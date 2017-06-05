Bioverativ: Monster Insider Purchase Indicates Good Times Ahead

One of these trades is from a biomedical engineering PhD who runs a hedge fund, and it is a whopper. I followed him in.

Ordinarily I stay away from the biotech industry, for the same reason Warren Buffett does: it's like gambling at a table where I have no edge. Do I have any idea what the likely outcome of XYZ's next clinical trial will be? Nope. So I spend my analytical energy where it might do some good.

However, now and again I can find someone smarter than I am, and follow them. So when the WSJ Insider Spotlight table last week listed one of the biggest insider trades made by a private individual I've ever seen-$51 million (!)-on a biotech company, I decided to check it out.

The company: Bioverativ Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVV)

Bioverativ spun out of Biogen in February. They brought with them two successful drugs for blood diseases. So unlike many young biopharma companies, Bioverativ is not a lottery ticket but an actual business, with 2016 revenue of $887M growing at 58%, and net income of $440M and EPS of $4.07, both quadrupling from the previous year. The shares are reasonably priced at P/E < 14.

Bioverativ does not wish to rest on its laurels, however. They just acquired another small biotech company, True North Therapeutics, which has an early-stage drug for another blood disease. (Details here; corporate slide deck here.) The deal is sizable, for $400M up front and up to $425M in milestone payouts in the future. Bioverativ has $627M in current assets so they can afford it.

The insider: Alexander Denner

Before last week, there was nothing unusual about the trading patterns of its insiders. Then three directors of the company made non-negligible purchases. Two of these were sizable but not remarkable: $37K and $115K. But director Alex Denner dropped $51M on more than a million shares of BIVV-about 1% of the company. Then on Thursday this week he put in another $5M. Who is this guy?

Quite an interesting guy, actually. Dr. Denner has a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering from Yale. He has spent most of his career in the finance industry, concentrating on biotechs and pharmaceuticals. He was Carl Icahn's point man on a number of biopharma investments, including Biogen, MedImmune, Genzyme, Amylin Pharmaceuticals and ImClone. (source) He now runs a hedge fund, Sarissa Capital, focused on small-to-mid size, early-stage pharma companies.

The bet

The bet, obviously, is that on top of Bioverativ's existing business, the drug acquired from True North will be a very successful product. Nobody is in a better position to bet on this outcome than Alex Denner, and he is betting heavily. I am sure that Alex Denner is a rich man, but $56M is a lot of money for even very rich people. In Q1 his hedge fund also initiated a position in BIVV with about 3% of their capital. It probably helps both of these bets that the company is a profitable and growing concern, so the downside is not too bad.

Here is a little story about a similar situation. In late 2015, Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had lost 70% of its value over two years, due to bleeding operations and a delayed project in Macau. However, in December of 2015 Steve Wynn put $60M of his own money into WYNN stock. I noted it at the time, and I also noted that Steve Wynn does not usually buy large blocks of his own stock. I did not quite have the guts to follow him into the trade, though. I wish I had: Wynn bought around 63, the stock went as low as 50 the next month, and today it trades at 126.

This time, I decided not to wait, and took a small position.

Risks

The most obvious risk is that the drug acquired from True North does not pan out. In that case, Bioverativ would be out $400M plus whatever development expenses-an expensive mistake, but not enough to crush the company. The company will be supported by its legacy business, which is selling well enough on its own right now. For any biotech, there is always the risk of new and better drugs coming on the market to compete. For the present, however, threats to Bioverativ's legacy business seem to have subsided.

For technicians

BIVV is approaching a recent all-time high at 59 with an apparent cup and handle formation. Some technicians would wait for a decisive move above 59 before buying.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIVV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.