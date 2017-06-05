Don't Put All Your Apples In One Basket

Before any fervent Apple bulls jump down my throat, I'll make it clear that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has long been my largest position by weight, and I've held it longer than any other position in my portfolio. I've been a big proponent of owning Apple on Seeking Alpha historically, and I continue to be a major fan of the company's products and its management. Hindsight is always 20/20, but there was simply no reason that any fundamentally-driven investor should not have had long exposure to the company, particularly during the deep buying opportunities of 2013 and 2016. The market was simply irrationally conservative when it came to discounting shares for Apple's well documented weaknesses that have been, for a lack of a better description, beaten like a dead horse in the press. Lack of innovation, iPhone dependency, financial engineering - these are all terms that most of us on the long side have grown incredibly tired of hearing and reading about. We already knew about those risks, understood them, and knew that the market was placing an undue discount on shares as Apple navigated consumer sentiment. Unfortunately, that risk premium has eroded based on historical norms, and being long Apple at this stage in its product cycle is the riskiest it has been in more than five years. Individual tax implications vary, but for me, the value proposition of hedging at current levels quite favorable.

My Own Portfolio Strategy

In this case, it is worth discussing my own personal portfolio strategy. Subscribers to Industrial Insights, my Marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha, already know that I run highly concentrated portfolio positions. Most of the year, I'm running less than twenty holdings on the long side, and this strategy echoes portfolio management tactics employed by most of the world's successful investors. As Warren Buffett said: "Diversification is protection against ignorance". Investors should do their due diligence, understand what they are buying at great depth, and make calculated and timely entries based on a historical foundation. That approach does not make sense for everyone, nor would I advocate it for every market participant, but that is the foundation I employ.

Within that context, Apple has ballooned to 30% of my portfolio. As other holdings have been cut or trimmed, I've left this one to grow on its own, and it is time to make some moves. I won't be the first to advise hedging Apple exposure: Parsimony Investment Research did so just a few short days ago. While I think the conclusion was right, the methodology to get there was wrong. Using five year average metrics like EV/EBITDA and comparing against current valuations tend to gloss over the nature of the company's product release cycle. For a better approach, take a look at the below graphic, which shows Apple's free cash flow yield over the past five years:

I'm a cash flow driven investor, and Apple has been a historically easy company to trade based on those metrics. Investors will note that trailing yield dips to lows near non-refresh product releases (see late 2012, 2014, and 2016), which coincided with the release of the iPhone 5, iPhone 6, and iPhone 7 respectively. This is due to a combination of two factors: a natural slowing in cash flow as sales trail off due to consumers deferring purchases on older technology, coupled with anticipation of a new product release. In short, it is normal for Apple look expensive on a historical basis at this time. Interpreting this data, the lower the free cash flow yield before the product release, the more confident the market is on how strong eventual sales will be. Peak times to buy above heading into product releases was during the 5C/5S release cycle (press then was all about the 5C being a flop) and the 6S release (iPhone 6S was the first time model shipments fell versus its predecessor).

Today, sentiment on Apple is as positive heading into a new product release as it ever has been. That isn't a bad thing, nor does it mean it is time to sell in and of itself. It does mean that expectations are going to be much higher heading into the iPhone 8 release, and the margin for error is going to be much thinner than usual. The hype is high, and the rumor mill continuing to swirl on a radical redesign. Edge-to-edge OLED display, better battery power, a return to the glass body, wireless charging - all of these are speculated, or in some cases nearly confirmed due to Apple supplier leaks.

Hedging Via Calls

First and foremost, if you are not familiar with options, do your own due diligence and make sure to understand what you are doing before employing any change in your portfolio strategy utilizing them. I'm a big fan of options, and advocate their use whenever it makes sense. As I primarily trade in small caps with little to no open interest in most option chains, most of my historical options activity has been hedging via index options, which are currently quite expensive. However, Apple looks set up to be a prime candidate for employing some covered calls to generate additional income (or buying puts if you have available cash).

I don't agree with Parsimony Investment Research in selling August covered calls here. You're missing the primary reason to hedge: iPhone 8 news. Hedging through at least the September investor event will get you coverage on any snafus in production or delays in the release, which continue to see press given multiple sources stating issues with the OLED display and the embedded fingerprint scanner.

As of most recent options trade data, selling a June 15, 2018 Apple covered call with a $155 strike would generate $1,440 in option premium (before commission). Put into annualized returns, this is locking in roughly 9.1% returns over roughly the next year. That is a ho hum return on a hedge, and not something that really interests me. However, that isn't the most attractive options contract here. October 15, 2017 Apple calls are paying $800 in premium per contract, or 13.6% annualized return. That, on the other hand, is far more attractive. Fervent call-buying shows that the market is pricing in substantial upside from current prices for Apple heading into that event, and I'm willing to take the other side of that trade. To show just how much bullishness there is here, similarly-structured call selling on the broader market (such as September 29, 2017 S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) calls on the $245 strike) are paying 6% annualized; quite low. In short, it is expensive to hedge market risk today with indexes at all-time highs, but it remains quite alluring to hedge Apple exposure. I think it's an idea any investor should take under consideration.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.