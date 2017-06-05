Tuesday Morning Is Oversold Due To Index Selling

There are numerous catalysts and positive signs evident for a recovery. However, there will be a significant cash drain at least two more quarters.

The stock has been hit hard in recent days by the removal from one index and the pending removal from another. It should bounce from that.

Background

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) is a closeout retailer. The company buys merchandise such as decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods and gifts that other retailers couldn't sell, at deep discounts. The store has a treasure hunt character, as its inventory is constantly changing. It also has a strategy of buying wide and shallow, meaning it buys more SKUs but in less quantity than its direct competitors. These items differentiate it from other stores.

Tuesday Morning's stock has taken a round trip from under $1 in 2009 to $21.70 in 2014, back down to $1.65 currently. The stock has become a deep value. The market cap is currently 8.2% of sales and 36.7% of book value. All book value is tangible except $1.1 million of deferred finance costs.

I am currently very bearish on bricks-and-mortar retailers and even made some money recently shorting GGP, the mall REIT. I am currently short AAP, which is trading at a PE of 25 despite being in a market receiving increasing attention to its space. However, often when you have a secular decline like this, there are some stock babies thrown out with the bathwater. Tuesday Morning is the only retailer I own right now, as I believe that is the case here. Its problems are internal not secular like many of the other bricks-and-mortar retailers. It is also oversold due to the removal from two indexes.

Reasons for the Weakness

Tuesday Morning's stock has been driven down by several factors, most of which are temporary. The last two quarters were weak, with the most recent one particularly weak. For the quarter ended March 31, 2017, revenues totaled $203.0 million, down 4.0% from one year ago. Same-store comps were down 2.7%. Revenues missed analysts' estimates by $4 million and earnings per share were -$0.34, a $0.03 miss. While this was a seasonally weak quarter, the loss of $14.8 million was up significantly from a loss of $5.2 million one year ago. The gross margin was the biggest culprit, down 360 basis points to 33.1% last quarter from 36.7% the year-ago quarter. The decrease was primarily due to difficulties in the company's supply chain operations, including distribution center and freight costs and also increased markdowns. The company started up a new distribution center in Phoenix in the middle of 2016 which has been troublesome and has affected the last two quarters. The new distribution center struggled with new software and had elevated labor costs. Troubles there also caused both insufficient inventory in the stores and elevated costs reflected in the gross margin. The company has also changed strategy to reduce categories of goods for sale. This has led to markdowns in the categories exited.

Additionally, the company capitalized a lot of costs to inventory the past two quarters. While this appears done, it will reduce the gross margin and earnings the next three quarters as that inventory is sold. The company will very likely lose significant money the next two quarters. The December quarter is the seasonally strongest and will likely still be profitable.

One major reason causing recent selling is pending removal from two major indexes, the Russell 2000 and the S&P Small Cap 600. In fact, trading has been very heavy in recent days as the removal from the S&P Small Cap 600 index became imminent. The S&P Small Cap 600 removed Tuesday Morning on June 2nd. At least 6.5% of Tuesday Morning's stock was held by this type of ETF as of March 31, 2017. For the Russell 2000, a preliminary list will be announced on June 9th and the reconstitution will occur on June 23rd. Funds for this index appear to be a much smaller portion of shareholdings. Other small-cap ETFs were even a bigger component and may be selling too.

Tuesday Morning is being thrown into the same group as many other bricks-and-mortar retailers that are struggling due to a move to online retailing, particularly Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). In fact, Tuesday Morning has no online presence and no plans to start one. Like J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), Macy's (NYSE:M), Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) and many others, Tuesday Morning is struggling. However, unlike those and others, the reasons for its problems are mostly unrelated to Amazon and due to internal issues. Proof of this is strong results by all three of Tuesday Morning's competitors directly in its space.

Comparison to Peers

Tuesday Morning's three peers in the closeout retail space are Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI), Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) and HomeGoods, a subsidiary of TJX (NYSE:TJX). There is limited information on HomeGoods in the TJX reports, though it appears as profitable as the rest of TJX which has about a 6% profit margin. HomeGoods is the closest in inventory assortment to Tuesday Morning.

(1) Sales are for the year ended 6/30/16. Other figures are for the nine months ended 3/31/17.

(2) All figures for the year ended 1/31/17 tangible net worth.

(3) Ollie's has negative tangible net worth.

As shown above, the others in this space are solidly profitable. Big Lots is the largest, and is not growing. Ollie's and HomeGoods are expanding rapidly and are probably taking business from Tuesday Morning. Ollie's has stated it wants to quadruple in size. An acquisition of Tuesday Morning would speed that up for little money or stock from Ollie's. The only issue I see is store size.

The peers have a higher gross margin than Tuesday Morning, and Ollie's also has lower SG&A. Tuesday Morning's historical gross margin before the recent supply chain troubles has been about 36%. A lower profit margin than peers is probably partially explained by Tuesday Morning's smaller stores versus all three of its competitors. TUES is trying to increase store size. I believe other reasons for its weaker gross margin have been inefficiencies in its distribution, and the wide and shallow strategy purchasing strategy. With the inefficiencies in the new distribution center resolved, the gross margin should improve some from the historical 36% once the capitalized costs are behind the company. Management should consider more deep purchases if the return on investment is worthwhile. Why limit yourself from potential profits?

I summary, Tuesday Morning is in a solid industry. Its problems appear mostly self-inflicted and fixable.

Positives

Tuesday Morning had positive store comps in March and April after a weak January and February. The company will need to have more than flat to slightly up comps due to store size growth. It is steadily moving to larger locations with higher rents. However, as other stores close, rents should start to get more affordable.

Management in the most recent conference call stated the new distribution center was now operating normally. New management brought in quickly fixed the problems.

Insiders are buying. CEO Steven Becker purchased 50,000 shares at $1.80 on May 25th, 40,100 at $1.85 on May 24th and 100,000 at $2.42 on May 4th, 2017. Director Terry Burman also acquired 40,000 shares on May 10th at $2.225 to $2.25. CFO Stacie Shirley purchased 10,000 shares at $1.85 on May 26th, 2017. I personally only care about CEO and CFO insider trades. The fact both are buying is unusual and very comforting.

Strong results by all three primary competitors show this category is not only not in secular decline but it is also growing.

The company is relocating to bigger stores. As of March 31, 2017, the company had 724 stores, down from 751 nine months earlier. During that period, 40 were closed, 13 were opened, and 40 were either relocated or expanded. Those stores that were relocated are seeing a huge 47% increase in sales over the prior year. Management believes that 40% of its store base can eventually benefit from relocations to larger or better locations. It is still early in this process.

Since 2014, annual store volume has grown from approximately $1 million to $1.3 million, with the top 100 stores averaging $2 million. Same-store growth has not been the issue.

The company will be a beneficiary of a secular tailwind. That being the increasing amount of store closings caused by the move to online retail. The two estimates I saw recently was 7,000 and 8,600 store closings this year, way more than in the past. That means more merchandise available at better closeout prices. More supply means lower prices for inventory.

Negatives

Capitalized costs from the last two quarters will affect the next three quarters. Frankly, I'm not even sure why these costs were capitalized. Also, elevated markdowns from exiting certain categories should affect the next three quarters. Not sure why it is doing that either. Returning to the historical gross margin will add about $8-10 million a quarter to earnings. Other initiatives are ongoing to reduce freight, purchasing and other operating costs. The company is working on ways to reduce the necessary inventory levels. The new distribution center is state of the art and should eventually move the gross margin above 36%.

The CEO is a private equity guy, not a retailer. Probably the reason for the supply chain issues. Starting up a major distribution center can be treacherous and it appears to have been underestimated by management. However, the CEO was quick to change management where things were not working.

The company has a history of moving in and out of different categories, resulting in elevated markdowns.

The balance sheet is becoming a concern. At March 31, 2017, it had $41.0 million outstanding under the Revolving Credit Facility and $5.5 million of outstanding letters of credit. There was $82.9 million available under the Revolving Credit Facility. The line matures in 2020. Cash was $3.7 million. There was no draw on the line a year ago. The line was used to increase fixed assets by $17 million primarily for the relocation program, to fund $13 million of higher inventory, and to fund losses. Capex is expected to be high again this year at $37 to $40 million, primarily for more store relocations and IT upgrades. Management expects no problems funding these costs due to its line. I expect the draw in cash to run about $30 to $40 million the next two quarters based on estimated losses and capex less depreciation. It may also need another $20 million or so to increase inventory going into its seasonally strongest second quarter (ending 12/31/17). The second quarter, since it is seasonally strongest, should be cash flow positive. Based on the availability on the line, the company has at least a year to fix the problems.

Inventories were up 10.7% from a year ago on March 31, 2017. About half of that is the capitalized costs. Part of the remainder is an expectation of higher sales. Management does want to reduce inventory needed.

Despite peers' good performance, there is the risk that Tuesday Morning's business model needs more than a tweak. It has underperformed for over a decade now.

Takeaway

An earnings recovery probably won't start to happen until at least the December quarter due to capitalized costs caused by the supply chain problems and elevated markdowns. The key until then will be revenues. Management says the supply chain excuse for revenue declines no longer exists and that larger stores are getting much higher sales. Same-store comps need to increase by at least 2-3% to cover higher rents and inflation. The company has some breathing room to wait for a recovery.

While positive earnings may be three quarters off, I believe the stock is a buy now, primarily because it is oversold. The stock has been cut in half the past month despite only a small miss in revenues and a 3 cent miss in earnings. The true reasons are the likely cash drain the next few quarters and the index selling, exacerbated by traders jumping as both negatives happened at once. A return to even moderate earnings of 1.5% of revenues would create earnings of $0.30 to $0.40. That would lead to a $5.00 or higher stock price, triple the current level in a year.

My advice is buy it here for a quick bounce by month end. My one-month target is $2.10, up 27% from here. This is where it traded after earnings and before the index selling kicked in. Consider keeping a smaller portion for a one-year holding. This is very speculative, so it should be a small position. If revenues start to decline, get out right away. Plan B is Ollie's wants more stores quickly and buying Tuesday Morning would get it closer to where it wants to be.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TUES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.