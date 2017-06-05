I Have Come Here To Praise GNL, Not To Bury It

A few days back I looked at how a non-growing dividend could compete with a growing one. I chose Realty Income (NYSE:O) for the growing dividend, a REIT I refused to own at a premium to NAV. Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) was chosen for the non-growing dividend, a REIT I personally own.

Previously I focused on the impact of compounding at a lower valuation but did not explain the merits of investing in GNL. I think GNL makes a compelling investment and I thought I would explain my rationale in depth.

The Portfolio:

Source: GNL presentation

With 300+ properties across US and Europe, GNL has a well diversified portfolio that is presently unmatched in its peer group, with only W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) coming close.

The lease length is quite comparable to its peer group.

Percentage Leased and Tenant quality:

Again GNL stands out in its peer group. For all the criticism heaped on it, it is worth noting that it really stands head and shoulders above both O and WPC in tenant quality.

Minimal Retail Exposure:

At 10% retail exposure with half of that in Europe (where retail square footage is a fraction of that in the US), GNL is an enviable position compared to Realty Income, Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN).

In fact, I have personally not found a top 10 Tenant list as attractive as GNL's.

Leverage:

This is definitely the sticking point for an overwhelming endorsement.

Source: Author's calculations

The Debt to EBITDA is definitely higher than peers. But interest plus preferred dividend coverage ratio is one of the best. This apparent contradiction is due to two reasons. First, GNL has a lot of European exposure and interest rates are significantly lower there. Second, GNL has a credit facility that matures soon that bears a much lower rate than any debt issued by other Triple Net REITS.

Valuation:

GNL is currently trading at an implied cap rate of 7.6%, which seems a tad too high considering the lack of retail exposure and superb tenant profile.

AFFO should come in around $2.20, giving it an AFFO multiple of about 10. This is similar to Vereit (NYSE:VER) and SRC and 8 turns below O. Based on all information I think it should trade at 2-3 multiples higher than both VER and SRC.

Catalysts for higher Valuation:

Catalyst 1: A generalized rerating of Europe

European exposure has been cited as a "negative" and a "risk factor" by many who have analyzed the stock. I think prolonged periods of extremely low rates in Europe have finally succeeded in fueling a stronger economy and a more prominent inflationary outlook. European Manufacturing has been on a tear and has been outperforming its US counterpart for all of 2017.

GNL has a significant amount of leases with a CPI-based rent increase in them. This will now become a tailwind from a headwind for GNL.

Catalyst 2: Refinancing the credit facility

GNL has a $675 million credit facility that finances a large portion of the leverage. It matures in July 2017 and can be extended for a year till July 2018. This is a pretty large chunk in relation to the capital structure and almost half the total debt. I believe this is a huge overhang for the stock. Even though GNL has unencumbered properties of about $1.5 billion (and that is original value - cap rate compression seen in Europe suggests that the market value is likely higher) with an average of 10 year leases on them, the lumpy debt maturity is definitely causing some jitters. I believe this will be financed in time and once the maturities are better spread out, it will provide investors with some comfort.

Catalyst 3: CPI and fixed rent kickers creating a better payout ratio

This may take some more time, but in 18 months, it should allow the payout ratio to dip below 90%. As the dividend starts appearing more safe, it should help increase the price investors are ready to pay.

Key Risks:

The interest rate on the credit facility is very low at 2.6%. A refinancing of this with a 3-5 year term could prove more expensive. A 1% jump in this rate to 3.6% would shave off about 4% of 2019 AFFO. On the one hand, mortgage rates in Europe are still ridiculously low with 10 year mortgage rates available under 2% for prime properties. With 1.5 billion of unencumbered properties, the company certainly has options.

The external management structure has been repeatedly cited as a key risk. I would have ideally preferred GNL to be internally managed, but at 10X price to AFFO, the risks are materially discounted.

Conclusion:

The catalysts above should materialize in the next 12-18 months, allowing GNL to trade closer to a 7% cap rate. Combined with higher expected NOI in 2018, this should allow the stock to trade about 20% higher and give a return of almost 30% when accounting for dividends.