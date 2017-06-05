General Motors: May Sales

Because pickups are such a large portion of the company's profitability, the second quarter is not a good play for short-term investors.

In regards to total US sales, May could have gone better for General Motors (NYSE:GM). I've reiterated numerous times in my articles that long term, I see no reason to sell GM and Ford (NYSE:F) stocks. They have strong capital positions to weather a few years of slowing auto sales. If you're on shorter time horizon, there's more to pay attention to.

A 1.3% fall in monthly sales for May could actually have very little impact on income as long as the decreases came from the right areas of the business. It's no secret that auto sales have been slowing down from the epic run that has carried carmakers to records the past few years. After some five years of strong growth, things were bound to slow down eventually. Interestingly enough, while car demand has dwindled, crossover, SUV, and truck demand has actually fared pretty well thus far in 2017. Long term, this won't matter much. Short term, it's going to pay off to own the stocks that successfully shift inventories away from cars and into CUV/pickups/SUVs. Those who can't do this will likely suffer.

While Ford's sales of SUVs and pickups seem to be growing enough to keep quarterly earnings positive, GM is making me a little more nervous.

The part that concerns me is the abrupt fallout in trucks. GMC Sierra sales fell 8.2% while GMC Canyon sales fell a whopping 26.3%. Considering GMCs have had some of the highest transaction prices for GM, this could really hit profits. According to GM Authority, Chevy Silverado sales fell 2.7% to 43,804 versus 45,035 in May 2016. These trucks are a huge part of GM's business in terms of profits. Shelling out $50,000 for a fully loaded Silverado does a lot more for the bottom line than a couple of Malibus. The big fallout in pickups represents a large chunk of change that crossover growth needs to fill.

After the first quarter, it was beginning to appear that truck/SUV/CUV sales would pick up the slack of waning sedans. Now that trucks are looking off balance, crossovers will be of particular importance to GM's momentum. May sales had an excellent growth story for this segment.

The Chevy Equinox grew 17% yoy. The Chevy Trax is up 18%, while the Traverse slowed down to 2%.

Under Buick, the Encore has proved very successful with 12% growth, while the new Buick Envision is up to 3,256 deliveries in May.

While GMC trucks suffered, the Acadia crossover had sales growth of 33%. The brand as a whole had record average transaction prices for May of $44,675.

Cadillac had an awesome May with 44% growth to the CT6, 21% for the Escalade (a money machine), and 110% for the XT5 which has transaction prices averaging $3,000 higher than the car it replaced.

All of this gives a mixed reading on how the second quarter is faring. Higher transaction prices drive up margins on individual sales, which could help negate lower total sales numbers. Higher sales of big ticket items like the Cadillac Escalade also bode well for bottom lines.

That said, the key to the company knocking the first quarter out of the park was truck sales. Chevy quarter ton pickups grew 6% in March. That undoubtedly contributed to Q1'17 profits. As GM trucks didn't fare well in May, the quarter has much riding on June. On the short term, this is a tossup play. I suspect that you'll see overall revenue hold through the increases in crossovers and SUVs, but truck declines could stop the stock from finding a true rhythm for the quarter. For short-term players, it may pay to stay out for the rest of the second quarter and see where things stand in July.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.