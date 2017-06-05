Blackhawk Network Holdings' Economic Moat

Blackhawk (NASDAQ:HAWK) is a leading gift card distributor that leverages proprietary technology to offer consumers and businesses a broad selection of prepaid cards in physical and electronic forms, as well as complementary prepaid products, payment services and incentives solutions.

Blackhawk Network, Source: Internet

HAWK shares went up 28% in the past 12 months; however, they have been relatively volatile. One key debate is on HAWK's moat.

Source: FactSet

Economic moat measures the durability of a company's competitive advantage, representing a barrier that protects the company and its profits from other competitors. Some investors would agree that HAWK has a strong moat of network effect. HAWK is one of the world-largest third-party network connecting over 900 content providers, 244,000 active retail distribution locations and tens of millions of consumers (as measured by visits per week). In contrast, the other investors might be worrying about the diminishing of HAWK network in the future digital world. I hope this article can help investors assess HAWK's moat.

Network effect creates natural monopolies

The value of network effect is pretty self-explanatory: with the increase of connections, exponential growth is expected.

Network effect, Source: Internet

I liked network effect very much because it can possibly create a winner-take-all market, such as that seen in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), etc.

HAWK's three-party network is even stronger. Content providers are encouraged to partner with HAWK so as to have access to a tremendous distribution network consisting of 244,000 active retail locations. HAWK enabled those 900 content providers to serve a massive customer base (tens of millions of consumer visits per week). Likewise, retailers are willing to sign multi-year exclusive contracts with HAWK so that they can carry a very rich gift card portfolio. Last but not least, consumers, as the third party of this network, are happy with a wide gift card selection and, more importantly, an active secondary market for gift cards (Cardpool). With that, I think HAWK has a very defensible network to capitalize on for long-term growth.

Source: Company presentation

HAWK's 3-party network is ramping up

In my opinion, it is a dynamic and continuous process to assess a company's moat in the current context. If the company is able to align the business strategy with its core assets, its moat can widen. Otherwise, the moat might not be sustainable. Thus, I think it is necessary to understand what HAWK is currently doing and what the implication is with regard to its moat. I am positive in this regard because I think HAWK is effectively building up its network through industry consolidation and global expansion.

HAWK operates in three segments: Gift Cards, Incentives and International. AOR Growth CAGR was 24% during 2013 to 2017E. The Gift Cards business incurred a soft year in 2016 due to EMV issue, apart from which the growth has been positive but moderate. In contrast, the growth rates of incentives and international business have been fantastic in recent years.

AOR Growth History (in millions), Source: Company presentation

To enhance its network, HAWK acquired a variety of businesses as shown in the below table.

HAWK Acquisition, Source: Company presentation

In summary, I think HAWK is now an industry consolidator that is investing in the right way to build up its global network. With continuous investment over time, I believe HAWK's economies of scale will be very difficult to replicate.

Gift card is unlikely to be replaced

Another key issue about HAWK is whether plastic gift cards will be entirely replaced by e-cards. I do not think this is going to happen as a gift card is not really a pure commodity. Instead, it conveys genuine care to buyers' beloved family members and friends. Similar to how people appreciate handwritten birthday cards, thank-you cards and Valentine's Day cards, a lot of people will still prefer sending or receiving traditional gift cards. Admittedly, digitalization will drive rapid growth of e-cards, but I would expect robust growth for the demand of traditional gift cards.

The following table shows the projected growth of U.S. gift card sales.

U.S. gift card sales 2006-2018 Projected gift card sales in the United States from 2006 to 2018 (in billion U.S. dollars), Source: Statista

Conclusion: HAWK is a fantastic business with a widening moat. I think it is adopting the right strategy and making the right investment in its core assets. With its aggressive acquisitions and the exponential growth of its 3-party network, I expect HAWK to dominate the market in the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.