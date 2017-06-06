How OPEC Cuts Could Benefit Crude Tankers

So how could this shift in trade flows impact the crude tanker market for the better?

But as these suppliers cut exports, other nations have been picking up the slack.

OPEC and non-OPEC members meet next week to discuss extending a global supply cut which has the support of Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Overview

Companies engaged in the ownership of crude tankers include DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT), Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT), Euronav (NYSE:EURN), Frontline (NYSE:FRO), Gener8 Maritime (NYSE:GNRT), Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NAP), Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL), Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK), Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA).

Background

In November of 2016, OPEC and other producers pledged to cut output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day in the first half of 2017. Following a high level of compliance and a slight bump in crude prices, nations participating in the supply cuts will meet on May 25th to discuss extending those cuts.

According to a May 18th article from Bloomberg:

"Seven out of 13 members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries - representing 84 percent of the producer club's collective output - have publicly stated support for continuing their supply curbs."

But as these nations cut output, others have stepped in to fill the gap. This has altered trade flows in some key ways that could have a material impact on the crude tanker market.

Key Concept

As trade flows shift so to do distances traveled by crude tankers. The difference in distances can impact ton mile demand for tankers.

Ton mile demand is just a fancy way of saying how far a ship must travel to deliver a specific cargo. The longer a ship is out to sea for a given cargo, the longer it is removed from the supply side, thus reducing available vessel supply. In short, less supply, given a constant demand, will produce higher prices, which in this case is charter rates.

Filling The Gap

As OPEC reduces output, U.S. production of crude has been climbing.

Source: Bloomberg

This has impacted the amount available for export in both markets.

According to William Bennett, senior analyst at VesselsValue, over 50% of seaborne demand for crude exports stems from the Arabian Gulf. "In the first quarter, Arabian Gulf export ton mile demand fell by a mammoth 14%," he noted. Exporters of crude in the North Sea and the U.S. are picking up the slack. In fact, North Sea recorded its strongest quarter ever, with seaborne demand for VLCC and Suezmax cargoes jumping 14% while U.S. ton mile demand rose a whopping 145% over the past two quarters.

U.S. exports are benefiting from legislation enacted on December 18, 2015, authorizing the export of U.S. crude oil without a license. Before the lifting of the ban, nearly all exported U.S. crude went to Canada, which held an exemption from the four-decade old restrictions. But in 2016, U.S. oil found its way to 26 different countries, though Canada remained the biggest buyer, pulling in nearly 60% of exports.

However, since early 2017, exports have risen notably, hitting a record 1.2m bpd in February, with reports of increased shipments on long-haul routes to Asia. On May 18th, Reuters reported that oil tankers carrying around 10 million barrels of U.S. crude are en route to Asia.

Much of that is headed to China which is now challenging Canada as the top export destination for U.S. crude, according to the EIA.

Source: EIA

Platts reports:

China has become the largest buyer of incremental crude exports coming out of the US, with February loadings rising to a new high of over 340,000 b/d. The crudes are being taken by both state-owned oil companies as well as independent refiners. The inflow of low sulfur Atlantic Basin crudes into China comes at a time when it is also moving to lower sulfur specifications for its transport fuels. At the start of this year, China moved to the National Phase 5 standard nationwide, capping sulfur limits for gasoline and motor diesel at 10 parts per million.

China is a key market since crude demand growth has remained the world's largest in every year since 2009, including an increase of 0.4 million b/d in 2016. As China increased its imports to address a growing gap between its domestic production and demand, it surpassed the United States as the world's largest net importer of total petroleum in 2014.

So far in 2017, exports are averaging 698,000 bpd compared to 230,000 bpd for 2016. The April monthly average for U.S. crude exports is 850,000 bpd, reflecting the growth in exports. That growth is set to continue as more crude becomes available for export.

The EIA reports that U.S. crude oil production averaged an estimated 8.9 million b/d in 2016. U.S crude oil production is forecast to average 9.3 million b/d in 2017 and almost 10.0 million b/d in 2018. Furthermore, the EIA estimates that crude oil production for April 2017 averaged 9.1 million b/d, which is 0.2 million b/d above the April 2016 level and 0.6 million b/d above the recent monthly average low reached in September 2016.

Long-Haul

The difference in voyage time for China bound cargoes out of the USA vs. that of Saudi Arabia is significant.

At 12.2 knots, China bound cargoes originating out of the U.S. Gulf take approximately 48 days via the Suez Canal and 51 days via the Cape of Good Hope. Compare that with a direct voyage out of Saudi Arabia to China which takes approximately 20 days at the same speed.

Now consider that four of the top five importers of crude reside in that general region; China, Japan, India, and S. Korea.

Russia overtook Saudi Arabia in 2016 to become China's biggest crude oil supplier. Regarding voyage time, things aren't as clear with Russia since cargoes can originate anywhere from the Baltic Sea to the Sea of Japan. The Baltic to China route can take approximately 40 days. But cargoes out of Kozmino, located in the Sea of Japan, which has the nation's largest capacity at 1.5 mbpd and benefits from the development of the ESPO, represent a less than four day voyage.

Platts reported on May 7th that "(Russia's) primary export blend ESPO would likely compete with Atlantic Basin crudes. Already the share of Russian crude oil among China's overall imports so far this year has fallen from the same time in 2016. So it remains to be seen if Russia can hold on to its market share in China."

While Asia is a major market so is Europe. Both the Middle East and Russia have been key suppliers but the U.S. is gaining a foothold in that region as well.

MJLF reports:

There is another part of the trade developing, the shipment of barrels to Europe. Refineries in the Netherlands and Italy have been the most consistent recipients, but others appear to be joining in on the purchases. There appears to be a strong seasonality to the European movements, likely driven by refinery turnarounds. So far this trade has appeared to benefit Aframaxes the most, followed by Suezmaxes. However, with port infrastructure improving in the US, we should see more large tankers service the European cargoes.

Source: MJLF

The increase of these transatlantic cargoes should also add to ton mile demand as the Middle East and Baltic Sea regions are significantly closer than that of the U.S. Gulf.

Brent Or WTI?

Price is another factor that could increase flows out of the USA. In October, I wrote an article entitled Tanker Owners Wonder - Will U.S. Crude Gain Favor In Euro And Asian Markets?, which examined the difference needed between Brent and WTI prices to induce greater shipments out of the USA.

Though tanker rates are constantly shifting making this a dynamic equation, at that time I was able to determine that $1.33 represents the spread between WTI and Brent, which would make this substitution appealing for refiners in the region given the difference in transport costs. Rates are not much different now from when that calculation was made.

Currently the spread exceeds that figure.

Source: YCharts

As prices adjust to the Brent and WTI's respective supply side scenarios, we could see the potential for spreads to remain favorable leading to greater flows out of the US.

On May 18th, Reuters proclaimed an "attractive arbitrage" noting that increasing traffic to Asia is possible because of a widening premium for Brent over U.S. crude, which touched a six-week high on Wednesday.

Additionally, the Brent-Dubai spread looks to promote cargoes originating from the Atlantic Basin over that of the Middle East.

On April 5th, the EIA reported:

Recent market dynamics suggest the market share of non-OPEC suppliers in China may continue to grow as its imports increase and the country remains a competitive market for suppliers. The Brent-Dubai Exchange of Futures for Swaps (EFS), an instrument that allows trade between the Brent futures market and the Dubai swaps market and represents the price premium of Brent over Dubai crude oil, is at the lowest levels for this time of year since 2010. The relatively low price of Brent crude oil allows long distance arbitrage opportunities for some suppliers, particularly producers in the Atlantic basin market. For Chinese refiners, purchasing crude oil from Atlantic basin producers is generally more expensive because of higher transportation costs. The relatively lower price of Brent crude oil, however, allows some Chinese refiners to purchase Atlantic basin grades less expensively than Middle Eastern grades, even after the cost of shipping. Producers in Brazil, the United Kingdom, and, increasingly, the United States have taken advantage of this arbitrage, boosting flows of non-OPEC oil into China.

North Sea flows to East Asia represent a longer voyage than that of the Middle East.

VLCC USA

VLCC vessels are desirable for long-haul routes and to accommodate demand from large importers. Globally, few ports are deep enough to handle such a ship, which need at least 66 feet of clearance in the water when fully loaded. In fact, the USA has only one port which can accommodate a VLCC, which is the LOOP (Louisiana Offshore Oil Port) and is utilized for import purposes only. But things may be changing.

Occidental Petroleum this month plans to test whether a supertanker can dock at its oil terminal along Texas' Corpus Christi Bay, which was originally constructed for air craft carriers.

Loading the vessel will require a two-step process. The first involves partially filling the vessel making sure it can clear the 45-foot bottom as they leave port with an oil cargo. Then loading will be completed at sea with oil ferried out by a single smaller tanker. Partial loading, rather than having to ferry multiple loads of oil to the ship offshore, will save approximately $0.75 per barrel on transportation costs.

Occidental also hopes to transport crude via supertanker from its terminal in Ingleside, Texas, in 2019.

"Permian crude is being exported all around the world, primarily to refineries in Asia and Europe, and Occidental's export facility is well positioned to serve the Permian," said Occidental Chief Executive Vicki Hollub. "This continues to build on our position as the largest oil producer in the Permian, loading the largest ships with our crude and the crude of other producers in the region."

In the future, economies of scale through the utilization of VLCCs will be another factor making U.S. crude attractive to Asian buyers.

Conclusion

U.S. crude is finding new markets across the globe. Early 2017 figures point to rising crude exports as shipments out of the U.S. fill the gap left by OPEC's cuts. These cuts are likely to be extended for an additional period of time.

U.S. production is increasing, infrastructure is being modified and/or built, domestic stockpiles of crude remain high, and with U.S. refineries running at around 90-95% capacity, overseas markets will be taking more U.S. crude. This all comes as cost for U.S. crude remains relatively attractive ushering in arbitrage opportunities.

Given constant demand, these shifting trade flows will provide for an increase in ton mile demand. This would alter available vessel supply and perhaps provide some relief for a troubled market already suffering from an oversupply of vessels.

Currently, this would impact the Suezmax and Aframax segments the most as port restrictions in the U.S. make VLCC loading more complex and costly in comparison.

Going forward, the U.S. export picture could become increasingly important to the tanker trade and should be kept on the radar especially considering the recent political environment which seeks to capitalize on U.S.-based production.

