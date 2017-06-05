Why Invest In Foreign REITs

While US REITs experienced high volatility and many decreased in value, European REITs performed well in the recent months.

The last months have been difficult in the US REIT (NYSEARCA:VNQ) market. The volatility has been high and many names lost significant value, especially in the retail REIT sector. It is such market behavior that reminds me the importance of proper diversification. I have urged my readers at multiple times to not exclusively invest in US REITs, and the last few months demonstrated again the benefits of diversification.

While many of my US picks are in the red today, all my 4 European picks are in the green. Obviously, such short-term performance does not have much meaning in the long run, but if volatility is something that bothers you, you may seriously consider gaining exposure to foreign REIT markets.

Many US REIT investors got badly burned in the last months, but thanks to my strong international exposure, I was able to endure the recent sell-off without major damage to my REIT portfolio:

This is simply because real estate is a very local business. Retail properties may have some difficulties today in the US due to overbuilding, but they are still doing just fine in Europe for instance.

As such, we have seen many US retail REITs, including Simon (NYSE:SPG), Tanger (NYSE:SKT), Kimco (NYSE:KIM), Realty Income (NYSE:O), CBL (NYSE:CBL) and WPG (NYSE:WPG), recently experience major downside, with many dropping more than 10-20% in matters of months:

SPG data by YCharts

Yet, during the same time period, my 3 European retail REIT picks including Dic Asset (DIC:GR), Citycon (TY2:GR) and British Land (OTCPK:BTLCY) have kept performing relatively well.

BRLAF data by YCharts

Moreover, my other European picks have also continued to outperform the US REIT market. Big Yellow (OTC:BYLOF) and Wereldhave (OTC:WRDEF) are both up double digits while the US REIT market is slightly down.

This proves one point: global real estate and REIT markets are not perfectly correlated. The value of properties is often determined by the local economy, and for instance while retail properties may be performing badly in Florida, they might be performing fine in Germany. In this sense, by building a geographically diversified REIT portfolio you may not only reduce the risk of your portfolio, but also increase its risk-adjusted returns. This is really one of the only free lunches that the market is offering you, so why not take it? By only investing in US REITs you remain concentrated on one single market and take excess risk that could be easily diversified away. Being concentrated can sometime lead to higher returns, but it is also clearly riskier strategy.

The same could be said about currencies. Since my portfolio is more diverse and includes foreign REITs, it will also have exposure to foreign currencies. Currencies are volatile and yet, most individual investors seek very little currency diversification. My REIT portfolio has a 47% exposure to the US Dollar today:

This underlying currency diversification also helped me mitigate some of the US REIT losses last month. Without my exposure to European REITs, I would have missed the significant value appreciation of the Euro in the last month.

Euro to US Dollar Exchange Rate data by YCharts

France recently had its presidential election and the outcome was favorable as Macron won against the populist Le Pen. The Euro reached its 6-month high in a few days, and given that many European REITs are traded in Euros and own properties in the Eurozone, it has led to substantial currency gains.

This currency diversification may also be particularly valuable in times of rising interest rates. The U.S. Fed has hiked interest rates several times in the last years, and this has become the primary fear of most US REIT investors. Being exposed to only 47% US REITs, my exposure to the risk of rising U.S. interest rates is limited. While there may be a clear trend toward higher rates in the US; this is much less certain in Europe where interest rates remain exceptionally low and spreads particularly attractive. The macro risk is hence well-diversified compared to a U.S.-only REIT portfolio.

Conclusion: Foreign REITs may at times perform very differently from US REITs and help reduce the volatility of your portfolio. Real estate markets are greatly affected by their local economic and political environment. Including international REITs in your portfolio is perhaps one of the easiest ways to lower the risk of your REIT portfolio. Different markets have different cycles. Moreover, investing internationally reduces the exposure to rising US interest rates, which may negatively affect U.S. REITs.

When the US market turns negative on REITs, the correlation between individual US REITs tends to increase, causing them to all sell off together and the US REIT market to underperform as a whole. The correlation to Foreign REITs is, however, much smaller; and while many of my US REIT positions underperformed last month, this bad performance was balanced by a strong performance of my European REITs. In the next months, I will continue to feature some of my top picks among foreign REITs, so please take 2 seconds to scroll up and click the "Follow" Button next to my name.

