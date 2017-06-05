What Will Mobileye Do For Intel?

Since Mobileye was not overly expensive (relative to its growth outlook) and since Intel could use its overseas cash, that acquisition was a smart decision as far as we know.

Growth outlook for Mobileye's business is much better than that for Intel as a whole; INTC can thus increase its growth rate by making acquisitions such as this one.

So far, Mobileye's level of sales and earnings is small relative to that of Intel.

Thesis

Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) organic growth rate is low, but the company can utilize its vast cash flows and big cash position to drive growth by making smart acquisitions, such as the Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY) takeover, which will improve the company's outlook for the next decades.

What does a company with big cash flows and tens of billions of cash do once its growth has diminished? One way to ignite growth is to make acquisitions that give the company a better position in growth markets, which can allow for an overall higher growth rate.

INTC Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

The no-growth scenario is pretty much what Intel is experiencing (as you can see in the above chart), and the company came to the same conclusion.

INTC Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Using the company's huge cash flows and $34 billion cash position to make smart acquisitions can drive shareholder value.

When Intel and Mobileye agreed on a $15.3 billion price tag earlier this year, some thought that the price was ludicrous relative to the earnings and revenues Mobileye is generating right now, which indeed are small relative to those of Intel. Those who think like that miss two key points though:

1. Mobileye allows for a strong position in a market that is growing at a massive pace

During the first quarter, Mobileye increased its revenues by a whopping 66% year on year. The biggest revenue contributor once again was OEM, with EyeQ sales increasing by roughly 50%. Some increases in the average selling price pushed OEM revenues up by a total of 54%.

Aftermarket revenues increased by 190% to $30 million, an astonishing growth rate, albeit from a small level. Aftermarket revenues are very interesting for the company, as those are of a recurring type, and should provide ongoing sales growth even in a scenario where OEM revenues have peaked; as long as OEM sales do exist, the number of Mobileye's chips in use increases, which will allow for growing aftermarket revenues. Aftermarket revenues also usually come at higher margins than product sales, thus the increase of the segment (versus the overall sales number) will allow for even more margin growth (net margin of 48% is very high relative to Intel's core business already).

McKinsey believes that autonomous vehicles will make up 15% of the total car market in 2030, which means about 15 million autonomous cars sold annually in less than 15 years. Compare this to the current market size for MBLY's technology, and you see that there is an immense opportunity for growth of Mobileye's business - not including an ever increasing after-sales market yet.

2. Intel is buying Mobileye with $15.3 billion of its $34 billion of cash

As Mobileye is an Israeli company, Intel can use its offshore cash for that purpose, which makes this an even smarter move. Intel's offshore cash cannot be used for dividends, stock buybacks or acquisitions in the US, and with a tax deal in the near future looking less likely than it was a couple of months ago, INTC's only choices for its offshore cash were to put it into low-yield bonds that do not even generate returns that are high enough to beat inflation in many cases, or to make a bid for a company positioned outside of the US.

Even at its still small size, Mobileye is generating an earnings yield of about 1.7%, which is better than the yield of two-year Treasuries.

2 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

Having to choose between Mobileye, which generates a 1.7% yield and has the opportunity for massive growth for years, or bonds that have a lower yield and no growth potential at all, Mobileye looks like the much better alternative.

Mobileye also is cash flow positive, with free cash flow generation for the first quarter totaling $40 million; on an annualized basis, this means $160 million, which is not very much relative to the size of the company's market capitalization, but which is still not a bad number for a technology startup that is still at the beginning of its growth phase. This is especially true compared to other high-growth companies such as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which is burning through billions of dollars despite being valued at a much higher price.

Analysts are forecasting revenues of $730 million for next fiscal year, but since Mobileye has been executing much better than analysts had estimated in the past, let's assume $750 million in sales in 2018 and a net profit margin of 50% - this would mean $375 million in net earnings. Based on a takeover price of $15.3 billion, the return would grow to 2.5% by the end of the next year, much more than Intel can get from short-term bonds, and Mobileye's growth will not be anywhere near done by 2018.

Intel made a bet when it chose to acquire Mobileye at a huge valuation, but it looks like this bet could pay off in the future. Mobileye is executing very well, and if growth rates remain anywhere close to the current level, the company could earn billions in a couple of years. If we assume that Mobileye will earn $375 million in 2018 and that this amount will grow by 30% annually, the company could earn $2.4 billion in 2025; the takeover price of $15 billion looks really low when we take a long-term look.

Takeaway

Intel's organic growth was negligible in the last few years, thus positioning the company in a way that allows for a better growth outlook in the future is the right direction, which the company chose to do by taking over Mobileye.

The immediate contribution to Intel's results is rather small, but due to the strong growth outlook (with autonomous driving still in its infancy) and high margins, Mobileye could generate a very meaningful amount of money a couple of years down the road.

Since the use of Intel's offshore cash is limited, deciding to take over Mobileye was a good decision, I believe.

