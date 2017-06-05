Twitter: Take This Opportunity To Sell

It should be noted though that Twitter is still not in the black and has not been posting any profits.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shareholders have been on a fantastic ride the past two months with shares surging over 20 percent. With a better than expected quarter and heavy insider buying from the CEO, Jack Dorsey, it seems like Twitter would make a great investment. However, that could be no farther from the truth; Twitter's current share price does provide a very good opportunity though. An opportunity to bet against the stock or to lock in gains/mitigate losses. Before succumbing to the short-term euphoria, it is important to take a trip down memory lane and look at the current fundamentals.

Twitter shares are down over 50 percent since the company first had its initial public offering in 2013. It is not hard to see why, slowing growth, a lack of innovation, and expectations, which were way too high all played a part in Twitter's fall from grace. Even today, the company is still haunted by these fundamental problems. However, these fundamental problems have lately been ignored it seems with the stock rallying over 20 percent in the past 2 months.

Lackluster Earnings

One of the reasons for the share price of Twitter rising so much is because of their most recent earnings report. Twitter reported first quarter earnings and the market was impressed. Shares of Twitter rallied ten percent afterwards during premarket trading. Do not let the hype and better than expected user growth fool you though. The earnings report was complete garbage. From a user growth perspective, yes, monthly active user growth was better than expected.

However, if you put the growth in perspective with Facebook's growth, it is pathetic. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is seeing monthly active user growth in the double digits while Twitter is not even close to breaking double digits. Facebook is also making money as a company while Twitter has never even turned a profit before. A lot of this user growth Twitter is seeing also comes from an unusual president and unique political setting. Recent scandals and Trump's frequent tweets has created a surge in new users and resurrected users.

There also is some evidence that we've benefited from our new and resurrected users following more news and political accounts in Q1, particularly in the US.

This seems like a recipe for disaster, being reliant on the political climate and current President's usage of Twitter will not generate long-term consistent user growth. Resurrected users are users, which have become active again after 30 days of dormancy. It is not sustainable to rely on Trump for user growth as he will only be in office for 4 years. There are also only so many people who will make Twitter accounts just because of the political climate.

If you look at the big picture, this quarter's monthly active user growth surprise does not even come close to changing the long-term trend. Those who are saying that this is the "turnaround" for Twitter need to realize that the glory days for Twitter are over; their growth has been stagnant for the past two years.

Unless Twitter can produce user growth that exceeds analyst expectations consistently, Twitter will continue to face user growth stagnation. The first quarter is also traditionally the quarter, which has the best user growth for the year. It would be very premature to say that Twitter's has broken out of its stagnant state just because of one quarter; it is important to take a step back and look at the long-term trend.

Twitter also performed better than analysts expected on earnings and revenue for the quarter. While at first glance this may seem to be great, in reality, the numbers were not that good. Twitter still lost money this quarter and has failed to produce a single profitable quarter since its inception. Although revenue for the first quarter beat consensus analyst expectations, Twitter still faced its first revenue decline since 2013. The outlook reported by Twitter was also atrocious and fell far below analyst expectations.

Twitter projected an adjusted EBITDA in the $95-$115 million range for the 2nd quarter below analyst expectations of around $141 million. If you compare Twitter to its rival Facebook, we can see how much they are really struggling. Facebook saw their revenue rise 49 percent for their first quarter of 2017 and saw 17 percent monthly active user growth year over year. When you put Twitter's first quarter earnings in context, the earnings are definitely not a sign that the company is turning around. If anything, all they mean is that the company is dying slower.

Jack Dorsey Buys More Shares

Jack Dorsey, the current CEO of Twitter, bought 574,002 shares of Twitter in April. This comes after Dorsey bought around 426,000 shares on Valentine's Day this year. In total, he now owns more than 16 million shares of Twitter. This caused a spike in share price as investors also bought shares due to Dorsey's example of confidence in Twitter. While insider buying is usually a good thing for the share price, it is not an indicator that the company will do well in the future.

Just because an insider buys shares, it does not mean that the company will perform well in the future. It is either a move to instill investor confidence or because the person believes in the company. Twitter is Dorsey's most successful creation, of course he wants to believe it will succeed.

In my opinion, Twitter is plagued by way too many fundamental problems for it to succeed. No matter how many shares Dorsey buys, it will not change my opinion on the matter. People should also remember the fact that Dorsey still owns less shares than he did when Twitter first had its initial public offering. If Dorsey really believed in his creation, he would buy more shares to match the amount he had during Twitter's IPO.

Valuation

Currently, Twitter stock is extremely overvalued. It is understandable for high growth companies to trade at high valuations, but Twitter is not a high growth company. Twitter lacks DAU/MAU growth and is facing declining revenue. Advertisers are also deciding to leave Twitter in favor of other alternatives like Facebook due to this stagnant growth and inaccurate user data. Twitter also lacks the innovation, which is needed to propel growth.

The only thing notable that Twitter has done to bring in more users is adding live streaming; they have also made design changes to the app. None of this is revolutionary at all and appealing enough to bring back users. The DAU/MAU growth for the past few quarters is evidence that Twitter is not doing enough. In such a competitive industry, it is hard to see how Twitter can stay in business against other more innovative companies like Facebook.

Twitter trades at a P/E ratio of -29.63 and pays out no dividend.

Simply Wall Street's discounted cash flow model also shows just how much growth is currently being priced into Twitter right now. They are trading at a huge premium of $18.31 a share when they should be valued at around $5.71. Twitter also has negative returns on equity, assets and capital. Currently, Twitter is just a cash-burning machine; their stock price relies on their ability to innovate and grow their user base. In their current state, Twitter should not be trading at such a high price. Unless they can innovate and start posting profitable quarters, their stock should be below $10.

Conclusion

Twitter is a dying company that recently saw a bounce due to its first quarter earnings. Investors and shareholders were impressed, but the big picture is a lot worse. This is the perfect opportunity to short/sell Twitter stock.

