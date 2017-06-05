The Big Picture: Fundamentals Vs. Technicals

The long-term technical picture has never been more at odds with the long-term fundamentals.

The latest argument looks to be that it's now 1995.

Technical bulls have claimed this is the 1980's all over again.

Another article on where we are overall. I can't remember a time I've seen such a divergence between long-term technicals and fundamentals. I will show this massive divergence here using the Dow Industrials (NYSEARCA:DIA) for price and the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) for valuation.

From a technical perspective, many have probably seen this chart. It is a look at a 100-year history of the markets. It is well known we operate in cycles, going from consolidation periods (or secular bear markets) to larger uptrends (secular bulls). Technically speaking, it is impossible to ignore the major breakout from the last 15+ year sideways market.

This situation has led to all kinds of calls for higher market 'prices' (Dow 30 and 40K - yes I know). However, when we really zoom in on what we are talking about, the valuation divergence is massive. On the top panel, I've included the prior secular bull and bear markets, and then the most recent breakout. On the lower panel, I've shown the PE 10 data using averages and standard deviations.

This analysis purposefully excludes interest rates and relative value and instead focuses on absolutes. A few things stick out and are worth noting.

In the 1980's, the PE 10 was over -1 standard deviation away from the mean.

The 1995 experience began from only 1 standard deviation above the mean.

Today, the market trades at 30X, or approximately 2 standard deviations above the mean.

The 2000 experience was a 4+ sigma event, and barring massive growth in GDP and earnings, bulls are betting on this type of climate and valuations.

Time will tell how things play out here, but for Fusion traders and those analyzing markets with both lenses, never has there been such a mixed signal on each longer term process. A 100-year quarterly price chart of the Dow shows a clear secular bull breakout. The 100-year PE 10 for the S&P 500 instead shows we are clearly in the upper end of valuations.

For Fusion Point members, we will continue to monitor the above and find opportunities on both the long and short side across markets in spite of the confusion coming from the broader markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.