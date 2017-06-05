Tesla Cars: Easy To Total, Expensive To Repair

I've mentioned before the brilliant American economist, Thomas Sowell, who also wrote a regular newspaper column on economics. Sowell would sometimes take a break from single-themed columns and pen a piece called "Random Thoughts on the Passing Scene" (an example here).

This article resembles one of those Sowell ramblers.

A. The Rising Cost of Insuring a Tesla Car

EnerTuition wrote a piece recently surveying some problems he sees ahead for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) resale values. One such problem concerned insurance:

Due to its quality problems and high repair costs, Tesla also has an insurance problem. We predict that Tesla cars will end up having some of the highest insurance costs. These costs drive up the cost of ownership and further drive down the desirability and resale value of older Tesla cars.

And, just like that, comes the news that the auto insurer, AAA, is raising its rates for insuring the Model S and Model X because of high claim frequencies and high claim costs. The premium hike will be 30% or so.

AAA noticed anomalies in its own claim data and confirmed them by examining a broader study conducted over a two-year period by the Highway Loss Data Institute, which is operated by the highly-regarded Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

The Highway Loss Data Institute report covered the 2014-16 model years. Vehicles are divided into classes based on size, weight and competing models. The frequency and severity of claims are compared with overall average claims of passenger vehicles and the average claims of the vehicle's class. In evaluating Tesla vehicles within their categories and to the overall population of vehicles, the report found the amount and cost of claims to be much higher than average. "Teslas get into a lot of crashes and are costly to repair afterward," said Russ Rader, spokesman for the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which is the Highway Loss Data Institute's parent organization. "Consumers will pay for that when they go to insure one."

Other large insurance companies, including State Farm and GEICO, are said to be examining their own actuarial data about Tesla claim experiences. GEICO is owned by Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A), AAA is privately-owned, and State Farm is a mutual insurance company owned by its policyholders.

Tesla is challenging AAA's determination, calling the Highway Data Loss Institute's study "severely flawed" and "not reflective of reality."

Can Tesla persuade the insurance companies to ignore the actuarial data? Perhaps. The entire Tesla story is nothing if not a testament to the extraordinary persuasive powers of Elon Musk.

So, we'll have to wait to see where all this goes. In the meantime, here's a link to the IIHS data. Judge for yourself.

It has always struck me, though, that Tesla cars are easy to total and expensive to repair. Until now, that was just a feeling, based on anecdote, including forum posts by Tesla owners bemoaning the high costs of repair and photos of what appear to be lightly damaged Tesla vehicles in salvage yards.

(A lightly-damaged Model S in a salvage yard. Find it here.)

(A Model X in a salvage yard)

More rigorously, Seeking Alpha member Bubslug and I looked at Tesla safety data last September and wrote an article called Exploding The Myth of Tesla Safety.

Evaluating all the then-available data, Bubslug concluded Tesla cars have a relatively high rate of driver fatalities, unintended sudden acceleration events, and suspension failures that precipitate accidents.

He also found (again, based on the limited data we had) Tesla's Autopilot was leading to a higher-than-expected fatality rate.

My guess is that higher insurance premiums will be less of a consideration for most people in the kinds of income brackets that can afford a $90,000 sedan or a $120,000 SUV. Many of those Tesla owners won't even notice the increase.

However, rising rates could have important implications for the Model 3. For people in the income brackets targeted by Tesla's forthcoming compact sedan, the Model 3, an extra $50 per month of extra expense on the insurance premium could be a make-or-break number for some potential buyers.

The same is true for buyers of used Model S and Model X cars.

Worth watching closely.

B. No, You Can't Produce 10K Cars Per Week at Fremont

Elon Musk has said Tesla will next year reach a Model 3 production rate of 10,000 per week.

Seeking Alpha Contributor Steve Funk, who has extensive experience in automobile production generally and the Fremont production facilities, in particular, believes Tesla is highly unlikely to achieve more than 4,500 Model 3 cars per week at any point in 2018.

Here's a comment Steve made, responding to a claim that Tesla will be able to manufacture the Model 3 "much faster" because it has "all-new machines":

Do you have any knowledge of the plant or how cars are assembled? First, Tesla has rolled over the two Bay Area Air Quality Management District air permits, actually a series of permits, one for each of the original lines. I am sure you examined the aerial photos of the paint shop renovation. There was no expansion of the shop, only new equipment by a traditional equipment supplier. Paint dries at a given rate so it is limited by the length and speed of the conveyor. If you can't get more through the paint shop it doesn't matter what you have after that. The Model S/X line has a nominal capacity of 150,000/year and is throttled now to 100,000/year due to demand. While it may be technically possible, you can't economically put Model 3's on that line. Doing so would require a significant line change, which would mean a shutdown of the Model S/X line, and that is the only income right now. The Model 3 line has a nominal capacity of 250,000/year and that has occurred a few times during the Fremont plant's existence. Tesla will never produce more than 250,000 that Toyota produced. If you have a certain length of assembly line "chain" embedded in the concrete floor for about a mile, and the chain moves at x feet/min, and you need several thousand assembly stations the length of a car, perhaps you could enlighten us on how running the line faster can make more cars without leaving some parts off the car? Your math escapes me.

Steve's comment, which I have lightly edited, appears here:

All of Steve's recent comments on Model 3 production issues are well worth a read. You can find them here:

And, his article last year on the nuts and bolts of Model 3 production, with a focus on the Fremont factory, remains an important and enlightening discussion on a topic that appears to be little understood by those of us not involved in automobile manufacturing.

C. A Quick Look at Model S and Model X Demand

Bonaire and CoverDrive continue to keep a close eye on Tesla demand, collecting and examining data from a variety of sources. They see a continued inventory build.

The cumulative number of Tesla cars produced but not sold reached an all-time high in Q1: 12,445. It appears Q2 could break the prior record.

As I've suggested before, Tesla may be moving to a new distribution model in which it has a larger focus on sales from inventory. That's not necessarily a good thing or a bad thing, but it is a thing.

Bonaire and CoverDrive agree with Andreas Hopf that Tesla demand in the Hong Kong market is about to dry up, much as happened in Denmark when the tax laws changed. That means Tesla will have to find some other buyers for about 3,700 cars per quarter.

Can Tesla do that? Sure.

Can Tesla do it without further sacrifices to margin by way of price cuts and incentives? TBD.

D. What Yield Does Tesla Expect on the Model 3?

Tesla published a chart recently, comparing Model S features with those of the Model 3. You can see it here:

CoverDrive was struck by Tesla's statement that "deliveries for Model 3 orders placed today are not expected until mid 2018."

The most important item in the comparison chart is the Delivery Timing. While Tesla clings to the official reservation numbers (remarkably unchanging but increasing), there is zero possibility that they will deliver 373,000 Model 3s by mid-2018. By that time, if everything goes well, they will have had only 6 months of full production. One can only conclude that Tesla is expecting a very low conversion rate, much lower than the 30% seen on MX.

(From Tesla's Model S vs. Model 3 comparison chart)

Is there an alternate explanation? Is Tesla instead tacitly acknowledging it won't be producing 5,000 cars per week until well into 2018, if ever?

My view is that Tesla's Model 3 deposit yield will be lower than 30%, and Tesla will never come close to achieving the 2018 targeted production rate. But, hey, that's just me.

E. Will All Model 3 Cars Have a Glass Roof?

I am also curious about the "Premium Features" box in that Tesla comparison. A number of features are listed for the Model S; none for the Model 3. One of those Model S features is "glass roof".

One of the most exciting features in Model 3 beta prototypes is the sweeping glass roof. We see that same roof in spy shots of the Model 3 prototypes now being tested.

Does the inclusion of the glass roof on the Model S side of the comparison chart but not the Model 3 side mean the base version of the Model 3 will have a metal roof?

I tend to doubt it. But I'd be curious to read what everyone else thinks.

F. The Strange Case of the Disappearing Teslarati Article

On May 25, the online magazine devoted to matters Tesla, Teslarati, published an article announcing Musk had, one day earlier, approved expenditure of $216 million for equipment to automate the production of Model 3 batteries packs at the Gigafactory.

The article was quickly taken down, however, evidently at the request of Tesla.

Why? Seeking Alpha Contributor robiniv, who noticed both the article and its disappearance, thinks it's because for Tesla to only now be ordering equipment for such a production line is inconsistent with the official story that Model 3 production begins in July.

The Teslarati article was based on information from a Tesla source. It reported Model 3 battery packs are now being hand-built by a team of 150 employees. Working three shifts, Tesla employees were said to be producing 20 modules per day. Each Model 3 was reported to require four modules, so the current rate was about five Model 3 battery packs per day.

Per Teslarati, the automated production line (actually, three different lines) will be capable of 4,000 modules per day.

This is not to say cell production is not proceeding as planned. Gigafactory cell production remains the responsibility of Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFF), and there is no indication that Panasonic cannot produce cells fast enough to meet Tesla's needs.

However, battery assembly is the responsibility of Tesla rather than Panasonic. It struck robiniv as odd that Tesla has not already installed such a production line at the Gigafactory. And, it strikes me that way, too. All that "efficient" dribbling out of capital expenditures last year comes with a price.

Perhaps Tesla can order, receive, install, test, and activate the production line machinery between now and year-end. Without that machinery in operation, though, it's difficult to see how Tesla achieves a production rate of even 100 Model 3 cars per week by then.

G. The Coming Three-Part Series

I have been hard at work on a three-part series focusing on Nevada's Gigafactory 1, New York's so-called Gigafactory 2, and the deal Tesla signed last December with Panasonic for Gigafactory 2.

I'm almost done with the research and writing and expect publication will begin soon.

I sometimes write long pieces. The articles in the three-part series are particularly long.

Writers make bargains with their readers. The bargain I offer for this series is this: you will get more detail here, more fact density, than in any other articles on this topic.

I am comfortable putting this series out here because I have, through your comments and messages, developed a sense about many of my readers. Regardless of what side of the Tesla trade they are on, they are intelligent. They are curious. They are interested in what matters and what will endure, not in what is transient and flashy.

They are interested in the facts and details of the business that, in the end, will matter far more than what Jim Cramer or Gene Munster or some other talking head says on CNBC this afternoon.

H. A TSLA Trading Caution (Again), and a Note from Uncle Brian

My advice has been to treat any TSLA investment as a huge gamble. I have urged anyone contemplating an investment, long or short, through stock or options, to risk only what they can afford to lose with insouciance.

I repeat that advice here. Even more emphatically.

One of my favorite Seeking Alpha contributors was UncleBrian Research. Alas, for the past several months, Uncle Brian has been too absorbed with an exciting and promising entrepreneurial adventure to tap out any pieces.

However, his articles on why Tesla is not Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) are evergreen, as is his warning about the SolarCity merger.

Uncle Brian recently sent me this note:

The Tesla story has become more of a head-scratching oddity than a fascinating soap opera for me. It's interesting only because the narrative maintains momentum after all this time in the face of such overwhelming evidence of its hollowness. At this point, trying to predict when it all blows up is sort of like trying to predict a massive earthquake or volcanic eruption. It's inevitable, but impossible to say when.

I share that view. And, I never attempt to predict exactly when it will blow up.

So, please, before you are tempted to leave comments about stormy weather in Shortville or any similar inanity, reflect that my articles are about the fundamentals of the Tesla enterprise, not the Icarus arc of its share price.

If you want to imagine Tesla's imminent profitability, Tech Talker has you covered. If you need assurance that TSLA shares remain undervalued, Trent Eady is your man. If you enjoy reading about machines that make machines and believe Tesla is playing chess while other automakers are playing checkers, Victor Dergunov is all over it.

In our comments here, though, let's focus the discussion on Tesla fundamentals.