Still My Favorite Stock(S)

Here are a few of my current favorite stocks and an update on the status of that BUY SIGNAL.

The U.S. markets closed at new, all-time highs on Friday. I have been projecting new highs in the market since September 27, 2009, when my newsletter put out a BUY SIGNAL on the market. The market has more than tripled since then.

Meanwhile, after a weaker than expected jobs report on Friday, interest rates are now back to their low for 2017, I was wrong about that. I remain bearish on the bond market over the next 1-5 years, however.

The catalyst for the week seemed to be the U.S. pulling out of the Paris Climate Deal. While much of the world mourned and scolded, the market celebrated and exploded to new highs.

Momentum is once again showing up in many areas of the market. I am riding it for all it is worth, as it will not last forever.

Amazon finally closed above $1,000, Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) clobbered earnings estimates, and Deere (NYSE:DE) made their biggest deal ever. Are these all bad omens for the market?

HERE IS WHAT I THINK…

Let's begin with the 100 stock NASDAQ index. Right now, there seems to be no stopping it. It closed at another all-time high of 6,305 on Friday. Is it getting into nosebleed valuation territory like it did back in the year 2000? More on that in this week's newsletter.

Initially the tech stocks got left behind after the surprise election of Donald Trump. Instead it was the banks, financials, and cyclicals that popped the cork on his stunning victory.

I wrote an article back on October 23 rd of last year that turned out to be quite an omen of what was to come, however. The title of the article was: Facebook Breaks Out. The stock was trading at $132.07 at the time. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) closed at $153.61 on Friday. More than the fact that Facebook was breaking out, was that the fact the tech giants were breaking out also.

Then I wrote on January 9, of this year that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) had woken up in a big, big way. I also reminded readers that Facebook had done the same thing a few weeks earlier. I continued in that article to make "value cases" for several tech giants such as Amazon. Yes, that is right- value cases!

That would have been a good time to buy those tech giants. I know, because I already owned many of them, and I was buying more at the time. I continue to be heavily weighted in the fast growing tech sector. I will be updating my current prospects for them going forward later in this article.

Back in September of last year, I wrote about my top three holdings in my Premier Growth Portfolio. Those three stocks were Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Amazon.com, and Broadcom. I hope that you read that article, because those stock have done very well since then and I continue to own them.

Broadcom is up 48% since then, while Amazon is up 29.4%, and Alibaba is up 18.6%.

They have and continue to deliver alpha to those seeking it. Why? Because they are fast growers, with great relative strength, and earnings forecasts that should continue to drive them higher.

Here is my first of example of these powerful characteristics growth, performance, valuation, and powerful chart, all in one place. Broadcom beat earning by $0.19 on Thursday. They also beat on revenue. The stock exploded to the upside on Friday

In my weekly article of January 23, 2017 I labeled Broadcom as my Favorite Stock Now. It is up 33% since that article. During that same time period, the S&P 500 is up just 7.8%. The difference between the two is called "alpha." Isn't that we are all seeking?

Data from beststocksnowapp.com

As you can see from the screen shot above, Broadcom had been delivering alpha for quite some time. Compare the performance of the shares vs. the S&P 500 over the last one, three, and five years. It currently has a proprietary momentum grade of "A."

It is one thing to look at a stock's track record of delivering alpha, and quite another to project that same kind of alpha in the future. The best tool that we have for that is valuation.

When I once again called Broadcom one of my favorite stocks back in January of this year, it possessed those rare characteristics of momentum and a reasonable valuation. How does it look now after its recent big run up?

Data from beststocksnowapp.com

Believe it or not the stock is still trading at a DISCOUNT to its growth rate. My current forward PEG ratio is 0.93. Furthermore, even before factoring in likely revisions higher to Broadcom's earnings estimate, I still have a target price of $420 five year from now. That does not mean that I will go to sleep on the stock for five years, however.

I will continue to monitor its earnings reports, earnings expectations, technical pattern, and of course the overall market on a daily basis going forward.

Data from beststocksnowapp.com

The stock is currently ranked at #7 overall in my proprietary database of 4,241 stocks, ETFs, and Mutual Funds. It is only one of about 50 stocks that currently earn an overall grade of "A" right now. The rankings are based on performance, value, safety, and technical patterns. These rankings help me narrow down a very large number of choices vying for my attention to the top 200 or 300.

This saves me an enormous amount of time.

Let's close this week's article with yet another new, all-time high. On Friday Amazon closed above $1,000 for the first time in its history.

Amazon's middle name is "Alpha" right now. It continues to be one of my top holdings also. Here is why…

Data from beststocksnowapp.com

Compare its returns against those of the market over the last one, three, five, and ten years. Also consider that Amazon did not really begin growing their earnings until 2015. Since that time they have gone from $1.25 per share in earnings to an expected $12.43 per share next year.

No wonder the stock is now shooting higher. STOCKS and INDEXES follow earnings. I wrote all about the earnings picture for the S&P 500 going forward in last week's article. I update it every week in my newsletter. It really helps to have a good handle on the earnings picture of the overall market, especially when a 372 point drops come along. It helps take emotion out of your decisions.

Despite many of the pundits on the financial channels proclaiming Amazon to be too expensive to own, I can still make an okay value case for it. So cover your ears and plug your nose, here is my continued value case for Amazon.

It currently has a PE ratio of 187. Yes, that is right 187 times earnings. Even I need some Rolaids looking at that number! But, valuation is more about the potential for future earnings as opposed to past earnings. Stay with me here….

Data from beststocksnowapp.com

The consensus analyst estimate for next year's earnings at Amazon currently is $11.30 per share. That at least cuts the forward PE ratio to 73X. This is still Rolaid-like territory, however.

But now consider that the consensus average five-year growth rate on the street is currently at 29% per year going forward. If the analysts are even close, the company has the potential for $34.37 per share in earnings five years from now. With everything that Amazon is getting into, I believe that these numbers are very doable.

Now we are at 29X forward earnings. This is a little more palatable. I continue to maintain a five year target price of$1,635 on the shares. Someone asked me the other day if I was going to sell it when it hit $1,000 per share. My answer was that my five year target price is$1,635.

Just remember that this Bull Market is now over 8 years old. It will not last forever. It is imperative to make hay while the sun continues to shine. In the meantime I will continue to do my best to keep you posted on current market conditions and where I am shopping for Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO, FB, AMZN.

