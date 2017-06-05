Nothing To Stop PayPal's March

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been one of the trailblazers in 2017 and although some think its rise is coming to an end, a closer look at the company and its surroundings paints a pretty optimistic picture.

Here's where the payment provider is right now in terms of valuation and guidance. Share price recently reached an all-time high at $53.52 and the company already has numerous buy ratings attached to it from analysts.

It's current guidance reads like this:

- The company expects revenue to grow 15-17% at current spot rates and 17-19% on an FX-neutral basis, to a range of $12.520 - $12.720 billion.

- The company expects GAAP earnings per diluted share in the range of $1.28 - $1.33 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share in the range of $1.74 - $1.79.

Analysts are also very positive in terms of their ratings.

But both the company guidance and analyst targets are conservative. There is strong data that supports a far stronger growth in revenue from mobile payments and analysts don't seem to really take into account the different inroads PayPal is making in expanding its partnerships with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). (There have also been talks with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), although Bezos' giant could go it alone and create its own payments platform.)

Mobile is where growth is already coming from right now, despite all the warmongering from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and their respective payment systems. Despite having hundreds of millions more customers they both haven't managed to carve a significant share and left PayPal with a smile on their face, as the latter have registered a 51% increase in mobile payments compared to Q1 in 2016.

So where has this recent growth come from?

There are two answers: Venmo, the peer-to-peer app that has lodged itself into the millennial lifestyle and the "one touch" registration functionality that allows customers to connect their device with their already existing account and never have to enter their credentials again on it.

Leveraging its solid existing customer base and combining it with several solid acquisitions (Venmo was owned by Braintree, who were acquired in 2013) and continued innovation, it actually seems like PayPal has outfoxed the phone makers in their own backyard.

This is what underpins this year's 35% move up and what will continue to drive it beyond, not only the consensus price of $52, but also the highest current forecast of $62.

Competition is also helping out. It looks quite fragmented and no one, except for Sofort, has managed to make a dent into PayPal's growth. Judging by the numbers from Built With Pty Ltd, that tide has also been stemmed in 2017.

Where is future growth going to come from? There are three angles, in terms of partnerships and innovation, that PayPal is working on that make me a believer in their continued outperformance.

The first one is their deal with Alphabet/Google. On April 18th the two companies announced that PayPal users will be able to link their accounts with Android Pay, increasing the percentage of potential transactions in physical stores like coffee shops.

Although this seems as the least important part of the puzzle, with physical transactions destined to become a thing of the past, there is still a huge percentage of consumers who prefer doing things the old fashioned way and they will continue to move around a significant portion of payments in the coming decades.

The second is their burgeoning partnership with Facebook. The two have come together on almost every platform that Facebook owns but the ones that interest me the most are the integrations with the Messenger App back in October 2016 and with Instagram.

With Instagram, PayPal has always been front and center when it came to payments. The first tests were in 2013 and with the growth of Instagram and its revenue, PayPal has always been there and will continue to piggyback on their success.

The case with Messenger is one of uncharted waters. Text messaging has become ubiquitous but payments within that framework haven't, except in China and the pervasive WeChat app.

Sending money via text is still looked upon as risky in the markets where PayPal has the strongest foothold (the U.S., Germany and the UK) but there could be a couple of surprises in terms of transaction volume here.

The third and final angle that I'm most curious about, is the one that tells me that PayPal has the capacity to innovate at the necessary level to continue growth. Digital currencies are all the rage right now and it's only a matter of time before they enter the mainstream.

What PayPal is doing in this regard can still be described as exploratory, although they hinted at integrating Bitcoin in 2014 and have since filed a patent application for a device that accepts cryptocurrencies.

But this quote from PayPal board member Wences Caceres on May 23rd can be taken as a glimpse into the future of that integration: "the Internet doesn't have a currency and it desperately needs one".

Weak competition and continued growth in online commerce pave the way for PayPal's stock price to move above expectations. Internal growth combined with existing partnerships are expanding faster than the company is calculating in its guidance. This ties stock performance to growth in mobile payments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.