Lumber Liquidators: Time To Liquidate

Former founder of the company may start up his own company in direct competition with LL - this would increase risk to business model.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) are up about 101% over the past twelve months, and, in my opinion, current shareholders should count themselves lucky and move on to find greener pastures elsewhere. Those who are considering buying shares at these levels should avoid them. I'll outline my reasoning below by reviewing the financial history here, along with providing a model for the future of the company based on the retained earnings growth.

Three Troubling Things About Lumber Liquidator's Financial History

When reviewing Lumber Liquidators' financial history, there are many things that jump off the page, none of them good. For instance, the level of long-term debt has ballooned in a very short time (from zero in 2014 to ~$72 million today). Additionally, 99% of this debt is due within 3-5 years, suggesting some risk to the capital structure in a few years. If the company isn't able to refinance at favourable rates, the business could be imperiled.

Also troublesome is the dilution that's happened over the past few years. Obviously a company like Lumber Liquidators is subject to the business cycle and will enjoy good times and suffer bad times. How management reacts to that fact is what matters most to me. Some management teams react in ways that benefit shareholders. Some management teams take actions that harm shareholders. Management at lumber liquidators has diluted the shareholder base from 2015 onward. There's no reason to believe that this dilution will not continue, so current shareholders should brace themselves for that.

Finally, there is a tenuous connection between revenue and net income, which is the most damning problem in my view. When I review the relationship between a company's revenue and its net income, I like to see each growing in tandem. Ideally, I like to see net income rising at a faster rate than revenue, as that might indicate something about the scalability of the business. What I really get turned off by is a long term negative relationship between sales and net income. The idea here is that net income is the source of all sustainable shareholder returns, and if rising sales don't lead to that source of return, what on earth will? At some point the question has to be asked: when will rising sales lead to sustainable earnings?

In the case of lumber liquidators, in particular, the relationship between revenue and net income is actually slightly negative (r=-.07) . Thus, it seems that the growing sales numbers that the bulls have held up as a reason to buy the shares, don't actually lead to the source of shareholder returns. Revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 6% since 2011, while net income has plummeted from ~$26 million to a loss of ~$65 million in the most recent year.

Admittedly, the first quarter of 2017 has shown an improvement over the same period last year, but again we see the change in net income lagging the change in revenue. Specifically, revenue increased by about $14 million, while net income was only about $6 million better. This seems to be a recurring theme here.

Modeling The Future Based On Retained Earnings

Investors buy a future, rather than a past, and it's with that in mind that I want to present what I think is the most reasonable forecast of future prices that I can come up with. When I try my hand at the difficult task of predicting the future, I like to isolate only one variable and make changes to that one. I usually move the dividend, but of course that's not possible in this case. I'll model a future based on retained earnings instead.

The retained earnings per share at Lumber Liquidators has been quite choppy over the years. It grew nicely from 2011 to 2014, before dropping by more than 50% since then. I'll take a longer term perspective and compare 2011 to the most recent retained earnings figure. Over the past 6.25 years, retained earnings has grown at a CAGR of about 4.8%. I'll use this as the basis for my forecast, in spite of the fact that the more recent data suggests a much lower (negative) retained earnings growth rate.

When I hold all else constant and plug this growth rate into my model, I get a compounded return of about 4.75%, which I consider to be too low for all of the risks and the volatility here. Also, there are two additional notes of caution I'd like to add in regard to this forecast. First, there's a chance that my growth rate is too high because I happen to have chosen an reasonably "low" point in 2011. Second, my forecast is also made more risky in light of the inherent volatility here. This forecast is one of my more tentative ones, given how much the underlying series moves around. Even under relatively optimistic assumptions, though, I don't see much growth from here.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for LL would turn bearish with a daily close below $27.50. This would signal a bearish breakdown from a Descending Triangle Pattern on the daily charts which we see a topping pattern for the shares. From here we see the shares falling to the $21.00 level over the next three months.

As you know, we like to anticipate technical breakouts when what we see on the charts supports our fundamental analysis. On Monday we will buy LL Put Options which will provide us with approximately 5x leverage on our SHORT trade (for details on the option, please visit our website). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close above $30.50.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you sell to avoid any further drop in the share value.

Conclusion

Finally, I'd like to comment briefly on the relatively shallow and narrow moat around this business. Some have suggested that Lumber Liquidators is about to face stiff competition from its founder. Whether this alone represents an existential threat to the firm is anyone's guess, but it does highlight the lack of a sustainable moat here. If the founder is indeed able to launch a competing business, that is by definition a negative for Lumber Liquidators. It's with all of this in mind that I strongly recommend that investors avoid this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in LL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our BlogPosts to get a feel for our trading style.