessible, we should expect to see increased competition amongst the old and new players of the industry, which is great for the gaming community, but could be bad for investors, who are betting on the wrong company to succeed. And since Nintendo's major profile is the console business and its mobile initiatives launched only a year before, it's too hard to correctly predict how the company's stock is going to move in this market environment in the long term.

To gain a better understanding of the situation, let's look at the recent earnings report. At the beginning of May, Nintendo announced its earnings results for the fiscal year 2017. During the period, the company's revenue was $4.39 billion (489 billion yen), down 3% year-over-year, while operating income was down by 11% in comparison with the same period last year. What's interesting is that despite releasing Nintendo Switch in March and selling around 1 million units, the company still felt short of expectations. This shows us that Switch euphoria doesn't have a solid ground in Nintendo's balance sheet.

Source: Nintendo Earnings Report

We should also not forget about the fierce competition in the console gaming market. As Sony (NYSE:SNE) sells more than 60 million units of its PlayStation 4 and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) expects to release its Project Scorpio later this year, we don't see any opportunities for Nintendo to steal some percentage of their market share. And as the console market slows its growth and mobile gaming takes the scene, there's no real opening for Nintendo Switch in the long term.

In addition, Nintendo's distribution chain could be broken for a short period of time. It was reported last week that the company is competing with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and other mobile manufacturers for Toshiba's NAND flash memory chips, which are currently in short supply. If the chips aren't sent shortly, Nintendo will have fallen short on its promise to supply its customers with enough consoles and no one knows how much this will affect the company financially.

At the moment, Nintendo's stock is at its 5-year high and conservatively speaking, we don't see any great catalysts that are going to push it even higher. The fierce competition from Sony and Microsoft, along with the distribution problems with Toshiba are likely to affect Nintendo's Switch forecast and decrease demand for the console in the long-term. In addition, numbers from the fiscal report show us that Nintendo's mobile initiatives are still not as big as expected and it's too soon to say if they are going to play out successfully in the future.

When Benjamin Graham was writing The Intelligent Investor, he urged his readers to thoroughly analyze a business and its underlying assets and to look for adequate and not extraordinary returns. We respect the opinion of bulls, who believe that the growth here is not over yet and that there are still a lot of opportunities out there for the company, but looking at the numbers from the latest earnings report and analyzing the current market environment we don't see any reason why this would be the case in the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NTDOY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.