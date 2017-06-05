Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For June 5th, 2017

If you're used to this series, jump to Table 1.

If you have any challenges reading the charts in this article, check out the first article on quick and dirty discounts to book value for mortgage REITs. This piece is designed to be short and to emphasize providing easy charts that help investors identify opportunities for further inspection.

The mREITs

I put most of the mREITs, one corporation, and one ETF into the table because I wanted to get a more complete estimation.

(NASDAQ:AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp (NYSE:AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Not a REIT (NYSE:ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:BXMT) Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CYS) CYS Investments (NYSE:DX) Dynex Capital (NYSE:EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:MFA) MFA Financial (NASDAQ:MTGE) American Capital Mortgage Investment (NYSE:NLY) Annaly Capital Management (NASDAQ:NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (NYSE:ORC) Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:RSO) Resource Capital Corporation (NYSE:TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (BATS:SLD) Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE:ARI) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:OAKS) Five Oaks (NYSE:MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSEARCA:REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

It is also worth emphasizing that I opted to use the GAAP book value for each mREIT. Most of the time this was available from the earnings release.

I want to emphasize that GAAP book value is not necessarily the metric that I believe is most relevant. For CIM, I believe the "economic book value" provided by management is an excellent tool. CIM's economic book value was materially lower than GAAP book value.

Table 1

If you're primarily using this article for the quick discounts to book value, use the column with the red heading in this table.

About a week ago, when I ran the last quick and dirty numbers, I highlighted that BXMT, ARI, and CIM were trading at the largest premiums. Specifically, I stated:

"BXMT and ARI are leading the way with the highest valuations. Both are trading at over 118% of trailing book value per share. That is a fairly massive premium and speaks to how bullish the market became over the last few quarters. Don't get me wrong, the market has consistently appreciated these mortgage REITs and they have been pretty consistent in trading at a premium to book value. However, the premium has rarely been this large. I think both would be wise to announce a fairly large offering of new shares. It would drive up book value per share and increase net interest income per share for future periods. In the near term the announcement would probably send share prices down, but for the long-term investor an increase in net interest income per share would be favorable."

It seems ARI's management had the exact same interpretation. A couple days later they announced an offering for 12 million shares. Precisely as predicted, the market reacted negatively and the share price declined. Despite the negative market reaction, the fundamental case of more book value per share and improvement to future projected net interest income per share is precisely on point.

As it stands, ARI and CIM are both trading around 115% of trailing book value per share. I believe this would be a great time for CIM to issue some additional equity. Similar to the prior assessment on ARI, I think it would create a negative price impact but improve operating performance for future periods.

You also may notice OAKS has seen their price to trailing book ratio climbing steadily. I don't agree with the market on the price movements, but shares of OAKS are very difficult to acquire for shorting and poor liquidity in the options market makes it extremely difficult to establish a synthetic short.

Table 2

This table helps us assess the changes for each reporting period.

Anyone else find it interesting that since the end of Q4 ARR and MTGE rose by roughly the same amount? Probably not. They have similar portfolios. Yet the performance since 4/27/2017 shows a gap of about 5%. That is more than a little ironic since the portfolios were not suddenly overhauled.

Ratings

Sell ratings go out for ARR and OAKS.

How About Finding Some Value?

Remember how mortgage REITs were being universally condemned in early 2016? Arguments suggested there was no way they could survive a flat yield curve, but the curve is flatter today than it was at that time. Prices are materially higher. The market is simply too willing to believe whatever narrative is offered by the talking heads (television pundits).

I think they are materially wrong about Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG). Rather than picking on mortgage REITs, the pundits moved on to dismissing mall REITs as if the space was entirely worthless. I disagree entirely. Don't get me wrong, the mall REITs are not worth anything near their 52-week highs. However, any have declined between 35% and 60% since those highs. That is a huge decline and price makes all the difference in evaluating an investment. I'll put another buy rating on WPG, though I think investors should limit it to 2% of their portfolio for conservative investors and around 5% for the more aggressive investors.

What I'm Hunting

I'm still hunting for some preferred shares. I love the preferred share space right now.

My Positions

Long WPG, BMNM, ANH-C, ARI-A, CMO-E, GBLIL I may buy or sell anything in the near future.

Want SMS alerts when I find an actionable opportunity? They are a free service for subscribers to The Mortgage REIT Forum. This is your opportunity to lock in prices at $330 per year before the next price increase on July 1st, 2017. On the sign up page, you can see why I love the preferred shares so much. I went 178 and 1 on picking those preferred shares over the last 11 months. By signing up today, your price is locked in against future increases. I put together a guide showing my strategy for generating returns.