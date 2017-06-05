Will Oracle Beat Earnings Estimates?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) will beat Wall Street analyst estimates. More importantly, I expect the stock to adjust upwards as a result. I believe that the analysts estimates are lagging - most of the consensus consists of forecasts made 3 months ago - which impedes the accuracy of said forecast. Lastly, I believe that the current stock price does not reflect the company's potential, which will be revealed in the upcoming release.

Introduction

In my previous estimate, I predicted an earnings beat and while the company did report an earnings beat, I was still wrong. I estimated the company to report higher than expected revenue and in-line EPS. It turned out to be the exact opposite. One could argue that it doesn't matter since the results were the same: a stock price appreciation. However, these moments are very precious and valuable.

It provides critical insights that I can use to calibrate my estimates. It answers questions like: Was I too aggressive? Too conservative? Was the company too aggressive or conservative? What insight did I fail to grasp when I was estimating earnings? If I can answer these questions, then I can increase my accuracy. This is because a part of estimating earnings hinges on 'a feel' for management and their respective businesses. There is no template for gauging this 'feel'. It mostly comes with experience.

Previous analysis takeaways

So where did I go wrong?

1) I overestimated the tax impact. Second, I did not sufficiently account for SaaS and PaaS gross margin growth. These segments have turned out to be even more scalable than I previously assumed. This is evident in the gross margin of 65%, representing a year-over-year gross margin growth of 15%. As the cloud business continues to accelerate, cloud will become a bigger part of the revenue total and thus improve the overall gross margin.

For more perspective, consider Safra Catz', CEO, commentary:

"To refresh for everyone, when we invested in our SaaS, PaaS business in advance of the revenue scale out, the gross margin declined 16 percentage points before bottoming at 40%; it's now up to 61%. And as I just mentioned, will climb to 80% over time. "

2) Was management aggressive in their guidance?

Well, yes and no. As most people do, management highlights the things that are going for them and downplays those that aren't necessarily positive developments. Perhaps this is my skeptical nature. One could also argue that management is highlighting cloud and downplaying other segments since the company is making a pivot to cloud.

In any case, Cloud revenue was up 86%, reflecting the higher end of management's 2Q17 guidance. Revenue from on-premise software, their biggest segment, was up 3% from last year, corresponding with the lower end of management's guidance of 3%. I'd also like to state that management does not explicitly give guidance relating to their hardware segment.

It should come as no surprise that the hardware segment is declining. The segment declined by 9% YoY in the last two quarters. So, again, call me skeptic, but we're dealing with optimistic management here. This is not a bad thing per se. The entrepreneurial spirit demands optimism, so this is to be expected. What it does say, however, is that we should be adding a few grains of salt to management's words.

3) Did I take management's words too much at face value or too little?

I did not. In my previous analysis, I also concluded that we're dealing with optimistic management. However, I was relating that to the currency headwinds the company is facing. As it turns out, I should have applied that more to the revenue

Current Revenue and EPS estimate

Now that I know what went wrong, I can calibrate my estimate accordingly. As a reminder, we can sum up what went wrong as follows:

I did not account for one-time tax benefits. Furthermore, I underestimated the gross margin expansion as a result of cloud revenue expansion. Lastly, I should have applied more of a discount to the revenue relating to currency headwinds.

With that my earnings estimate is as follows:

1) I'm expecting revenue to come in at around $10.6b including currency headwinds. This is pieced together from management's guidance. Management expects to move from minus 1% to positive 2% growth for the full year. However, this excludes the Company's currency headwinds. I estimate those to be around 2%, which means that revenue will be essentially flat quarter over quarter.

Wall Street is expecting revenue of $10.45B. This implies that the consensus view is that of a decreasing revenue. I'm inclined to disagree since the cloud business is growing very rapidly and is largely off-setting decreasing segments like hardware.

The EPS estimate is easier. While I think it realistic to apply a 65% gross margin to the cloud segment, I believe that the more conservative 61% will produce a bigger margin of safety. After plugging in the revenue on the income statement and working down towards EPS, I believe that the company will report an EPS of at least $0.79 versus Wall Street consensus of $0.78. Keep in mind that my estimate includes a conservative gross margin. An EPS of $0.80 is well within the realm of possibility.

Valuation: Will The Beat result in share price appreciation?

Conclusion

While my previous beat prediction was right, it was right for the wrong reasons. By figuring out what these reasons are I believe I have been able to produce a more precise figure. My estimates of $0.79 EPS and revenue of $10.594B are higher than Wall Street analyst consensus of $10.45B and $0.78 EPS. In other words, Oracle will beat on both revenue and EPS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.