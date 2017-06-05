AGNC: The Secret To This 10% Yield

Subscribers to The Mortgage REIT Forum received early access to this article and receive real-time text message and e-mail trading alerts.

Last time I covered AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) I explained to shareholders that AGNC's net spread income looked stronger than in prior quarters. However, it didn't look as strong as it did leading up the punishment that began in 2012. It was great analysis, but we can still go deeper. This piece goes into my thoughts on specific hedging strategies and the way those strategies will impact book value and earnings in future periods along with a deeper look into the risk factors for book value and share price.

If you want to understand the 10% yield on AGNC and whether they are likely to cut or raise dividends, it is absolutely critical that you understand how net interest income works. Some shareholders and analysts are going to think higher dividends are on the horizon, but the underlying changes for AGNC were a change in hedging strategies and an increase in pure duration exposure.

Overhauling The Hedges

AGNC is dramatically changing their hedging portfolio. That shows when we look into a different part of the income statement.

The red box shows the borrowing costs. I'm primarily interested in the top number because I want to ignore the amortization impacts of old swaps.

Notice that this increased from 80 to 98. That is a significant increase, but it seems small given the increase in the Fed Funds rate. Part of that growing so slowly may be the movement toward capturing more of the income through TBA dollar roll income. However, those TBA positions still create positive duration and require hedging.

That makes it very interesting that the green box decreased so dramatically. As rates moved higher and the 3-month LIBOR rate improved, I would expect this to improve. However, I wouldn't expect the net position across all three sections to have improved this much. That set me off on a search for what could have changed in the hedge portfolio.

Here is the latest portfolio of swaps:

The portfolio had a total balance of about $36 billion and a pay rate of 1.52%. I thought AGNC might have increased their use of forward swaps, but there is no disclosure to that effect that I could find in their earnings release. We will have better data when the 10-Q is published.

For comparison, look at the hedge portfolio from Q1 2016 (disclosure, the layouts are not identical):

A year ago AGNC's hedge portfolio had a weighted average pay rate of 1.83%, but today it is 1.52%. Is that simply because the most expensive hedges expired? I doubt it. We can see the weighted average pay rate on swaps under three years was only 1.05%. Therefore, it seems much more likely that the more expensive swap contracts were simply cancelled by realizing the loss and new swap contracts went onto the books to replace them with a lower periodic cost.

Initially, I thought AGNC was reducing this expensive by using Treasury Futures. Upon a deeper inspection of those hedge positions, it turned out they were directly shorting the Treasuries in most cases and only using a relatively small allocation to Treasury Futures contracts. There is a "valuation gain or loss." Neither "Core EPS" nor "Net Spread Plus Drop Income" factors in this valuation gain or loss.

AGNC is beating thoroughly on core earnings, but a redesign of their hedge portfolio, including replacing higher rate swaps, appears to be fueling the stronger performance.

Meanwhile, they also dramatically increased the duration on the portfolio. First, here is early 2016:

Now at that point they were taking "convexity risk." Whether rates moved substantially up or down, AGNC was going to lose in either situation. They transitioned away from that and took on more straight duration risk.

As it stands now, a 100 basis point increase would cost almost 14% of book value. That is about two-thirds of what you would lose if you were holding 30-year Treasuries with no hedge (starting with 2.96% coupon rate and discount rate).

The funny thing is if Treasury yields fall, the Treasury still gains about that much in value. Meanwhile AGNC's NAV would only rise by 2.5% on 100 basis points or 3.3% on 50 basis points.

However, that neglects the other risk factor. AGNC is finally trading around book value and if we saw a big enough economic collapse to drop yields by 100 basis points, the level of panic in AGNC's share price could be insane.

So What Do We Have?

AGNC swapped hedging strategies. That choice was a major part of propping up net spread income. They also dramatically increased duration. The huge positive duration exposure means AGNC is nearing a no-win situation. If yields don't continue to rise, it means the economy isn't growing the way bulls want to believe. If the bulls become disappointed, the money pouring into the sector and driving up prices could dry up.

If yields do continue to rise, AGNC's NAV gets hammered and their net spread would see more compression. Remember, there is no net interest on a futures contract, so the changes in the short-term rate will flow through to AGNC's net spread income unless they continue to unload their longer duration swaps to prop up the metric.

Conclusion

AGNC's metric of "Net Spread Plus Drop Income" is arguably the best in the sector because it accounts for rapid changes in amortization and doesn't add back stock-based compensation expense. However, it doesn't take into account the economic cost of hedging with Treasury Futures contracts and the shift in LIBOR swap hedging strategies reduces the apparent cost of their funding techniques. That cost simply goes through book value. So if you were hoping for a dividend increase to be funded through bigger net interest spreads, you don't want to be holding your breath.

