eHi Car Services' (EHIC) CEO Ray Zhang on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ray Zhang

Thank you, Brandi. Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us. We are pleased to make the progress in our operations and report our improving financial results in the first quarter of 2017. Our net revenues increased by 33.7% year-over-year, fueled by 36.5% year-over-year revenue growth in car rentals and a 23.2% year-over-year revenue growth in car services. The strong consumer demand in the first quarter together with enhanced brand recognition and improved service quality as well as the growing economies of scale were the primary drivers for our robust topline growth with margin expansion and improved profitability.

The first quarter is seasonally strong. Therefore, we continued to advance our fleet expansion strategy and proactively added vehicles in the end of the 2016 in preparation for the high volume of the domestic leisure travel during the Chinese New Year holiday. With an industry-leading rental fleet utilization rate of 73.7% in the quarter, our total average available fleet size also increased by 31% year-over-year to 44,962 vehicles in the first quarter of 2017 from 34,334 vehicles in the first quarter of 2016. RevPAC for the total fleet was on RMB152 in the first quarter of 2017, a 2% increase from RMB149 in the first quarter of 2016.

During the first quarter, we also remained focused on increasing our rental fleet per store and expanding our nationwide network. As of March 31, 2017, we directly operated a network of 3,742 service locations including 394 stores and 3,348 pickup, drop-off points in 218 cities, compared with 2,053 service locations in 200 cities one year ago.

At the end of the first quarter, we had increased our period-end and rental fleet per store to 124 vehicles from 99 rental vehicles per store one year ago. We believe an increasing network with mature service system will position us well to further improve our long-term performance and customer reach.

As China’s per capita disposal income and population in the driving age continue to grow, the demand for car rental and car services in China is experiencing exponential growth. Chinese travelers nowadays prefer to choose self-drive as the primary transportation method to satisfy leisure and business travel needs while at the same time, they value the variety of the vehicle model selections and are less sensitive to pricing.

Our industry-leading fleet utilization rate of 73.7% and total RevPAC of RMB152 in the first quarter were further testaments to our strategy and reflected the healthy growth trend of industry. As such, we remain committed to our current pricing strategy and will continue to execute on our growth plan and achieving our strategic objectives, including expanding and diversifying our service footprint and offerings, leading in customer-centric services and innovating in mobile and Internet.

To further capture Chinese travelers’ evolving needs, we launched our car sharing business in April, which offers a free-floating, time-sharing car rentals to customers with fully automated rental and payment process. Compared to other car sharing programs in the market that primarily use electric vehicles with limited service coverage, we offer a wide range of vehicle model selections from our existing fleet, as well as extensive coverage from our nationwide service network.

With the rising consumption power from the younger generation, we have noticed Chinese travelers’ growing needs in the time based sharing model, and our car sharing business is well positioned to capture this trend. It’s also worth noting that benefiting from our existing fleet and network, our car sharing business will not only create future growth potential, but will also further improve our operating efficiency and fleet utilization rate without additional capital expenditures. Although, our car sharing business is still at its nascent stage with current coverage of seven top tier cities, we have received encouraging feedback from our customers and others. We look forward to exploring the growth and growing this new model to efficiently implement or complement our car rental business.

As we strive to further our leadership position in the market with our customer-centric services, we have been diligently enhancing the user experience and providing value-added service. For example, we’re exploring ways for our customers to make rental reservations through increasingly popular social networking platforms such as Tencent, WeChat.

In the first quarter, 83% of total car rental reservations were made through mobile devices, and we recorded over 7.3 million mobile downloads in the first quarter. Mobile app reservations combined with website reservations accounted for 96% of our first quarter car rental reservations. In addition to a variety of value-added services, including free door-to-door delivery, car pickup and return in different cities and 24/7 open stores. We also regularly follow messages on social networking platforms such as Weibo and WeChat to collect the customer insights to improve our service quality.

As noted in our previous conference calls, we have been focusing on broadening our brand awareness through a series of activities including our ongoing channel marketing with Ctrip and a marketing partnership with NBA China. Recently, we have also been working with local tourism bureaus in preparation for the upcoming summer break. We are pleased that our branding and marketing efforts are paying off as we were recognize by China Net Promoter Score, NPS, a leading brand scoring and consulting institution, and the most recommend car rental brand by Chinese customers.

In summary with our deep understanding of Chinese travelers’ transportation needs and industry expertise, we will continue our dedication to providing the best-in-class services through technology-driven platforms and diversified service offerings. Our established brand reputation, high-quality services, nationwide service network and advanced proprietary technology platform all bode well and enable us to capture the growing demand for car rental and car services in China.

With that I will now turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Colin Sung, who will discuss our financial results. Colin, please go ahead.

Colin Sung

Thank you, Ray and hello everyone. We are pleased to kick off the year 2017 as we report year-over-year net revenue growth of 33.7%, while achieving topline profitability of RMB30.8 million in the first quarter. Benefiting from disciplined financial management and economies of scale, I am also very pleased to report our continued margin expansion, reflected in a strong non-GAAP adjusted EBIT margin of 15.4% and a non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 44.2%. Looking ahead, we will continue our effort to balance growth and profitability with an ongoing goal to extend margin expansion through increased efficiency and scalability.

I will now go over first quarter operating and financial results in more detail. For the first quarter 2017, our key operating metrics were as follows. For the car rental segment, average available fleet size for car rental increased by 31.3% year-over-year to 42,041 vehicles, up from 32,007 vehicles for the first quarter of 2016. RevPAC for car rental increased to RMB131, up from RMB126 for the first quarter of 2016. Fleet utilization rate for the car rental was 73.7% compared with 75.3% for the first quarter 2016.

For the car services segment, average available fleet size for car service increased by 25.5% year-over-year to 2,921 vehicles, up from 2,327 vehicles for the first quarter of 2016. RevPAC for car services were RMB452, compared with RMB461 for the first quarter of 2016. As a result, total average available fleet size increased by 31% year-over-year to 44,962 vehicles, up from 34,334 vehicles for the first quarter of 2016. Total fleet RevPAC increased to RMB152, up from RMB149 for the first quarter of 2016.

Now, let me walk through our first quarter 2017 financial results.

Net revenues were RMB615.6 million, up 33.7% year-over-year attributable to increased net revenues from both car rental and car services. Net revenues from car rental were RMB496.7 million, up 36.5% year-over-year, primarily driven by growing average available fleet size for the car rentals in response to customer demand. Net revenue from car services were RMB118.9 million, up 23.2% year-over-year, primarily driven by increased demand from existing and new customer for car services.

Cost of revenues of vehicle operating expenses were RMB423.5 million up 28% year-over-year, primarily driven by increased depreciation and the labor costs. In the first quarter 2017, 3,605 used vehicles were disposed of and 833 used vehicles were under sales contracts pending title transfer. The Company recognized a disposal gain of RMB9 million in aggregate for these 4,438 vehicles. In addition, a disposal gain of RMB1.2 million was recognized in the first quarter of 2017 as a result of completion of title transfer during such period. These disposal gains were both recognized as adjustments to the vehicle-related deprecation expenses as part of cost of revenues.

Gross profit was RMB192.1 million, up 48% year-over-year. Gross profit margin was 31.2% compared with 28.2% for the first quarter of 2016. Gross profit margin improvement was primarily due to percentage decrease of vehicle-related depreciation in terms of net revenues.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB34.7 million, increased by 55.1% year-over-year as the Company expanded advertising and branding activities in the first quarter 2017, including marketing activities associated with NBA China and NBA All-Stars Stephen Curry.

General and administrative expenses were RMB67.1 million, up 17.6% year-over-year, primarily due to increased employee-related costs including salaries and welfare expenses, as a result of increased headcount in the first quarter of 2017.

Profit from operation was RMB19.5 million, up 79.6% year-over-year. Interest expense was RMB55.6 million, decreased by 1% year-over-year, primarily attributable to paying downs some debts bearing relatively high interest costs.

Net income was RMB30.8 million compared with a net loss of RMB3.7 million for the first quarter of 2016. Net income margin for the first quarter 2017 was 5%, compared with a net loss margin of 0.08% for the first quarter of 2016.

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS for the first quarter 2017 were RMB0.44 compared with a basic and diluted loss per ADS of RMB0.05 for the first quarter of 2016.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBIT was RMB94.8 million, up 73.3% year-over-year. Non-GAAP adjusted EBIT margin was 15.4% compared with 11.9% for the first quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was RMB 271.9 million, up 34.6% year-over-year. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin reaching 44.2% compared with 43.8% for the first quarter of 2016. As of March 31, 2017, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash balances were RMB 711.3 million.

Turning to guidance. We estimate that net revenue for the second quarter of 2017 will range from RMB635 million to RMB650 million and for the full year 2017 will range from RMB2.9 billion to RMB3 billion. This outlook reflects Company’s current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

This concludes our prepared remarks. We will now open the call to the questions.

Justin Kwok

Hi, Ray and Colin. Thanks for taking my question, a very solid quarter. I got a few questions. One is on the RevPAC for the car rental side. I mean, some -- one of your key competitors show a decrease in their pricing and saying that the competition is still very intense, but from your end, it seems that the numbers has been solid, and you’ve actually shown a big increase year-over-year on the rental side. Can I get a sense on what are you seeing in the market, pricing trend, what have you seen year-to-date? That’s the first question. And maybe the second question is on the economics on car sharing, I can just ask later on.

Ray Zhang

Okay. Hi, Justin, this is Ray. With regards to the RevPAC or pricing, well, we have tried to maintain the price level as much as possible. And we see the customers continue to come to our store and rent vehicles. I think that right now, given the rental -- daily rental rate in the range from RMB100 to RMB200, RMB300, for most consumers in China is not that much of a price sensitive anymore; if they view the service quality, there is differential between service providers. So, I think that it’s not just down to a pure pricing that the customers are only focused on, customer will view the convenience of the locations and the service quality and price is just part of their decision. So, it’s not just the pure pricing that the people think or perceive. And so, that’s what we’ve been experiencing, noticing, and we observe. So, we have been able to maintain the pricing power and maybe given our branding and also the net promoter score, all these, I think has to do -- word of mouth, customer service and that’s what we think will differentiate us from other players in the marketplace.

Colin Sung

Looking our competitors’ financial results opportunity, I was a bit surprise to see their pricing. Traditionally Q1 is strong season for car rental, given the both traditional New Year and Chinese New Year and sort of holiday and winter break. So again, we as we are always saying, we maintain our pricing policy given our increased -- our fleet size at the same time, keeping in mind we basically adding the vehicles towards the end of 2016 to meet the strong consumer demand. So from the timing perspective, it’s pricing perspective, I mean we kind of already, know what’s coming and also looking ahead given the Q2, albeit young so far, we do not see any too much pressure in the location we are right now. So, if there is a certain pricing pressure for the year, the competitor, I think that pressure should be more addressed by the other side, giving them the slower growth right.

Justin Kwok

Fair enough. Just a follow-up on this, you mentioned utilization rate was down slightly year-over-year. Is it an intended move that you’re doing of a new management or just kind of timing where as you said, you add more fleet, at the beginning or at the turn of the year?

Colin Sung

Yes. Giving -- we mentioned earlier, the vehicle was adding towards the end of 2016, taking a certain time sharing rate, the utilization is a natural reflection. But above all, it’s maintain -- above average given the company always strategy or the guidance on the utilization is above 70%. So, I don’t think -- a little bit less than previous year, given you less vehicle, right. So I don’t think there is any material impact to any -- our utilization rate.

Justin Kwok

The second question is on the car sharing side, in your remarks you have mentioned quite a bit. But I just want to get a sense on two things. One is the economics. How do you think it’s going to impact on this and what is the pricing kind of range, how entice the individual customer to use it? And whether it would actually change the customer profile in terms of -- towards the daily car rental side where they might up for the shorter or cheaper hourly rental? But then on the other side, how would that be changing in terms of your RevPAC number? How would you think that this segment is going to affect your RevPAC like the utilization rate or the RevPAC side in subsequent quarters when this segment is going to ramp up?

Ray Zhang

Yes. Okay. Justin, it’s Ray Zhang. First of all, there is no -- we don’t see the cannibalization to our daily rental business in terms of car sharing. It’s not a different user -- it’s basically the different user case, people who use the car sharing service and not necessarily that otherwise will use our daily service. And those customers, in fact because we use part of our existing fleet for car sharing, so it’s same fleet that we already have. And if a customer grants for car sharing, let’s say, [indiscernible] and if after two to three hours and the cost of the car sharing is close to a more than daily rate, will automatically change to a daily rate. So, for our customers where there is use car sharing or use daily rate, did they use more hours, we will automatically charge them daily rate and it’s just like a daily rate customer. And what we found that those customers for the cost sharing and otherwise probably not use our daily rental services so frequently. And so, we view at this point, we look at those customers more as additional usage and add-on -- the new users, or existing customers, they otherwise would not rent our daily rate, because they only just use it for one hour, otherwise they will probably use a taxi or other services. So that’s basically what we noticed, and I don’t expect that this is going to change our RevPAC or negatively impact our RevPAC; in fact, we think it will be positive.

Colin Sung

Just one as in the prepared remarks by Ray, for the financial rate, there is no additional CapEx and in the current stage, there is not a material contribution for the car sharing yet. We only launched that back in April this year and we are so far into the seven -- I would say seven cities, more so Tier 1 or Tier 2 cities, and we’ll gradually increment more if the demand. And given the RevPAC, the question you’re asking, Justin, I think there will be marginal expansion come to the revenue as well as the profit itself.

Hi. I have two questions. When I look at your depreciation divided by average cost, I see the trend is actually dropping. So, I just want to understand a little bit on that one.

Colin Sung

Sure. Our Company’s policy for vehicle we’re buying, our responsibility of disposal, we’re taking 15% straight line deprecation with no residual value estimation. Given the Company buying or current vehicle over the last two years or a little bit less than two years, certain vehicles, we have a certain buyback agreement with the manufacturer either for the dealership or distributor and that those differences between the vehicle on an annualized basis is starting, dropping below 50%. And giving that and also giving we also disclose the financial, we’re able to dispose the vehicle all from the purchases on our own risk as well as the vehicle is selling back to the manufacturer. A combination of that also gives a gain in parallel [ph] for the first quarter across the term. [Ph] So, in the coming policy, those gains we charge against or contract against the depreciation expenses, so both factor, certainly economies of scale and as in my remark as mentioned, the margin expansion is coming from a percentage drop in the depreciation expenses.

Unidentified Analyst

I see, that’s certainly clear. And my second question is that I would like to know the end of period fleet size?

Colin Sung

What’s the question, you said an increased size, is what’s the question? I’m sorry.

Unidentified Analyst

The end of period fleet size?

Colin Sung

End of period fleet size for the total fleet size is 52,500 vehicles.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much.

Colin Sung

Welcome.

