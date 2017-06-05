The 'Best Balance Sheets' Portfolio: Biogen And Bioverativ

Bioverativ seems to be doing all of the right things and is also worth consideration.

Biogen's stock price has been battered down over the past six months and is now trading at a compelling valuation.

As a millennial teacher saving for retirement, my goal is to outperform the market by building a portfolio that loses less in crashes, gains nearly as much during bull markets, and produces an income stream with a significantly higher yield and faster growth rate than the S&P.

In order to succeed, I want to make sure I only own companies with excellent management whose balance sheets and income statements reflect my beliefs about their future prospects. I plan to hold and add to each position for ten years or more, so knowing my companies' financial histories helps me resist the urge to sell during rocky times and, most importantly, sleep well at night!

In this series of articles I'm going to examine companies with consistent fiscal discipline, strong competitive advantages, and quality management for possible inclusion in my Best Balance Sheets Portfolio. I want to focus on the strongest stocks in each sector that I believe can comfortably grow their revenue and EPS for the next 10-20 years. I'll also discuss my portfolio composition and investing strategy along the way.

Biogen: The Moonshot Factory

I've followed Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) closely over the past year and even held shares for a brief period in anticipation of its Phase 1B results for Aducanumab, its potential breakthrough treatment for Alzheimer's disease. However, safety concerns overshadowed promising trial results, and the stock has been on a steady downtrend since November.

Zooming out even further, shares have been on a long decline since it peaked in early 2015 and are now approaching their lowest support level of this period in the $225-$230 range. The current price also reflects some of the steepest discounts to 52-day highs the stock has shown since 2008-2009, as can be seen in the charts below.

Despite the poor stock performance, Biogen's balance sheet has remained stellar, with solid uninterrupted growth across nearly every revenue metric for the past ten years. Current revenue growth stands at around 11%, projected 3-year EPS growth at 6-7%, and operating margins at a healthy 41%. Past EPS growth was closer to 20%, and the price correction reflects the lower price. But with a forward PE of 12.4 and trailing PE of 15.5, Biogen is now trading at its lowest earnings multiple in the past 10 years.

Source: Morningstar

I'm fairly bearish on long-term drug pricing trends, especially with the renewed push toward single-payer in industry-moving states like California and New York, and the political drama surrounding health care reform, a string of unimpressive phase II and III trial results, and drastically fewer FDA approvals than usual have weighed on pharmaceutical stocks over the past two years.

Biogen has been no exception as Aducanumab fizzled in late-stage trials and most of the rest of its pipeline is stuck in earlier phases of development. The company has a formidable stable of 'moonshot' drugs under development for diseases including non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Lupus, MS, stroke, pulmonary fibrosis, and Parkinson's disease. But with great reward comes great risk, and without an immediate growth catalyst investor sentiment seems to be stuck in neutral.

However, Biogen's rare disease treatments command high price points that should give them more of a cushion if they are forced to lower prices in the future. Just last week it was announced that Spinraza, its newer spinal muscular atrophy therapy, received approval in the European Union at a whopping price of $125,000 per treatment and $750,000 per year. With operating margins of around 40% and fairly low debt, the firm should be able to absorb a significant amount of price contraction before it has any difficultly funding its R&D efforts.

Perhaps not surprisingly, shares of Biogen are now trading at some of their lowest valuation metrics in the past 5-10 years. The stock's current trailing PE of 15.7 is lower than it was during the peak of the financial crisis, and its price/sales, price/book, and price/cash flow ratios haven't been this low since 2010-2011. Biogen's Enterprise Value/EBITDA of 9.3 is now significantly lower than nearly any of its peers except for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), and Morningstar has it trading at a 26% discount to fair value, its steepest discount since 2008. S&P Capital IQ's discount to fair value is nearing a whopping 50%, although I consider their FV figures far less reliable.

Source: Morningstar

Despite the falling share price, it's important to remember that Biogen remains one of the largest and most important drug developers in the world. It has a history of successful M&A integrations and partnerships, from IDEC Pharmaceuticals to Ionis. And revenues is still growing: first quarter results were impressive as its top MS treatments Tecfidera and Tysabri continuing to surpass sales expectations and Spinraza trounced analyst estimates and looks to have a long growth runway.

Biogen faces the same major challenges as most of its big pharma peers: competing drugs, biosimilars, and pricing pressure from both politicians and the public. I don't know what the immediate future will hold competitively (and certainly not politically!), but I know that its balance sheet reveals highly disciplined management that has managed to sustain double-digit revenue growth while consistently growing EPS each year for over ten years, a rare feat in such a fickle industry. As a long-term, buy-and-hold investor, I am confident that the company will continue to grow, innovate, and adapt going forward just as it has for the past decade. At the current valuation, I am more than happy to start adding shares.

Bioverativ: A Hemophilia Pure-Play

Considering Biogen's recent pipeline struggles, I was initially skeptical of the company's decision to jettison its hemophilia business in late 2016 with its spinoff of Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV). But it's clear now that Bioverativ has hit the ground running and has quickly become one of the most compelling new prospects in the pharmaceutical sector.

Research shows that spinoffs have a tendency to outperform their parents, and true to form Bioverativ has shot up over 20% since February while Biogen is down about 3 percent.

Despite the fast rise, Bioverativ is still trading at a discount to its peers with a trailing PE of 13.9, a forward PE of 21, and a YoY revenue growth rate of 35%. There are signs that the new company is already showing the shareholder-friendly financial discipline of its parent as well, stockpiling cash while announcing its first acquisition of True North Therapeutics for $400 million plus milestone payments.

Although it will put some debt on their pristine balance sheet, the move is an immediate display to shareholders that the company understands their concerns and is working rapidly to diversify and expand its current pipeline to ensure future growth.

Source: Morningstar

True North's focus on diseases of the Complement system such as Cold Agglutinin Disease seems to be a natural fit with Bioverativ's mission, and any approved treatment for such rare diseases should command strong pricing power on the market. But with CAD only occurring in 16 people per million, the testing pool will be extremely limited. While initial Phase 1B data was positive for its main CAD candidate TNT009, only six patients were reported on.

Luckily, Bioverativ produces excellent revenues from its two long-lasting hemophilia drugs Eloctate and Alprolix, which benefit from reduced dosing frequency compared with their peers. Together, both drugs should generate sales in excess of $1 billion in 2017.

But major competitors Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), CSLBehring (NYSE:CSL), and Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) are rapidly working to close the gap with extended therapies of their own, and investors should be aware that the race to reduce dosing schedules in this lucrative niche is in full swing. For the moment Bioverativ holds the lead, but Shire is close on its heels and may soon have the longest-lasting formula.

Investing Strategy

It's important to know where your strengths are as an investor, and although I enjoy researching new drugs and health care trends, I'm too much of an industry outsider to be a good judge of the science behind them. Since I don't have any particular expertise in the sciences and pharmaceuticals are one of the less predictable areas of the market, I plan to invest half or full positions in 8 different drug companies to gain exposure to the space without taking on too much individual company risk. I also want to diversify my pharma holdings by market cap and treatment area to capture growth in different segments of the industry.

Altogether, pharmaceutical companies will make up 6 full positions in my 90 position portfolio. Since I view drug, insurance, and point-of-care pricing as a major long-term public and political headwind to the entire health care sector, I've decided to allocate a lower percentage of my overall portfolio to it compared to the S&P 500 Index's health care weighting of 14.2%, so my target health care allocation is 10%. This does not include health care REITs, which I place in a separate category since they are technically not care providers.

I feel that Biogen and Bioverativ are an ideal pair for my investment goals here, and plan to allocate a half position to each. Biogen has a $52 billion market cap with low debt, growing revenues, and a long history of consistent EPS growth. Bioverativ has a $6 billion market cap with no debt, solid revenues, shareholder-friendly management, and lots of future M&A potential, both as an acquirer and as a possible buyout target. The two companies target different therapy areas and have high-risk, high-reward pipelines that are buoyed by solid free cash flows.

Conclusion

I think that Biogen is a great company trading at a significant discount to fair value, and that Bioverativ is a potentially great company trading at fair value, so I am willing to start a position in both companies at current prices.

The platform I use offers free trading, so I use dollar cost averaging for all of my purchases. I find this enables me to focus more on the quality of each holding and less on waiting for the perfect entry price, although I always take valuation into consideration and want to get the best price possible. I enjoy reading charts and trying to "call the bottom" as much as the next investor, but I also realize that it's impossible to be right on a consistent basis.

I believe that consistent financial discipline is the best sign of excellent management, and that balance sheets are where the rubber meets the road for measuring the safety of future returns. While it's too early to make any long-term conclusions about Bioverativ, both it and Biogen have two of the best balance sheets in the health care industry, and I know I'll be able to sleep well at night holding half positions in both.

Please let me know your thoughts in the comments below. I'm looking forward to learning more about these companies and about your own favorite value picks.

If you enjoyed this piece, please consider following me to receive many more like it in the future. I'll be working my way through my entire 90-position portfolio as well as discussing my approach to portfolio construction, dividend growth investing, and occasional deep value and macro ideas from time to time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BIIB, BIVV, GILD, NVO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.