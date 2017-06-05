Mid-America Apartment Communities: Underappreciated By REIT Investors

Even to seasoned REIT investors, if I mentioned the name Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) and asked for an opinion, I'd likely hear crickets as a response. Retail investor ownership, like with so many other under-the-radar REITs, is less than 5% of the float; a small fraction compared to favorites like Realty Income (NYSE:O) that frequently see ownership percentages ten times that amount. While not an income investor by any stretch, I do invest in the REIT sector sporadically, and I try to make it my goal to get some more information on these under-owned names out there because frequently they do have some substantial value hidden beneath the surface. While not an incredible buy by most measures, there does seem to be a discount to fair value at Mid-America, and while the current yield is relatively low, there is plenty of excess cash flow to either boost the distribution or reduce leverage, both of which will make the shares more appetizing to future buyers.

Business Overview, Merger As A Catalyst

Mid-America owns and leases relatively high-end apartment properties throughout the Sunbelt region of the United States. Focus in that area by the REIT has been driven by the attractive macroeconomic factors of the area: above average population growth, favorable unemployment rates, etc. I'm generally a big fan of the strategy when it comes to real estate, particularly within key metropolitan markets spread throughout the Southern United States (Charlotte, Raleigh, Dallas, Atlanta, etc.). Coincidentally, Mid-America has substantial presence in all of these locales, many of which held up quite well during the recent recession. Mid-America was one of the few companies not to cut its distribution during that time and, in fact, covered it with funds from operations ("FFO") during the 2007-2009 period. The company was only one of three apartment REITs to not suspend or reduce cash distributions during that time, and management loves trotting out that fact whenever they need to soothe shareholder concerns.

Like with any REIT, there are benefits to scale. Bulking on size generally yields improved cost of capital and generates some decent operating leverage within corporate costs. This was the driving force behind the late 2016 merger with Post Properties, an Atlanta, Georgia-based REIT that held 317 properties within its portfolio. Post Properties brought with it significant presence in leading Southeastern markets, including Atlanta, the major Texas metros, and Orlando. Post Properties generally targeted higher-income tenants in more urbanized markets, which gives the combined entity a stronger focus on higher income properties ($1,250 or more/month in rents) and a more diversified geographic presence. Mid-America identified $70M in synergies as part of the deal, which largely balances out the premium it paid to consensus net asset value at the time of the announcement.

Beyond that, management believes there is significant opportunity for redevelopment within the Post Properties portfolio. Despite having more than 40% higher rent on average, the Post Properties portfolio is much more aged and in need of some renovation. For $4,500 in investment (done when properties are turned in between tenants), Mid-America has been able to pass on 10% average rent increases on its own properties, and it stands to reason it will see similar, if not stronger, returns within the new portfolio. Payback periods are going to be pretty quick (a touch below four years) and will generate a substantial return on investment. Additionally, the company's $562M pipeline remains well on track for completion ($366M, or roughly two-thirds completed) with $275M set to be completed in fiscal 2017. Investors should expect these properties to generate $16M full-year net operating income once in service, which will contribute quite nicely to 2018 earnings.

Leverage remains in line with peers here: 5.7x EBITDA at the end of calendar year 2016, but this figure is before any realized synergies from the merger. Post close, other measures of credit not dependent on those factors (total debt/total assets, unencumbered assets to gross assets) have improved measurably. The company's debt is rated incredibly favorably by ratings agencies (BBB+ by Moody's and Fitch) and sits well above the bottom tier of investment grade. The company's secured credit facility with Fannie Mae has several tranches coming due this year ($110M), as well as $150M in bonds, but the company should have no trouble refinancing these offerings, or simply rolling them into the unsecured revolving credit facility ($1B in untapped capacity) until it decides to issue a larger debt offering, perhaps in 2018 after the $250M term loan with Wells Fargo comes due as well.

Valuation

Income investors likely turn away due to the lower yield at Mid-America, but that is simply an effect of a low payout ratio and not really a sign of overvaluation. In 2017, management has guided for $5.22/share in FFO, or $615M. Mid-America management is notorious for sand-bagging guidance, however: Q1 2017 FFO came in at $1.46/share, and there isn't any reason for seasonality to this business. I expect $5.90/share in FFO, or $695M. With the distribution of $3.48/share, this leaves $285M in excess cash. Management pegged capex on existing properties not under development (including redevelopment spending) at $100M annually, which leaves $185M in excess cash that could be returned to shareholders: $1.56/share, or a near 45% increase.

As a reminder, I expect 2017 FFO of $5.90/share, with an increase to $6.40/share in 2018. That 8.5% increase next year will be driven by continued low single-digit increases in same property revenue growth, as well as expected operating leverage benefits from the Post Properties acquisition. A price target of $118/share is justifiable, or 18.5x that 2018 FFO estimate. This multiple is roughly in line with current peer averages. You could argue for a premium multiple here, given that Mid-America is less exposed to some of the coastal urban markets that have seen downward pressure on rents, particularly within luxury apartments. Management came to a similar price target within its own investor presentation back in February, using trailing FFO measures:

Risks to that estimate are the usual ones you'll find: poor merger integration, unexpected surge in new apartment housing supply above demand, a shift towards homeownership, or weakening job growth across the Sunbelt markets. At this point, likelihood of those risks appear minimal, particularly in the short term, and certainly not any more present here than it would be versus any peers. That base case of 15% upside seems more than justifiable, and Mid-America remains a top pick of mine if you're looking for exposure to this sector.

