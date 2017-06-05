Can The iPhone 8 Live Up To The Hype?

Apple’s next iPhone will need to overcome a saturated market in North America and Europe as well as weakening sales in China.

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) wants to provide its customers with one of the most innovative smartphones but it can still fail in several ways. Its ability to deliver sizable unit growth is hampered by the saturation of market in North America and Europe. It is already facing major market share decline in China due to domestic competitors. Even in future growth markets like India where it clocked close to 2 million units sold in 2016, the total addressable market for Apple's iPhone is still too small.

Apple's stock has risen by over 34% YTD and a major reason for this momentum is the overall hype surrounding next iPhone. If the company is able to deliver only single digit growth in unit sales for iPhone 8, it would be a setback for the current bullish run. Even the long term investment proposition would suffer due to the fact that one of the most innovative and hyped product by Apple is able to register only modest single digit growth.

ASP vs sales growth

The current expectation is that Apple will sell two basic iPhones: iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. In addition it will sell a premium iPhone 8 or iPhone X with OLED display and several new innovative features at a much higher price than the other two basic iPhones. If customers are more inclined to buy the higher priced iPhone it would certainly help in increasing the average selling price metric for Apple.

In the recent holiday quarter Apple delivered an ASP of $693. Due to the higher priced iPhone in the next cycle it is believed that Apple can achieve an ASP of $750. Even if Apple is able to achieve this sizable increase it would provide a growth of only 8-9%. Relying on higher ASP has other pitfalls also.

If Apple does increase the ASP of its iPhone 8 to over $1,000, it could make the device out of reach for most of the customers in China and other growing markets thus having a negative impact on unit sales. Also, this spike in ASP would most likely be a one-time phenomenon and it would be difficult for Apple to see similar ASP growth in fiscal 2019.

The benefits of a higher ASP would also be cancelled out by the need to have more features and better components in the next iPhone.

These components would alone cost $71 in incremental costs which would cancel out the estimated $57 increase in ASP. The net effect on earnings through this increase of bill of materials and ASP would at best be neutral.

Issues in high growth markets

Apple is already facing major issues in China where local manufacturers like Oppo and Vivo have doubled their market share in 2016. These manufacturers have also started offering lower priced smartphones in the range of $300-$400 with latest features. Going forward it would be difficult for Apple to maintain its market share in China if it launches products with even higher price tag. Already in 2016, Apple's market share fell by 4 percentage points to 9.6%.

Another big market which Apple is focusing on is India. While smartphone sales grew by a mere 3% globally, in India they grew by 18% in 2016. As the customer base for 4G users increases there will be higher penetration of smartphones. Apple is looking for a decent chunk of this growing smartphone market. It had set a target of selling 10 million iPhones in 2016-2017 in India.

However it has managed to achieve an estimated 2-2.5 million unit sales according to Bank of America report. Another major factor in this market is the popularity of older and lower priced iPhones compared to recent models. Recently Apple reduced the price of iPhone 5S to under $250 in this market and it was a big success. However, heavy preference for lower priced models also hurts its ASP and gross margins.

Looking at these factors, it would take at least another 4-5 years before sales in India would start contributing a significant portion to Apple's total iPhone shipments. It should take even longer before the ASP and gross margin in this market reaches average company wide figures. In this scenario, it is highly debatable if Apple would be able to make any significant sales for its latest higher priced models in the next iteration in India.

Valuation

Currently the momentum is with Apple's stock and it does look like the bull run will continue for the next few months. However on a long term horizon Apple is facing a major challenge to bring another product or service which can bring revenue and profits similar to iPhone which makes close to two-third of Apple's revenue. It is trying to grow the services revenue at a faster rate but if iPhone sales stagnate or decline in the next few years then it would be certainly have a negative impact on the entire ecosystem.

As a short term momentum trade, Apple's stock looks great. However, from a buy and hold perspective there are big hurdles in front of the company for the next few years which can bring substantial slide in its valuation. And the biggest hurdle is the level of sales growth which iPhone 8 and future iterations can generate as smartphone sales growth becomes stagnant and new Chinese competitors try to expand their market in other regions.

Investor Takeaway

Apple's stock has been on a bull run for the past one year, which saw the stock price increase by over two-third during this time. YTD the stock has risen by 34% and this momentum should carry on, at least till the launch of iPhone 8. However, there are few avenues left for Apple to increase the sales growth of iPhone. If it chooses aggressive pricing to increase ASP, it would have a further negative impact in China, India and other emerging markets where it is trying to gain market share.

In the next few iterations we should see single digit to flattish growth for iPhone unit sales and the ASP growth will also be a one-time phenomenon in this year due to the higher hype surrounding the next iPhone. Even a good growth of ASP in iPhone 8 will be negated by increase in bill of materials which according to latest reports will see substantial increase. This will eventually lead to negligible growth in gross margins for iPhone 8. Hence a single digit or flat growth in unit sales can have a very bad impact on the market sentiment towards Apple stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.