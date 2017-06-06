Dividend Investing Strategy - A Retiree Case Study (Part 3 Of 2)

After writing my second article of the Retiree Case Study series I now realize that a third and final installment is needed to look at the future dividend growth potential.

Investment Thesis

This is the third article of what was intended to be a two-part series (so no, that is no headline typo). This article will explore the future growth prospects of John and Jane's dividend income portfolios to show why choosing stocks with regular dividend increases should never take a backseat to the current yield of an investment. If you have not read the first two articles of these series, I highly suggest clicking the links below before proceeding:

Who Cares About The Current Yield? Give Me Raises!

To clarify this section's heading, I really do care about the current yield more than this headline suggests, but with that being said, soon-to-be-retirees like John and Jane are going to have more of their attention focused on the current yield because this represents the amount of money they will actually be able to live on. In my opinion, far too many investors are short-sighted in their investing strategy, which causes investors to seek investments that are the epitome of "Sucker-Yield." There is a significant risk involved for investors who try to boost their current income at the expense of smaller future dividend raises and, worse, potential dividend cuts later on.

The best way to address this problem is to look at the dividend payout history of each investment and calculate the average five-year dividend payout increase as a way to measure the long-term growth potential of an investment. In doing this, we can see which investments have a greater likelihood of making up a larger part of future dividend income.

If you are wondering what the magic number is for dividend increases, I'll have to give the lame answer: It depends. There is no such thing as the perfect dividend raise or payout ratio since there are too many factors that impact these metrics (these factors may include industry, organizational structure, etc.). For this reason, a company that barely raises their dividend can mean a plethora of things, but in cases where the company is well-run, it tells investors that they have a better use for the funds that will generate the company stronger total returns.

As an investor, I believe that all of these factors need to be taken into consideration when choosing an investment because you will want to make sure that the company's goals and policies align with your current needs and future expectations.

John & Jane - Example

I have added several fields to the charts that were used in the 2nd article I released, as well as created new charts to show the future potential of payout increases on John and Jane's portfolio. The fields I added to my charts are:

5-Year Annual Div Growth - *If the five year wasn't available I used the longest history available for companies that have existed or paid out a dividend less than five years. % of Income - Total income represented by the dividend in John and Jane's portfolio. % of Future Income - Using the five-year average, this category represents the amount of future income generated by a stock one year from now assuming a dividend increase equal to the current five-year rate.

After reviewing these charts, you should feel like something isn't quite right, and it's because there are a number of oddities and outliers that are skewing the % of Future Income. This is the result of companies that may have instituted a regular dividend or reinstated a dividend policy after having cut it previously. For these reasons, the % of Future Income category cannot be counted on since it is much higher than what I would expect the average portfolio growth to be.

Future Dividend Income - Forecasting Raises

To solve this problem, I decided to create a payout chart that is based on three scenarios of returns. The potential categories of returns are as follows:

Conservative - 3% Increase in Dividend Income

Mid-Range - 5% Increase in Dividend Income

Outperform - 7% Increase in Dividend Income

Using these scenarios, I was able to come up with three charts that better demonstrate what I expect to be the real impact of dividend increases on John and Jane's portfolio under normal circumstances.

These charts provide a clear understanding of what a dividend income portfolio can do, even when dividends are not being reinvested (the charts above assume no dividend reinvestment). Following these models makes it much more simple to understand the long-term benefit of dividend raises on John and Jane's portfolio and demonstrate why the potential for dividend increases should never take a backseat to the current yield of an investment.

Conclusion

By focusing on the potential for growth, investors can satisfy current income needs with an added focus on long-term income sustainability from regular dividend increases. Some of my favorite companies in John and Jane's portfolio boast the lowest current dividend yield but have some of the best prospects for strong dividend increases in the future. A few of these companies that top my list are:

(MMM) - 3M

(ETN) - Eaton

(SCL) - Stepan

(BANR) - Banner Bank Corporation

(WASH) - Washington Trust

(CMI) - Cummins

(OHI) - Omega Healthcare Investors

(WPC) - WP Carey

This list is much more extensive than these companies, but I personally see strong future prospects for all of these companies based on current and past performance. I will be writing review articles of each of these companies in the upcoming weeks (with the exception of BANR because I recently published an article on them).

Disclosure: I am/we are long STWD, UMPQ, OHI, LXP, CODI, ETP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and is not meant to be taken as investment advice. It is recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinion of my employer. Further disclosure on the stock Umpqua Holdings is necessary because they are my current employer and I also own shares of UMPQ common stock. This article is not intended to endorse UMPQ and is intended to be used for informational purposes only.