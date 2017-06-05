Just Retired, High-Yield Investing Generates Massive-Income Cash Flow! (BDC, mREIT) Portfolio

Background

After many years I have transitioned from the dependency of others to self-reliance. Working in a field I enjoyed helped me develop my skills to grow my human capital and now to officially retire.

The last time I felt like this was when I transitioned from the dependency of my parents to making my own way through life, getting married, buying a house, paying my own expenses and years of continuous employment. I believe parental guidance was a major factor when it comes to values drilled into me and my four siblings. All five of us have been successful contributors to this great nation of opportunity with hard work and perseverance. My parents struggled raising their children, but always had time to discipline their children to build character. So I want to thank my parents who helped distill a strong work ethic, and the companies who employed me and make it possible to finish out my career on top.

The Investment Plan

A few years ago I embarked on a journey to discover dividend investing. Right from the start I knew I wanted to generate more income than I needed and gravitate toward high yield investments in the 7 to 12% range. One of the reasons for selecting high yield was to build a portfolio that contains a margin of safety by producing twice the dividends needed for expenses. I could not do this with low yielding stocks.

It's no secret investing in high yield comes with the possibility of dividend cuts that reduce income. This is one of the main reasons investors stay away from high yield, but I came up with a plan to compensate using multiple margin of safety methods to be revealed in an upcoming article.

I now try to reduce this occurrence by selecting higher quality investments as illustrated in Chart-1. I still have some legacy investments that have already cut their dividends and I need to monitor them more closely to determine if the new dividend payouts are sustainable. It's a continuous learning and adjustment process, but eventually my portfolio will contain higher quality, high yield investments that are less susceptible to dividend reductions.

So the question is why should I bother with investments that may cut their dividends when you can invest in solid blue chip corporate stocks that grow their dividends year after year? The answer is simple: The income generated is about three times that of individual corporate stocks and requires one third the starting cost. Reaching retirement age and transferring my company 401k into an IRA did not give me 20 years to build up a generic DGI portfolio. I had to improvise with only four years to reach my income projections and now after retiring I can say I have exceeded my financial goals.

Like most people working and saving for retirement, we were not given the option in our 401k company plans to invest in individual stocks, but just mutual funds. I needed to come up with a plan that fits my personal needs for generating income. I have written an article outlining my preference of HYI over DGI, and the interesting conclusion was the balance from both methods ended up being the same. The major difference was the high income being generated initially to pay expenses and having surplus dividends for reinvestment.

Purchases in 2017

I planned retirement this year and wanted to front load my income generation before I took the plunge. I had accumulated dividends from last year and decided to put them to work this year into higher quality BDC stocks.

This chart illustrates the focus I placed on BDCs opened last year. The BDC section of my 50/50 portfolio contains 20 stocks plus BDCL which is an ETN. I'm only showing my BDC investments for clarity, but I have an additional 19 mREIT investments.

CHART-1; Income Allocation Stock Purchases

Chart-1 shows my new additions to bring each investment closer to my 2.5% income target, as noted by the green bars. The blue bars are the allocations from last year. I tried to take advantage of market dislocations to add income producing shares. The final results of my total projected income has surpassed my original 75% GEE (Gross Employment Earnings) by an additional 1.8%.

I have now entered retirement with a massive-income being generated that equals 76.8% of my GEE. Right from the beginning I have planned to take a percentage of the income being generated for expenses and reinvest the surplus to grow the income stream. With this plan I can always be in the accumulation phase searching for new investments to increase cash flow.

What's not to like having plenty of income to pay expenses and having three times the amount to reinvest than I had when contributing to my 401k? What this means is to be able to accelerate my portfolio balance three times faster than when working.

High-Yield Income Pay-Back Tracking

This table is something I actually track every month. With high yield dividend investing you do not need to wait 30 to 40 years to get your original investment returned. As a high yield investor capital appreciation is not a consideration, but the return of my investment is accelerated as demonstrated in Table-1, see the column "Years-Total." The sooner I can get my original capital expenditure back the sooner the investment becomes a perpetual no-cost contributor. Treat your portfolio as a business: You invest capital and expect a reasonable time to recover your expenditure.

TABLE-1

Type Description Symbol Years-ToDate Years-ToGo Years-Total YOC mREIT ETRACS Monthly Pay 2XLeveraged (NYSEARCA:MORL) 3.9 2.1 5.9 16.8% mREIT New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) 0.7 5.3 6.1 16.5% BDC TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) 1.4 6.9 8.3 12.1% mREIT Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) 2.0 6.4 8.4 11.9% mREIT CYS Investments, Inc. (NYSE:CYS) 2.6 6.3 8.9 11.2% BDC Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) 0.6 8.5 9.0 11.1% BDC Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:SCM) 2.3 6.8 9.1 11.0% mREIT Apollo Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ARI) 3.5 5.6 9.1 11.0% BDC THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) 4.2 5.0 9.2 10.9% mREIT New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) 4.4 4.9 9.3 10.7% mREIT INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (NYSE:IVR) 0.5 8.8 9.3 10.7% BDC 2xLeveraged Long Exchange Trade (NYSEARCA:BDCL) 3.5 5.8 9.4 10.6% BDC Hercules Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGC) 3.0 6.6 9.6 10.4% mREIT PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mort (NYSE:PCI) 0.6 9.6 10.2 9.8% mREIT MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) 2.8 7.5 10.2 9.8% mREIT AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) 3.5 6.8 10.3 9.7% BDC Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) 0.2 10.3 10.5 9.5% mREIT Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) 1.4 9.3 10.6 9.4% mREIT Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) 3.3 7.4 10.7 9.4% BDC New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) 3.5 7.2 10.8 9.3% BDC Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) 0.6 10.3 10.8 9.2% BDC Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:HRZN) 3.7 7.2 10.9 9.2% mREIT Ladder Capital Corp Class A (NYSE:LADR) 0.6 10.5 11.1 9.0% BDC Gladstone Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:GAIN) 0.5 10.7 11.2 8.9% BDC TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) 3.2 8.0 11.2 8.9% mREIT Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) 4.9 6.5 11.4 8.8% BDC Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) 4.1 7.4 11.5 8.7% mREIT Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) 3.8 7.8 11.6 8.6% BDC Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) 2.6 9.1 11.7 8.5% BDC PennantPark Floating Rate Cap. (NASDAQ:PFLT) 0.3 11.6 11.9 8.4% BDC Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) 0.4 11.6 12.0 8.3% BDC Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE:TCAP) 2.4 9.7 12.1 8.3% mREIT Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) 4.0 8.1 12.1 8.2% mREIT AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) 6.6 5.6 12.2 8.2% BDC Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) 0.0 12.3 12.3 8.1% mREIT STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST (NYSE:STWD) 3.0 9.6 12.6 8.0% BDC TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) 0.2 12.5 12.8 7.8% BDC Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) 4.0 9.6 13.6 7.3% BDC Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) 4.1 10.1 14.2 7.0% mREIT Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) 2.6 11.7 14.3 7.0%

The column calculations are as follows:

Years ToDate = Total dividends collected / Yearly Div. Years ToGo = (Investment Cost - Total dividends collected) / Yearly Div. Years Total = (ToDate + ToGo), or (Investment Cost / Yearly Div.) YOC (Yield On Cost) = Yearly Div. / Investment Cost

When a new investment is started and the yield is low, the time for payback takes a lot longer. This is one of the reasons to purchase new investments after a market decline that increases the YOC. To see substantial results for the return on your investment takes about four years to see the progress. My current portfolio yearly return on investment is demonstrated in Table-1.

I sorted the table by YOC to show how purchasing the asset at low valuations can increase yield on cost by a vast amount. The companies NRZ, TPVG and continuing down the table I added to my portfolio at good low cost values. Once purchased the YOC will not change unless the dividend changes. Otherwise the YOC will hold steady.

The way this table is built is using the simplicity of stock-cost divided by the current yearly dividends, see column "Years-Total", (calculation number 3 above). As stock dividends increase the years decrease and if the dividends are decreased the years become longer. The year calculations are based on current yearly dividends.

Let's look at the first stock, MORL, an exchange-traded note. I have been collecting dividends for years and with the current dividends already collected I have received 3.9 years of income, see "Years-ToDate" column, (calculation number 1 above). Then I simply calculate the remaining years, (calculation number 2 above). In this instance I can expect another 2.1 years to receive my total investment capital back as long as the dividend remains constant.

Conclusion

I am now officially retired. I gave my notice, spent my last day with people I have known for decades and had a big sendoff party. It's a bit scary thinking I gave up a good job I could have stayed with until I did a face plant at my desk, but I chose to get out while the getting was good. Now I have to depend on my financial resources and retirement portfolio to carry me through the years to come. I have written my journey to this point with SA articles since 2014 and now can say my planning has been successful. Perhaps I'm retiring in a goldilocks economy where this bull market will continue for the next few years, or not! I have planned for a bull market and a bear market from the beginning, and only time will tell how well my portfolio will stand up to future events.

Investment Disclaimer

Please note the stocks included in the 50/50 portfolio are not recommendations. They were personally selected by the author and contain a great deal of investment risk. The stocks in the portfolio are Business Development Companies [BDCs] and mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts [mREITs]. Both investment vehicles are Regulated Investment Companies [RICs] and are required to distribute at least 90 percent of taxable income as dividends to investors.

This is a live active IRA portfolio that I believe will withstand the markets' bull and bear movements based on my own research. The progress will be updated and tracked for feasibility of this investment method over the years. The article titled 50/50 Portfolio (BDCs And mREITs) Baseline 2014 details how the portfolio was constructed. It must be noted that investment selections are dynamic and based on management's ability to navigate economic conditions. For this reason the stock selections in the 50/50 portfolio may change to take advantage of dividend sustainability moving forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS IN THIS ARTICLE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.