Evolution Petroleum - Profitable Despite Low Oil Prices

In general, we do not believe the oil and gas industry is the place to be looking for investment opportunities. Crude oil and natural gas prices are depressed and are likely to remain so due to American shale. If prices rise, it is likely that U.S. shale production will increase preventing a spike in the price per barrel.

A recent Reuters poll of oil analysts provided a negative outlook on oil prices with an expected average of $55 a barrel for the year. This was after OPEC agreed to limit production into 2018. These forecasts have been falling each month since the start of 2017. The graph below shows the dreadful three year performance of the Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) and the ETF that tracks the percentage changes in the spot price of light, sweet crude oil, United States Oil (NYSEARCA:USO).

Despite the difficult environment for the industry, we think there is at least one company in the sector that makes sense as an investment, Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM). This company has a market cap of about $255 million and its core asset is an interest in Louisiana's Delhi field. Evolution Petroleum receives revenue and royalty interests from the operator, a subsidiary of Denbury Resources. Specifically, Evolution Petroleum receives 19% of revenues while paying 23.9% to the costs. An additional source of cash is the 7.2% royalty, amounting to a combined interest of 26.2% in the Delhi Field. The fact that the Delhi interests are operated by another company is a risk since Evolution Petroleum has limited control over the operating activities.

In its April 2017 presentation, the company highlighted the long-lived cash flow (25-year life) from the large Delhi Field resource which could go longer with higher oil prices. The Delhi Field unit is approximately 13,636 acres in size according to the 2016 annual report. Other key highlights from the latest company presentation include positive net income in the last five fiscal years and a strong financial position with no debt.

Evolution Petroleum is also attractive to dividend investors with its current yield of 3.76%. In addition to the dividend, the company mentioned its flexible share repurchase program. The reason for the impressive performance in years in which other producers struggled to remain profitable is the low operating costs associated with the Delhi Field. The reported operating costs per barrel of oil equivalent (BOE) for December 2016 were $12.54. The oil from Delhi fields is transported by pipeline which results in better pricing compared to transportation by truck.

Additionally, the Delhi crude production sells at Louisiana Light Sweet pricing which generally sells at a premium to West Texas Intermediate crude oil. The company also recently began production at its NGL Plant at Delhi Field. As of June 30, 2016, approximately 79% of its proved reserves were crude oil while the remaining 21% were natural gas liquids. The fact that this company has been producing positive cash flow for the last five years and has little to no debt makes it a very interesting opportunity at the current share price.

Source: Evolution Petroleum Website - Operations: Delhi

The Numbers

Let's take a look at some of the key metrics including the dividend and associated low payout ratio as well as the lack of debt. The table below looks at a broad range of metrics comparing Evolution Petroleum to the industry. Five year average numbers were included along with trailing twelve month numbers for some of the performance metrics to demonstrate that we are not just talking about a single year of outperformance in the case of Evolution Petroleum. The lack of debt and outstanding current ratio are especially rare for the industry.

Source: Reuters

The table below highlights the positive cash flow for the last five years by looking at the annual cash flow from operations compared to investments in property plant and equipment.

Source: Morningstar

Final Thoughts

While we are not excited about the sector as a whole, we are long Evolution Petroleum due to its ability to generate cash despite the low oil prices. Additionally, Evolution Petroleum is a company focused on the shareholder as evidenced by the return of cash to shareholders via an attractive dividend yield and the fact that insiders own about nine percent of outstanding shares. Buying at current levels makes sense to us.

However, there are also interesting opportunities to use options. If you want to use options, we recommend selling cash-secured puts. One possibility would be to sell the put option with the expiration date of October 20th and strike price of $7.50. In this case an investor would receive the premium of $65 for each contract sold requiring $750 to be held in the account (per contract sold) until expiration. This would be about a 7.6% return in less than five months or an annualized return of almost 20% if the options expire worthless. If the stock is not above $7.50 per share by expiration, the premium received would at least reduce the cost basis by over 6.7% compared to buying the shares at the current price of $7.45.

