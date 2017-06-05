Boardwalk REIT: An Expensive, Overhyped Apartment REIT That You Should Stay Away From

All prices expressed in Canadian dollars unless specified otherwise.

Boardwalk REIT is an Alberta based Apartment REIT that has paid a regular monthly distribution since its IPO in 2004. It trades on the TSX under the symbol BEI.UN and OTC on the US markets under the symbol (OTCPK:BOWFF)

Source: Boardwalk presentation

The concentration in Alberta, which was a boon from 2004-2008 and from 2010-2014 for Boardwalk, is once again proving a disadvantage in the era of low oil prices and high unemployment.

The current environment has led to a combination of a) falling rents and b) higher vacancies and turnovers.

Management is optimistic that the peak in vacancies is behind them and is projecting the first half of 2017 to be the trough.

Considering the optimistic outlook going forward, they have maintained their dividend and the stock has rallied about 17% form its 52 week low.

While many believe this is an opportunity to acquire a "blue chip" at a discount, I have to disagree.

My reasons:

1) Bad fundamentals in Alberta that are likely to continue:

While peak in multi-family starts is well behind us, the lag with which these units hit the markets is 24-48 months. There is still significant supply coming on to the market.

This is combined with apartment style home prices continuing to trend down with high inventories. With prices not to the liking of sellers, many are turning to rent out in this market.

Source: CREB

Edmonton is similarly showing increasing inventory levels.

In addition to these there is another source of supply that I see playing a role over the next 2-3 years: repurposing of vacant office buildings. Calgary office vacancy is currently almost 30%(Edmonton is over 16%) and converting vacant single tenant buildings into apartment complexes with a guaranteed 90%+ occupancy and half the cap rate is a definitive win for landlords.

Artis REIT (OTCPK:ARESF) is one landlord doing this that I am personally aware of, but I am sure there will be more. See this snippet from their report:

Source: Artis Q1-17 Management D&A

2) An extremely high payout ratio:

Currently management has decided to "bite the bullet" and pay out dividends in excess of adjusted funds from operations.

With dividends of $0.5625 in the first quarter, the payout ratio was a whopping 133% of AFFO (Boardwalk uses the term AFCO which is essentially the same thing). Management expects AFFO to come in around $1.75 for 2017 which I believe may be extremely optimistic. Even at those levels, the payout ratio for all of 2017 will be 129%.

3) Stratospheric absolute and relative valuation:

Almost any other REIT would be severely penalized for paying out such high level of AFFO. But Boardwalk continues to trade at nosebleed valuations of 26 times AFFO. While an argument can be made for trough valuations appearing bloated, Boardwalk is still trading at 4 multiples higher than the closest peer. Northview REIT is trading at half the multiple with a similar growth profile and a 3% higher yield. Additionally Northview's largest exposure by far is Ontario, which has a desperate housing shortage giving it a visible growth profile.

4) A long slog of a recovery:

I think based on the coming supply of rental units and what is likely to be a slow recovery, AFFO will improve very slowly. My estimates for 2017-2019 are below. This is in contrast to the belief out there that peak AFFO will be hit again within the next couple of years.

Source: Author's estimates

Boardwalk's dividends will exceed AFFO for 3 consecutive years in my base case scenario. This assumes oil will recover to $75 but supply of rental units will remain strong and Boardwalk will struggle to pass on rents much higher than increases in operating expenses. Project pipeline spending and excess cash paid to shareholders will increase leverage as well. This will take away the one bull argument that Boardwalk deserves a premium valuation on account of its (slightly) lower leverage.

I am staying away and I might short it should it get to $55.00. The current price on the TSX is $48.45.

The current OTC price for BOWFF is $35.92 USD.