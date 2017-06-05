The Cost To Borrow Short GNC Has Spiked

A cool byproduct of being the biggest GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC) bull off Wall Street, as Seeking Alpha is still considered more of a popular financial site for retail investors (with some closet institutional readers, I'm sure), is that people reach to me with news information. In other words, one of SA's coolest features is the information sharing in the commentary threads. I live in the suburbs of Boston, so there are only so many local channel checks that I can do. But given the network effect, many other readers can and have conducted their own channel checks and report back their anecdotal findings from their regions. I love anecdotal channel checks, as it is an unscientific way of kicking the tires and seeing how well management's high level action plan and vision is playing out in actual stores. Recent feedback has been relatively positive, but again this isn't science.

Related to this point, I would argue that sometimes these ivory tower analysts on Wall Street get so caught up in their financial modeling wizardry (which is often rear-view mirror focused) that they forget that the rubber meets the round in actual stores, where every day, tens of thousands of interactions take place.

As the My Man - Robert Moran (by the way, I have never met or spoken with him) often says: "Our most valuable piece of real estate is the three feet between one of our associates and our consumers."

Here is the exact quote from the Q1 2017 call.

And again, the key here is the conversation between our associate and our customer. And I've said before and what we say here in the Company, our most valuable piece of real estate is the three feet between one of our associates and one of our consumers, so that we can actually have that conversation, we could become a trusted advisor and we can recommend solutions to their needs. And if you really think about our competition, when you go to the aisle, it's about self-selection and self-selection is not the only thing our consumers are looking for. They are really looking for somebody that has experienced it or have seen somebody experience what they are looking for and a change in their lifestyle.

What if the entire sell side, especially the Master of the Universe at Goldman Sachs, are wrong? What if your humble author, with my average IQ and stellar 570 GMAT score, is right and Robert Moran is pulling off quite the turnaround? Then what? Why hasn't the sell side worked out that he bought $7 million worth of stock because he thinks the stock is undervalued? Perhaps, oh, perhaps, this is a leading indicator? I guess the sell side doesn't care about $7 million in your PA.

Here is a more imaginative thought. Early this morning, two readers independently reached out to me and mentioned that all of a sudden the borrowing cost to short GNC has climbed from 10%, early last week to 24% as of mid-day today. Also, all of a sudden, there are a limited number of GNC shares available to short at Interactive Brokers.

It is my understanding that Fidelity has a big securities lending group and that they also have a prime brokerage group. However, what if some of Fidelity's mutual funds that own GNC called their shares back from the securities lending program? Again, this is 100% hypothetical on my part, as I don't know anyone at Fido and I don't work on Wall Street, so this is just my imagination on display during a rainy and cold June in Boston.

As of March 31, 2017, Fido, collectively, was long 9 million shares of GNC. Maybe Fidelity hasn't called back its shares, but what if one of the other major holders were to call back its shares? Purely from a physical share supply and demand standpoint, what happens to GNC's stock price? If we then layered on some good fundamental news, how would the shorts be able to physically cover those shares without the stock screaming to the upside?

Have the shorts considered this when they put on this aggressive bet?

Finally, per the WSJ, when I was reviewing the largest short interest as a percentage of its float, GNC stood out to me as such a mistake. The other names on the list are easy to explain and logical, even. GNC is the notable exemption, given the turnaround and Robert Moran's track record at Petsmart, but again I am biased. It could be a fun summer for GNC longs. Time answers every question.