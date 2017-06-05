BlackBerry: QNX, Extraordinary Popular Delusions And The Madness Of Men

Range Rover Velar. The strikingly beautiful infotainment system is powered by Linux.

One thing about debate is that it always leads to more research. For instance, in my previous article titled "BlackBerry's (NASDAQ:BBRY) QNX Loses World's Largest Automaker," I was asked what other automaker might QNX lose next - after Toyota (NYSE:TM). The implication seemed to be that Toyota was an exception. There was also some others expressing delusions like AGL not being ready even though it will start shipping within a couple of months, but I'll ignore those.

Well, being challenged brought me to action. So I went looking to see if there were any further impending losses for QNX. Of course, with Citron and others basing their bullish theses on QNX growing madly, I thought perhaps that would be somewhat difficult. I mean, who'd base a bullish thesis on a given segment leader growing a lot, if that segment leader was hemorrhaging customers over and beyond losing one of the largest automakers in the world (Toyota)?

Still, I searched to get a better pulse on the dynamics of the car infotainment market. What I found, though, was shocking. Amazing. Outrageous. Unexpected. Massive.

Let me start with a few well-established facts regarding QNX, which didn't need any further research - only attention to what BlackBerry has long said. Here they go:

QNX has been a leader in car infotainment systems for more than a decade. It's the legacy leader, not the upcoming leader.

When BlackBerry's CEO refers to car content, he basically indicates the infotainment content. Here's proof from the latest BlackBerry earnings conference call:

Todd Coupland OK. So, my question on QNX and just the automotive opportunity. So, with respect to that last question, John, I get like all those pieces you're working on. The one thing we're struggling with is if you sort of stack all that up without giving us individual pricing on each one of those areas, when you think about sort of a per car opportunity for your business, how are you thinking about that? Is that over time, $10 per car, $50 per car? How are you thinking about it? John Chen Yes, I think about it. So, I'll give you the current - I'm not giving you the pricing of that. But if you look at our current infotainment systems, I think the street price is about $3 to $5 a car. That's the Street price. So my competitors and myself and everybody is in that neighborhood…

The idea that QNX can control other systems is real. But deriving revenue from that is a hope, not a reality. Here's the relevant quote from the same Blackberry conference call:

And if you stack these modules together, the ARPU should be 4, 5 times of that number. Now of course, now you have to do discount it, and you've got the volume wise it and then the new product that's got coming out. So, I mean it's just a normal type of business where you continue to enhance the offering, and each of the offering is a module, and you get royalty on that and then - and one of the thing that I think is exciting for us is not that we're done there, by the way. I just want to make sure that everybody understands. When I talk about a portal, a vehicle portal management, it's kind of the next things that we're focusing on is to generally recurring monthly revenue and all from these kind of the world of connected cars and the need to have enhanced security or constant monitoring of security and antihacking and malware. So, all the stuff that I talk about, all have a common theme in how we grow our business and our revenue. So rather than getting a set amount of dollars per car when we roll it out the manufacturing line, we want that too. We want that, and we want a higher ARPU of that, and we want a service component of that on a monthly basis.

Now that we got these facts established, we need to focus on what's actually happening. As we saw, BlackBerry's QNX is deriving revenue from infotainment royalties. I put this revenue at ~$150 million per year, or ~20% of the business BlackBerry gets to keep after mobile revenues and access fees are entirely gone.

It should be said that I'm talking about QNX royalties. BlackBerry can also get more revenue from selling engineering services to implement actual QNX solutions - those would tend to be "selling bodies," that is, low margin revenues.

Anyway, since BlackBerry QNX gets its revenues from selling QNX for car infotainment systems, what's happening there? That's what we will cover, and what I am going to say is extraordinary.

A Recent Pattern Of Customer Losses

When promoting BlackBerry, it's common to show the large staple of industry brands using QNX in their infotainment systems/cars. This is how it usually looks:

However, news piece after news piece indicates how QNX is being rapidly replaced, either in cars hitting the market now, or planned for the next few years. Here's a list of just the recent developments:

Toyota replaced QNX in its Entune infotainment system with an AGL-based solution. This will be spreading to the entire Toyota lineup over time.

replaced QNX in its Entune infotainment system with an AGL-based solution. This will be spreading to the entire Toyota lineup over time. Jaguar Land Rover replaced QNX with Linux in its Touch Pro and Touch Pro Duo infotainment systems. Thus, in one fell swoop QNX lost Jaguar and Land Rover , two separate brands both of which are adopting the new infotainment system over the entire lineup.

and , two separate brands both of which are adopting the new infotainment system over the entire lineup. Volvo announced it would be using Android Automotive in its next generation of infotainment systems, out in two years.

announced it would be using Android Automotive in its next generation of infotainment systems, out in two years. Audi announced it would be using Android Automotive in its next generation of infotainment systems. It should be said that both for Volvo and Audi, Android won't just be controlling the infotainment system, but also other car functions like AC, seats, windows, sunroof, etc. Audi is part of the VAG group (Volkswagen) , if Audi adopts Android Automotive, the most likely outcome is that it will also spread to Volkswagen, Skoda, Seat, Lamborghini, Bentley, Bugatti and Porsche . The VAG group is particularly known for sharing platforms and components .

, if Audi adopts Android Automotive, the most likely outcome is that it will also spread to . The . Fiat-Chrysler is also testing out Android Automotive, though it hasn't committed to it yet. Fiat-Chrysler includes not just Fiat and Chrysler, but also Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Maserati and Jeep, among others.

Knowing just these already announced or highly likely developments, here's how QNX will look in just a few years:

But wait, Toyota was just the first member of the AGL coalition to report its adoption of AGL. There are nine more automotive brands in there, including Mazda, Suzuki, Honda (also owns the Acura brand), Mercedes, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Ford, Hyundai, Samsung and Subaru. I highlighted in bold those which would constitute further QNX losses.

These brands, in entering AGL, commit to contribute code to it. That is, they commit engineers to work on it. For instance, from the AGL press release regarding the recent entry of Daimler (Mercedes):

Daimler is the tenth automaker to join AGL and will actively contribute to developing the Unified Code Base (UCB), AGL's connected car platform. The third version of the UCB was recently released and is on display at CES 2017 in the AGL Demo Suite at the Bellagio Hotel. "Automakers are becoming software companies, and just like in the tech industry, they are realizing that open source is the way forward," said Dan Cauchy, Executive Director of Automotive Grade Linux. "We are excited to welcome our first major German automaker to AGL. Daimler's expertise in developing intuitive, high-end technology will help us ensure that the AGL infotainment platform is user-friendly and can be customized to meet the diverse needs of drivers."

How will QNX look if AGL's members ultimately end up using its product? Not good:

Why is this happening? QNX is lauded as a marvelous real time and secured OS. So why is it losing so many customers?

The reasons are at least two-fold:

There's a cost and development speed perspective . QNX developers are few and far between versus Linux or Android developers. QNX is closed, asks for royalties, and is prone to little code re-use making for slower and costlier development. Avoiding these problems is the reason AGL was created to begin with.

. QNX developers are few and far between versus Linux or Android developers. QNX is closed, asks for royalties, and is prone to little code re-use making for slower and costlier development. Avoiding these problems is the reason AGL was created to begin with. There's a consumer perspective. Android is years ahead of anything shipping on a car today, when it comes to features and apps. This massive ecosystem can be made available in the car by adopting Android Automotive. Such a system would also come with Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) AI strengths, meaning powerful search, unparalleled voice recognition and control, unparalleled navigation, and many other hard-to-match features. It's basically impossible for QNX, or AGL for that matter, to match Android here. At the same time, a large part of AGL's advantages would also be Android Automotive advantages (ease and speed of development, development cost and developer availability, code reuse).

Given that Android Automotive matches AGL's strengths and surpasses its features I'd expect that Android Automotive will win out in the future. But that's irrelevant, since what matters is that QNX is sure to lose (and is losing already, as can be seen from the customer defections).

Here, some will say "but security." That's a non-starter. It's a certainty whatever security standard is deemed necessary by automakers will be in place to their satisfaction - for all relevant alternatives (QNX, Android Automotive, AGL, Linux). That doesn't mean ultimately one system cannot prove itself to be superior to others in terms of security - it just means that it won't be an impediment to the adoption of any of those systems. It's a bit like Android vs iOS. iOS as implemented in the iPhone is more secure. That, though, wasn't an impediment to Android taking an estimated 85% of the world's smartphone market. Neither will it be with cars.

Conclusion

Contrary to the notion that QNX is a reason for BlackBerry's bright future, QNX is showing a pattern of massive customer erosion.

This erosion seems to be happening on structural grounds. QNX is a closed OS fighting open OSs whose development is faster and cheaper and the end-products, better. Moreover, Google's entry into the market is likely to drive the threshold for consumer satisfaction to a level that's simply impossible to attain by QNX, given the massive Android ecosystem advantage tied to the massive Google technological advantage.

As a result of this pattern of customer erosion, QNX will be lucky if it doesn't just turn into an historical curiosity, the way it happened to past legacy leaders like Symbian or BB7 when faced with structurally stronger opponents like iOS or Android. QNX can still survive by migrating to parts of the car Android and AGL aren't yet targeting (but plan to…). However, such transition is not assured to lead to revenue or profit growth, simply because presently infotainment is where QNX makes its money.

To sum it all up, it makes very little sense to build a bullish growth thesis around a BlackBerry segment that's currently so obviously challenged by massive customer losses due to its inferiority on so many levels.

A final side note. I am more than willing to engage readers. However, I'll ask one thing: read the article AND the linked-to sources before questioning things that are already answered there. It doesn't reflect well on someone's research process that he somehow questions a fact that's already been established beyond any doubt.