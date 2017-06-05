UbiSoft: Behind The Earnings

Just about a few days ago, UbiSoft (OTC:UBSFF) released its 2016-2017 earnings results, and everything seems appealing to investors as they demonstrate UbiSoft's future high profitability through more recurring revenues. However, in fact, UbiSoft did poorly to establish a dominant position in the most profitable parts of the gaming industry, the e-sports market, the Chinese gaming market, and the mobile gaming market. As a result, I expect more and more market shares taken away from UbiSoft while its competitors, such as Valve, Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), will become more profitable through their investments in e-sports and mobile platforms.

Falling Behind on E-sports

E-sports have just entered their robust growth period. Approximately 300 million people worldwide tune in to e-sports daily, and by 2020, the number will reach 500 million. Additionally, Goldman Sachs values e-sports market at $500 million in 2016 and expects a 22% annual growth rate compounded over the next three years. Without a doubt, this industry has much room for future growth. Game publishers can also expect a surge in revenue as they will be receiving fees from advertisement, sponsorship, and even potentially streaming licenses. As of now, a number of companies, such as Valve and Blizzard, which entered the market earlier, own advantages over UbiSoft, which will find it difficult to gain market share in the e-sports industry. Let's take a look at how UbiSoft is wrongly approaching e-sports through one of its most successful PVP (player versus player) game: Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (later referred as Rainbow Six).

Since Rainbow Six's release in 2015, the game's combat model received good ratings and is considered suitable for e-sports as it encourages a lot of team cooperation and tactics. Unfortunately, there haven't been many professional scenes related to Rainbow Six. There have only been 12 tournaments so far, and most of them are held by third parties; moreover, the total prize money awarded is only around $300,000, which seems extremely unattractive for professional players and discourages potential pro-players' passion.

In the meantime, Dota 2, an online PVP game released by Valve, has a strong presence in the professional scenes. Being drastically different from UbiSoft, since 2011, there have been 703 Dota 2 Tournaments and in which its publisher, Valve, is heavily involved. More importantly, almost $100 million of prize money has been awarded to its players over the past six years. It is noteworthy that Valve held an international championship with a prize pool of $1 million even before the game was formally released. Dota 2's professional ecosystem has shown healthy growth. Casual players are willing to contribute to high-quality professional games, while the prize pools have been constantly increasing and becoming more attractive for pro-players, who will be able to make enough money through professional gaming. During the TI6, an international Dota 2 tournament last year, gamers spent $80 million on tournament-related products, and around one-fourth of the revenue adds to the prize pool. As we can see, promoting e-sports benefits the game publishers and could potentially drive their revenues up.

As the previous example of Dota 2 shows, the publisher's support is key to the game's development in the e-sports market, but UbiSoft has clearly failed to promote the professional aspect in Rainbow Six. This strategic mistake could turn out to be fatal as the e-sports market is centralizing upon a few games. Players turn to certain popular games for higher prize pools which are made up of the purchases from gamers who are willing to make for the higher-quality professional games and experience. Thus, eventually, only one or two games in each category (i.e. MOBA, FPS) will be able to maintain regular professional competitions. Unless UbiSoft introduces an innovative style of game play (which is highly unlikely according to their future game release schedule), it's hard to see any UbiSoft game able to claim a leading role in e-sports market.

Failures in Chinese Market

Furthermore, UbiSoft failed to establish its presence in the fast-growing, profitable Chinese gaming market, whereas its competitors have accumulated huge advantages in this area. China has the largest video game market in the world, with an estimated total revenue of $24 billion per year. However, UbiSoft did not take any initiative in promoting its brand or cater to Chinese customers' interests in any ways. Consequently, in 2016, its revenue from Asia-Pacific region even declined comparing with 2015. In the meantime, Activision Blizzard's revenue in Asia-Pacific almost doubled through introducing its new game, Overwatch, to Chinese market. Moreover, games such as CS:GO, Dota 2, and League of Legends have occupied huge market shares in China already.

Also, it is extraordinarily hard for UbiSoft to make an entrance into the Chinese market now. According to Chinese law on published content, any foreign game publisher must have a game operation deputy in China to hold local servers. However, there are limited options in front of UbiSoft. Tencent (OTCPK:TCTZD), the biggest Chinese video game producer, has already undertaken the obligation to operate Call of Duty in China on behalf of Activision while other famous deputies such as NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and Perfect World (NASDAQ:PWRD) have chosen to operate Overwatch and CS:GO. These games mentioned above all compete with UbiSoft's most popular game, Rainbow Six, which has the most potential to turn into a viral online game out of UbiSoft's game portfolio. Therefore, it is impossible for these companies to operate another game in the same category to avoid inner competition, and there are barely any other Chinese deputies capable of running Rainbow Six. Without a proper entry, UbiSoft cannot benefit from this highly profitable market while its competitors are already several steps ahead.

Lack of effort towards mobile gaming

Mobile gaming has been one of the hottest trends recently. As shown below in the graph, gaming on smartphones, tablets and handheld devices are projected to gain more popularity and will generate half of the revenue of the video game industry.

Unfortunately, UbiSoft missed this opportunity as well. Its mobile platform has barely made any contribution to its total revenue. In contrast, Activision Blizzard's mobile platform revenue quadrupled over the past year through the release of Hearthstone. Electronic Arts' mobile end revenue has shown a compounded annual growth rate of 17% for the past two years, and now mobile gaming makes up 10% of EA's total revenue. Again, UbiSoft is behind its competitors.

Even though UbiSoft recently partnered with Tencent to promote its new China-Exclusive Might & Magic Heroes, I doubt if it will succeed. Might & Magic Heroes is not a theme familiar to Chinese users. Other successful mobile games in China more or less involve some Chinese elements, such as "Ying Yang Shi" and "Glory of the King". Moreover, a lot of mobile gamers are teenagers and younger children, who have no background knowledge about Might & Magic Heroes. Thus, it would be completely unreasonable for UbiSoft to expect a lot of popularity over Might & Magic Heroes in China as it presents a completely foreign background.

Valuation and Target Price

The recent surge in UbiSoft's price is due to the public expectation of higher profitability for UbiSoft in the future. However, as I explained above, UbiSoft has missed out three most profitable business in the video gaming industry and will have to catch up its competitors. UbiSoft has a hard time adapting to gaming publishers' new revenue model, which heavily involves regular in-game purchases and player involvement. Even though UbiSoft can produce high-quality games, it fails to enhance its game's popularity or users' constancy to its games. Gamers may finish the Tomb Raider (a famous game published by UbiSoft) story mode in several days and never play it again. Nevertheless, a person can play Dota 2 or Overwatch for years while the publishers will keep adding new content to the game. This key difference makes it costlier for UbiSoft to generate profit. Its low profitability is revealed through net margin:

As shown above, UbiSoft's profitability is a lot lower than its competitors, and the spread could widen due to UbiSoft's disadvantages in the three highly profitable markets mentioned before. Thus, I believe that UbiSoft, whose P/E ratio is at 48 as of now, is highly overvalued as a video game publisher. UbiSoft's current business deserves a valuation with a P/E ratio of 25, which is the entertainment software industry average P/E ratio. Consequently, the target price is €22 per share for UbiSoft.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.