SPH: Media Giant In Singapore Set To Embark On Strategic Transformation With New CEO

Singapore Press Holdings, more commonly referred to as SPH, has a clear monopoly in printed local news content in Singapore. It is to no one's surprise that its primary listing is on the Singapore Exchange where it trades under the ticker code T39. It also trades on the OTC market (OTCPK:SGPRF) and as an ADR (OTCPK:SGPRY). In recent years, to combat the falling revenues from the media businesses, the company diversified into property development, property investments, events and exhibitions, online classifieds, and various smaller businesses such as a financial portal (ShareInvestor.com) and preschool education (MindChamps).

Two months ago, market participants were intrigued when SPH ventured into a completely new business - nursing homes - with the acquisition of Orange Valley Healthcare Pte Ltd. Late last month, the company made headlines again with the announcement of a controversial figure as its incoming chief executive officer, Ng Yat Chung, who was leading the shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines (NOL) before it was sold to CGM CMA at end-2015. Ng, a former Chief of Defence Force of the Singapore Armed Forces, held the rank of Lieutenant-General and had served in Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, Temasek Holdings, from 2007 to 2011. The entry of the company into healthcare services for the aged and the appointment of an outsider CEO known for his cost-cutting prowess when he was helming NOL are the central thesis for an investment into SPH, which would be elaborated in the subsequent sections.

Active Embrace of Digital Platforms Mitigating Attrition of Print Audience

SPH publishes more than 100 magazine titles, including contract and licensed titles in the region, with topics ranging from automotive (e.g. Always Toyota, Torque) to family-focused (e.g. Young Families/Young Parents), and wedding (e.g. ICON Weddings, Her World Brides). The company has established a dedicated website for almost all of the titles. For those with a wider reach, it has also created social media accounts to engage readers. The move online is not only to follow the readers across the various platforms such as tablets, phones, and computers but to also enable the company to display advertisements alongside the digitalized contents.

To increase readership and encourage new sign-ups, SPH has offered periodic e-newsletters (see an example below) with a limited number of complimentary articles before a reader hits a paywall. This enables the publication to reach readers who might otherwise not be keen to pay for access while providing paid readers with the justification to maintain their subscriptions. Achieving a high viewership helps attract advertisers and increase the revenue from pay-per-view/click type of campaigns. Advertisers would pay for advertisements embedded in the newsletters for the visibility that an advertisement on a traditional cover page of a newspaper would achieve.

A sample daily newsletter sent by SPH

The collaboration with partners such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is of mutual benefit due to cross-marketing opportunities and provides keen readers a tangible incentive to sign up for a subscription. Such efforts have proved successful with the daily average newspaper circulation number sustained by an increase in digital packages, ameliorating the decline in print subscriptions (see the chart below). Particularly telling of the success was the 18% increase in circulation for Shin Min Daily News after a digital package was introduced for the paper in the first half of FY2017, despite a decline in print subscribers.

A sample collaborative marketing campaign between SPH and its partners Daily Average Newspaper Circulation Evolution

Cost Reduction To Intensify Under Incoming CEO Stint

While SPH is doing its best to stem the revenue decline through defending its core businesses and seeking new avenues, it is also working hard on controlling costs. Acting in concert, the three-pronged action has been helping to keep the operating margin stable. It has been fairly successful in this regard (see the chart below).

Still, there is much to be done given the continued decline in the revenue. Looking at the cost breakdown, staff costs at 45.6% are by far the largest chunk of the first half FY2017 overall operating expenditure. Hence, a conscious effort was made to reduce staff costs. In the first half of FY2017, while the headcount was reduced by 5.0%, from 4,255 employees in the same period the year before to 4,041 employees, the staff costs declined by a paltry 0.9%. This was because of several factors. One, there was additional one-off compensation incurred for the retrenchment exercise. Two, the staff let off were generally lower level staff (i.e. lower scale salary) who were made redundant as certain operations were streamlined while some papers were merged or terminated (e.g. myPaper). Three, for the remaining staff, there were wage raises and performance-based incentives that offset the savings from the reduction in headcount.

To really move the needle in terms of cost reduction, the incoming CEO, Ng Yat Chung, was brought into the picture. As the CEO of NOL in 2012-2016, he undertook numerous cost-cutting measures (see the chart below) which significantly shaved the expenses at the company. At a time when some shipping lines had to declare bankruptcy (e.g. Hanjin Shipping, Rickmers Holding), NOL managed to stay afloat and was attractive enough to be acquired by the world's third-largest shipping line, CMA CGM, in 2016 at a 33% premium to the three-month volume-weighted average price. The price was close to the book value (0.96 times) despite the company still loss-making and the industry facing unabated fierce competition. An analyst even argued that the book value was inflated as the value of the carrier's container ships and container boxes would have fallen by "between 20 and 40 percent due to the reduction in asset values in the last few years". Hence, selling at almost parity to an inflated book value, Ng had secured a great deal for the sale.

Cost Savings Achieved by Neptune Oriental Line

Support from the Singapore Government

The late Mr. Lee Kuan Yew who was the first Prime Minister of Singapore, strongly believed in the importance of having the news media to serve the needs of the country. Especially during the nation-building years half a century ago, the government-aligned newspapers were imperative in disseminating information to the masses to ensure compliance with the government policies. The absence of a free-reining press was instrumental in the almost non-existent rumor-induced distrust and chaos among the disparate segments of the population which were made up of predominantly immigrants from around the world. Most crucially, the then-Prime Minister believed that since his team's policies were for the good of the majority and the best possible given the circumstances of the period, he wanted the newspapers to render full assistance in convincing the citizens likewise. Fast forward to today, in light of the recent outbreak of "fake news", the insistence of a press careful in its publication (i.e. exhaustive fact-checking) at the expense of a total "freedom of speech" sounds prescient.

Freedom of the press, freedom of the news media, must be subordinated to the overriding needs of Singapore and to the primacy of purpose of an elected government.

- Lee Kuan Yew speaking at the International Press Institute's annual assembly in Helsinki in 1971. We all work under the Newspaper and Printing Presses Act, which exercises control by requiring newspapers, publishers, printers and chief editors to be licensed. There is an additional, reserve power. Newspaper companies must issue management shares but only to those with government permission to hold them. These shares have 100 times the voting power of ordinary shares in any resolution to appoint or dismiss any director or staffer. The effect is that the government can put anyone into or remove anyone from any position in a newspaper company. The reality is that the reserve power has never been exercised; the reality is that there is probably no need to, because of the influence and record of the government.

Whatever the Singapore journalist's dreams, he cannot afford to forget this reality.

- Peter Lim, former editor-in-chief of The Straits Times (source)

Given the importance of the company to the government, it has and is expected to continue to, through multiple avenues, ensure the viability of SPH. For instance, it apparently determines people deemed capable to helm the leadership team. The incumbent President of Singapore, Tony Tan Keng Yam, was, in fact, a former chairman of SPH who had served from 1994 to 2005 before he resigned to contest for the presidency. The current chairman of SPH, Dr. Lee Boon Yang, was a former minister.

As for monetary support, the government does so not by providing direct subsidies to SPH. Instead, it commissions the company to create and publish books that cater to the needs of national education - a win-win arrangement. An example is the children's book titled What's Inside the Red Box? which was about the contents of a red box-shaped bag that the late Lee Kuan Yew used to contain his documents. The book sold over 8,000 copies and was subsequently adopted by the country's Ministry of Education as a classroom reading material for all Primary Two students. SPH acknowledged in its annual report (2016) that contract publishing with government bodies yielded better margins. Last year, it published "Our Guardians: Keeping Singapore Safe And Secure Since 1950s", a docu-book produced by the Ministry of Home Affairs and "SG50: A Celebration", a photo-book produced by the Singapore government.

Books Related to National Education Published by SPH's Straits Times Press

Move into the Nursing Homes Business Rides on the Aging Population Trend

On April 25, 2016, SPH announced the S$164 million acquisition of Orange Valley, a company with five nursing homes spread throughout Singapore and ancillary services like "providing meal and catering services, offering physiotherapy and rehabilitation services, and supplying medical, nursing and healthcare equipment and consumables". SPH said the largest non-property acquisition ever made by the company marked the "first step towards building a larger healthcare business". Incoming CEO Ng Yat Chung claimed that as a board member he was instrumental in the decision to acquire Orange Valley during an interview on his appointment to the CEO role. His emphasis on his involvement was apparently an attempt to provide a clue to his strategic plans for the company. That is, to diversify SPH's revenues towards activities serving the needs of the older population through brick-and-mortar type of businesses.

The move is a significant about-turn, as in recent years, SPH has been acquiring a spate of technology start-ups, spending a hefty sum in the process, apparently agglomerating them to form its third core business segment. These acquisitions include car portal sgCarMart.com (S$48 million), financial data portal Shareinvestor.com (S$12 million), online forum HardwareZone.com (S$4.5 million), and a 60% stake in CoSine Holdings, which is involved in real estate analytics. In 2013, it also announced a S$100 million fund which would invest in media-related start-ups.

With the traditional print and broadcasting media business threatened by the digital trends, the act of bringing the foes into the fold appears to be a brilliant idea. However, despite the hefty price paid for the numerous technology companies, their contributions to the bottom line remain wanting. SPH reports the numbers from these businesses under "Others". In FY2016, that segment reported external sales of S$48.8 million but a loss before taxation of S$24.4 million. Segmental assets were reported to be S$268.8 million. It remains to be seen if those start-ups would become successful and churn out sufficient profits to justify their price tags. Unfortunately, SPH does not have the luxury of time to wait for them to lay golden eggs, judging from the fast declining profits contributed by its media and property arms. Furthermore, those start-ups are understood to be in a negative cash flow position owing to the ongoing heavy spending into development and user acquisition. On the contrary, Orange Valley registered a net profit of S$6.5 million on a revenue of S$35.5 million. In another sign of reversal, SPH announced last month the proposed divestment of its 33% stake in 701Search Pte Ltd., a company operating several online classified sites, to Norway's leading telecommunications operator Telenor ASA (OTCPK:TELNF) for approximately US$109 million.

The board of directors needed to take a serious relook into their shift-to-digital-economy strategy, and that's where the supposed return to profitable (immediately accretive) brick-and-mortar type of business led by the incoming CEO is comforting. This is particularly important, given that SPH has always been regarded as a blue-chip stock with a dependable dividend payout among the investor community in Singapore. As such, a premium is built into the share price even with its declining growth. Nevertheless, with the dividend payout ratio ballooning from 90.2% in 2012 to 109% last year, the management needs to convince the market that it can sustain its dividends.

Brick-and-mortar businesses have been shunned due to the many fallen angels in the retail industry. However, the nursing homes business, or in fact the broader aged care services industry, is actually a sunrise sector given the graying population in Singapore and beyond. It is something that the board of directors with an average age around 60 would be better able to understand compared to the varied technology companies which they had acquired in the past few years.

The proportion of population aged above 65 in Singapore is expected to double by 2030 to 900,000 from the current 450,000. This means 1 in 4 Singaporeans will be elderly, which will lead to strong demand for aged care services in the next decade

- Singapore Press Holdings (April 25, 2017)

Valuation and Price Target

At the price of S$3.21 a share, SPH has a market capitalization of S$5.18 billion. To derive a fair value for the company, I looked at the three core segments of SPH separately. For its Media business, I estimated an FY2017 EPS at S$0.076 factoring in an 18% YOY decline. For the first half of 2017, EPS has already fallen by 23% though one-off impairment charges accounted for 31% of the decline. Referencing the P/E ratio (16.7x) of a peer company, Star Media Group, I ascribed a lower P/E at 15x for SPH's media business considering the challenging circulation trend and falling advertising fees. That resulted in a $1.14 value for the media segment. For the Property Business, its assets net of liabilities came up to be S$1.71 per share. I did not factor any discount as the properties had just been revalued in October last year. In fact, the shares of SPH REIT, a listed instrument holding the two largest properties of SPH (Paragon and The Clementi Mall), last traded for S$0.995 or a Price to NAV of 1.06. For the third segment, which is its treasury and investments, based on the data from its 2016 Annual Report, I derived a value of S$0.645 per share. Among its investments is M1 Ltd. (OTC:MBOFF) (OTCPK:MBOFY), where it holds a 13.3% stake. M1 Ltd. could find itself in a looming bidding war that is expected to net its shareholders, including SPH, a higher cash value from an eventual sale. As various parties are still in negotiation with the substantial shareholders for a deal, I would not factor in any premium at this moment to be conservative.

All in, I derived a sum-of-the-parts price at S$3.50 per share, or an upside of 9% from the closing price on June 1, 2017. This is in contrary to market perception that the appointment of Ng Yat Chung as the next CEO is a negative considering that NOL was sold under his watch. At the lowest point, SPH was down 3.9% in the four days following the announcement of his appointment. I believe the sell-off is unjustified for reasons stated in this article.

Besides the capital appreciation potential, investors would also be receiving attractive dividend income. While I expect the dividend payout to fall from S$0.20 per share in 2016 to S$0.18 in 2017, this still yields a 4.98%. Operating Cash Flows remain strong and consistently exceed dividend payments. The media business provides the highly positive cash flows. The pending sale of M1 Ltd. could provide a bonanza to investors of SPH in the form of special one-off dividends whether in full (~S$0.175) or partially, though the latter is more likely and prudent in light of the company's need for cash to diversify away from the media business.

Source: Data from SPH Annual Reports, tabulated by ALT Perspective

Catalysts

It has been elaborated at length in this article that the incoming CEO has a strong background in cutting costs. If Ng Yat Chung manages to reduce expenses as well as he did so at NOL, SPH would see a fatter bottom line. The potential enlarging of the aged healthcare services business would augment both the top-line and bottom-line figures. This has not been factored in the sum-of-the-parts calculation but could become significant in the near future if SPH quickens the pace of investments in this area. Once the sale of M1 Ltd. is completed, the at least S$280 million in proceeds would significantly boost SPH's war chest for acquisitions. The company could choose to reserve some of the cash for maintaining a stable dividend payout for the next few years while deploying the rest for the expansion of its aged healthcare services business. Some of that cash could also be used to continue its investments in low-immediate-returns but high-promise technology start-ups.

Risk Factors

Due to the dependency on advertising revenue, a slowdown in the economy would deal a great blow to SPH, which is already facing strong competition from other media. In the event that the divestment of M1 Ltd. does not happen, there could be some negative sentiment to the share price of SPH due to the anticipation of such a sale.

#For reference, 1 SGD = 0.72 USD.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. My articles revolve around a subject or angle that I feel might have been overlooked. If you would like more of such articles and wish to be informed as soon as they are published, please click on the "Follow" button below the title near the top of this page and check the "Get email alerts." If you have additional insights on the topic or contrasting views, please kindly share them in the comments section.

Please note that this article is meant for the general population as part of the research into the company. The opinions expressed here do not constitute investment advice and independent advice should be sought where appropriate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SGPRF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.