The Weakness In The Dollar Is Not Temporary, Invest Accordingly!

The global demand for the dollar is a love and hate relationship. By selling dollars for real assets when dollars are expensive, and selling real assets for dollars when dollars are out of favor, we can profit. For the purposes of this analysis, we will discuss the dollar from its peak in the 1980s up to today. The chart clearly demonstrates the dollar has had a number of peaks and lows, with each peak being lower, and each low being lower. This demonstrates a long-term downtrend in the dollar, which makes sense given the peak in U.S. prosperity following WWII, with a gradual decline in the relative standard of living of the U.S. citizens vs. the rest of the world.

Unfortunately for U.S. citizens this chart graphically represents the fact that in each successive generation, the emerging nations of the world close the gap with the U.S. As the economies and currencies of foreign nations strengthen, the U.S. gradually has a decline in purchasing power. To reduce the impact of losing purchasing power, U.S. dollar based savers can put their wealth into physical assets to protect themselves from the decline in the U.S. dollar. I personally favor gold, as it is less tied to the economic cycle (which is turning down) than commodities, and more liquid than Real Estate. We recently peaked in the U.S. dollar around 103 and it is very likely we will see significant weakness in the years ahead. It is critical for investors to assess the impact that a weakening dollar will have on their portfolio and to make proper adjustments.

Some analysts are expecting the dollar to surge over the coming years, however these analysts have got it wrong. They believe foreigners will flock into the dollar based on global economic weakness, however that is exactly why the dollar moved from 70 to 103 during 2009-2017. They believe foreigners will rush into the dollar to pay back dollar denominated loans, which will continue to boost the dollar price, however, that already happened, particularly from 2014-2016 being a large part of the rally from 80-100 in the USD index. I expect the euro (not the dollar) will have upward trajectory in price as investors scramble to pay back euro loans (increasing the demand for euros), just as investors scrambled to pay back dollars they borrowed when the dollar was weak.

Other analysts say that the U.S. dollar will continue to rise because the Federal Reserve has been hiking interest rates and inflation is subdued. Inflation has taken a pause lately, however inflation is significantly higher than it was over the last few years, as we can see in the chart below. Wages and the average price of commodities are set to increase over the next decade as cheap prices in the last handful of years have discouraged exploration and the talented portion of the labor pool that was laid off in the previous recession have been rehired. The Federal Reserve is going to have a difficult time raising interest rates at the pace investors have priced into the market. Falling auto sales indicate problems with the consumers' ability to take on more debt and may give the Fed a reason to take a significant pause before the next interest rate hike.

Gold prices and the U.S. dollar have historically had a negative correlation. As the dollar weakens, you can profit by investing in gold and companies in the gold industry. The 5-year chart shows how gold has underperformed, as global investors flocked into the dollar for stability.

Over a longer time period, gold has outperformed the dollar.

Central Banks around the world tire of their dependence on the dollar and are increasing their allocation to gold. This is particularly true amongst the TRICK$ (Turkey, Russia, Iran, China, Korea, South Korea). This trend will exacerbate the decline of the dollar and the rise of gold. I expect gold to outperform the dollar over the foreseeable future and investors should adjust their portfolio to reflect this fact.

It appears that gold stocks are a better value than physical gold is at the moment. There are periods of outperformance by the stocks and periods of underperformance. It is best to buy during the underperformance and sell during the outperformance. It looks like a good time to be in the stocks at this time. I wrote an article suggesting investors get involved with gold and gold stocks after the week of May 9 and I still stand by that call.

Disclosure: I am/we are long US DOLLAR, GOLD, GOLD STOCKS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.