Cheap Prairie Provident Increases Cash Flow 444% On The Way To 45% Production Growth

That production was recently enhanced by an acquisition of 1,100 BOED of mainly light oil that should increase quarterly cash flow at least 50% with optimization.

Prairie Provident (OTC:PRPRF) posted first quarter cash flow of C$5.9 million. That calculates to an annual cash flow figure of nearly C$24 million. So, the growth forecast should enable management to pass the projected cash flow figure of C$33 million, provided commodity prices do not sustain a crash during the fiscal year.

The company also closed on an acquisition of light oil that only impacted the first quarter with a 125 BOED benefit. The full effect of the 1,100 BOED acquisition in the second quarter should increase cash flow about C$3 million a quarter before operational improvements. Further improvements from additional wells that begin production could increase second quarter exit production to 7,000 BOED (unless the weather intervenes as it sometimes does). This will guarantee some easy cash improvement comparisons as well as production growth for the second quarter before any new wells impact production.

The company had very minimal debt before the acquisition.

(Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated)

Source: Prairie Provident Corporate Presentation May 2017

Long-term debt may look a little high when compared to the market capitalization. However, that debt represents about C$9,000 per BOED, which is extremely low. If the production from the acquisition is added in, the figures drop to a lower C$7,600 (rough approximation also). The company reported C$5.9 million of first quarter cash flow. The latest acquisition should add another C$3 million to that figure. Plus there are wells coming online in the second quarter. So, even with the latest commodity price declines, the second quarter cash flow could be $10 million. If completion timing or weather delays that result, the setback would only be for a quarter, or two quarters at the most. That would make a long-term debt to annualized second quarter cash flow ratio of slightly more than 1:1. It would take quite a cash flow miss to go past a still conservative 2:1. So, the debt amount shown above is extremely reasonable and quite conservative.

Source: Prairie Provident Corporate Presentation May 2017

The company has less than C$3 per share of PDP reserves. The Wheatland Alberta area of Western Canada is a prime area to increase that figure as well as corporate profitability. Economics are a "go" as shown above. But they could stand some improvement. So, management is working on drilling times and increasing the IP rates.

Source: Prairie Provident Corporate Presentation May 2017

These leases provide by far the most profitable returns. But bottlenecks in the area prevent optimal growth from occurring. The latest commodity price deterioration is actually good news for these leases. As other areas become less profitable or unprofitable, resources used in those areas will be released. Those resources will become available to a higher profit area such as this to relieve the bottlenecks. So, growth in this area will probably increase as commodity prices decline unless those declines sustain an extreme amount. A prospect of growth during unfavorable industry conditions separates this company from many of its competitors.

Source: Prairie Provident Corporate Presentation May 2017

This acquisition brings more light oil to the production mix as well as a juicy C$44 per barrel operation netback. The projected cash flow provides a first-year return on the investment of 25% before any optimization of operations. So, despite the high price per flowing barrel, this acquisition could turn out to be a real game changer. An addition of about 20% to first quarter production adds about 50% to projected second quarter cash flow. There are far worse deals out there than this one.

Plus acquisitions usually come with shut in wells and deferred maintenance. So, there could be some multiple cheap ways to significantly increase the production and cash flow. Usually, small acquisitions such as this are easy to integrate with few complications. Plus, they generally provide fast paybacks. In this case, there is a lot of potential room for expansion. Plus, the large netbacks and potential optimization should ensure profitability during some very low commodity pricing periods. This is another growth area that can withstand some sizable commodity pricing declines.

Source: Prairie Provident First Quarter 2017 Earnings Release

The fact that the company has maintained its guidance despite a very significant acquisition proves that management personnel are a first degree group of sandbaggers. In addition to the latest acquisition, management drilled four first quarter wells that will produce either in the second or third quarter. While production from the Arsenal acquisition is probably optimized, the latest acquisition will benefit production as it becomes optimized.

Should prices decline, the company management would simply de-emphasize the Wheatland leases and move to the more profitable Evi and Princess leases. There is a good possibility that continuing improvements will turn the Wheatland leases into a low-cost operation. But, currently, that is not necessary to ensure growth during an industry downturn. Management has been making small acquisitions. Since the latest commodity price declines could add to the number of distressed sellers, more accretive acquisitions in the future are an excellent possibility.

Source: Prairie Provident First Quarter 2017 Earnings Release

This part of the company gets no attention, but that could quickly change.

"Québec city, Thursday, June 16, 2016 - Quebec Oil and Gas Association (QOGA) is pleased to announce that the Quebec government, for the first time, gave a certificate of authorization for fracking yesterday. The certificate allows for three hydraulic fracking procedures on Anticosti Island. The project of Hydrocarbures Anticosti is the first oil and gas project to go through this complete environmental approval process in Quebec. Our association is very satisfied that it was successful."

Like many areas, Quebec went overboard on the fracking issue. The above press release serves notice that cooler heads are about to prevail. Probably what did it was a realization that potential royalties would provide more money to spend. But whatever the reason, those company leases really had no value until recently. Now, there is a mechanism for them to be valued in the future. Management has not emphasized those leases probably because of political constraints, but that could change as the political climate evolves in Quebec.

So, there are multiple catalysts to provide an increase in share value. The acquisition of light oil production will probably increase the corporate average netback despite management guidance to the contrary. The low-cost (high profitability) production provides some resilience against commodity price declines as well as a more certain growth future than many competitors. The significantly increasing cash flow and very low enterprise value to cash flow (and projected cash flow) ratio is going to attract either market attention or a takeover offer.

The first quarter cash flow of C$5.9 million and the enterprise value shown above of C$120 million calculate to an enterprise value-to-annualized cash flow figure of 5:1. Should cash flow reach C$10 million per quarter (and it should definitely reach that before fiscal year end if not a lot sooner), then the ratio becomes 3:1. Both ratios are absurdly cheap for a rapidly growing and profitable company. Not only that, the proved developed producing reserves (especially after the acquisition) are a multiple of the current price. This stock could easily triple over the next 12 months as cash flow zooms ahead and then double again over the next five years. Acquisitions could make that projection conservative.

When compared to a company like Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) which has a large debt overhang and has completely spent the first six months cash flow on onerous contract abrogations and judgments, there is no comparison. Chesapeake Energy will be lucky to have adequate cash flow by 2019. Its capital budget does not project a significant production increase. Plus, management will likely have to sell properties to fund the capital budget. That will likely create a greater gap to adequate cash flow and production. Servicing the debt impairs competitiveness. So, the company may have begun an ominous debt spiral that is very hard to stop. Prairie Provident, at the current share price, is far safer, has more manageable debt, and provides much more upside potential even without the financial leverage.

Then, there are the "Permian Charm" companies. Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) has been covered before as have several other. This company has competitive returns with several of the companies, though maybe not as good as Resolute Energy projects. But there is no premium to buy into the growth prospects of Prairie Provident when compared to the companies operating in the Permian. Even quality operators like Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) are pretty expensive when compared to this company. Much of the big gains have already been had by investing in the Permian operators.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRPRF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may acquire more shares of PRPRF at any time.