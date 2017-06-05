This FANG Stock Still Has Some Bite

One High Flyer

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been a great performer for investors over the past several years. It's been a bit volatile, but the upward trend is clear.

I have watched the company's price rise without understanding how a company with so little in actual earnings can trade at such a high price. Since it trades at such a high multiple and awards no dividends to shareholders, it's been a stock I've stayed away from. That said, I'm interested in learning whether NFLX deserves its lofty valuation or if the company is just being pumped up by over-eager investors. It's taken a bit of digging around the company's earnings statements, but I've learned more about NFLX.

One of the company's strong points is the range of unique content offerings. Where else can you watch Kevin Spacey machinate his way through the ranks of government one minute, while Adam Sandler bumbles through the old west the next? As wide a variety of entertainment options that NFLX offers, it hasn't brought much to the company's bottom line. When compared with peers, its price/earnings ratio indicates that the company is greatly overvalued.

It seems like a discounted cash flow analysis could shine some light on the company's underlying value. To make a long story short, based on my estimates NFLX is definitely not overvalued. I calculate the company's fair value to be around $260/share, roughly 60% higher than the current price.

Cash Flow Model

An interactive model of the discounted cash flow is provided here. The model was used over a 10 year time frame.

To find estimates of revenue growth, both past growth rates and other analyst estimates were examined. Over the next 5 years, Yahoo Finance estimates that NFLX's growth could be roughly 60% annually. This seems like a fairly aggressive growth assumption.

Not to say that such a high growth rate is impossible, but I prefer a more conservative estimate. Over the past 5 years, revenue growth has averaged 24%. I estimated that the company's forward growth will be slightly below its past 5-year average. The forward projection holds revenue growth at 19% annually through 2022, then assumes slower growth of 11% for the remainder of the model as the company becomes more mature.

EBITDA margins were projected at 54% of revenue during the time frame. This level of margin is slightly lower than the 5 year average. The company's combined capex and R&D were projected at 13% of revenue moving forward, as NFLX will need to keep updating and improving its technology. Depreciation and amortization (D&A) was estimated to remain at the same levels it has during the past 5 years. Because the company's large content library turns over fairly rapidly, amortization is quite large. This resulted in its total D&A reaching the level of around 52% of revenue, which was used in the projection. Over the past 5 years, net working capital (NWC) has been a negative 6.3% of revenue, on average. The same estimate was used in the projection. In order to find FCF (free cash flow), D&A was subtracted from EBITDA to give EBIT estimates. Taxes (a rate of 30% based on historical average and assuming no U.S. corporate tax reform) were subtracted from EBIT to give net operating profit after taxes (NOPAT). NOPAT was adjusted by taking away R&D/capex and NWC investment, then D&A was added back in to give FCF.

The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) was found from adjusted beta measures of peer companies. High and low estimates of unlevered beta were combined with estimates of debt and equity percentages of capital (also obtained from peer comparison). The estimated NFLX tax rate was used in finding re-levered beta, which was used as a multiplier for the market risk premium (5.5%). The new adjusted risk premium was further modified by addition of the risk-free rate (4%), and further adjusted to account for the company's inherent risk. The company's historical EBIT/interest expense ratios was averaged, indicating a low default spread (estimated 0.8%). This was combined with the risk-free rate to bring an estimate of NFLX's implied cost of debt. This cost of debt was modified by NFLX's projected tax rate to show the estimated after-tax cost of debt. A high and low estimate of WACC was obtained by scaling costs of debt and equity by estimated debt and equity percentages of capital, respectively, and summing the results. The midrange of estimates, 9.08%, was selected. A range of discount rates was found by adjusting WACC by 100 basis point increments. Discounting periods were estimated by the mid-year convention, and used with the range of discount rates to form an array of present value scaling factors. The scaling array was combined with FCF projections for each year to bring present values, the summation of which brought a net value. A range of perpetuity growth rates was estimated, from small shrinkage to stronger growth. These growth rates were used together with the terminal FCF, discount factor, and discount rate to give a present value estimate of terminal value. The present values of the terminal values were used with the present value of cash flows to give enterprise value estimates. To these enterprise values were added cash, equivalents, and other investments while debt was subtracted to give values for common equity. These values were divided by the number of shares outstanding (431 million) to give a range of implied fair values. My price target for NFLX is on the lower end of estimates, $260.46, but still about 60% higher than the current price.

Total Revenue Projections

EBITDA Projections

CAPEX/R&D Projections

Depreciation and Amortization

Net Working Capital

Free Cash Flow

Comparable Companies

Re-Levered Beta

Cost of Equity

Cost of Debt

Weighted Average Cost of Capital

Discount Factors

Present Value of Cash Flows

Growth Rates and Enterprise Value

Fair Value Methodology

Fair Value Range

Final Thoughts

NFLX has done very well over the past few years, but it looks like the company still has more upside potential. Its content appears to be the company's strongest attribute and will play a major role in share price growth. Based on the above estimates, my price target for NFLX is $260.46/share, about 60% upside from the current price. I understand the company a bit better now, but I'm still not a big fan of NFLX stock. It may still have plenty of upside ahead, but because it doesn't pay a dividend or produce strong earnings, I have no plans to buy at the current price.

Author's Note:

