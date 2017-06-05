FANG Stock Mania - The New Nifty Fifty?

Last week, SA News published a brief blurb on the frothiness of the so-called FANG stocks - Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Alphabet/Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). All four stocks have surged this year and are frequently showered with praise from the business press and market analysts. I usually pay very little attention to what the pundits say, but I recently started looking into what the pros were saying about these stocks. Even a cursory glance at the level of euphoria is pretty astonishing. A few days ago I wrote in my blog about the increasing hysteria surrounding Amazon's stock price, but the narrative for the rest of FANG is pretty similar.

In short, it is argued that because FANG stocks have driven most market gains over the last few years, they should comprise a large percentage of every investor's portfolio. The idea is that these businesses are bulletproof companies with growth prospects as far as the eye can see. Growth is what matters in the long run, not price.

As with most euphoric episodes in the stock market, the encroaching FANG mania closely parallels a previous chapter in history. Back in the early 1970s, another basket of stocks with a catchy nickname rose to prominence. The Nifty Fifty, as it was known, was a group of blue-chip companies with dependable earnings. The rationale for owning the Nifty Fifty at any price was similar to the current justification for FANG's valuation - since these companies would grow forever, it did not matter what you paid for them.

At the height of the craze in late 1972, the average P/E ratio for the Nifty Fifty hovered above 50. The valuations were, of course, completely absurd. Even the most invincible company cannot maintain a P/E of 50 indefinitely. A combination of macro events eventually led to a severe market downturn in 1973, and the Nifty Fifty stocks cratered.

However, the basic thinking behind many Nifty Fifty stocks was largely correct. These businesses were compounding machines, and investors who held on for the next 45 years trounced the market. Even so, it took a full ten years for those who bought at the peak to recover, if they held on that long. I put together the following table showing how investors would have fared buying at the 1972 high versus buying at the 1974 low for four Nifty Fifty stocks.

Stock Total Return, 1972-1982 Total Return, 1974-1982 Total Return, 1972-present Total Return, 1974-present McDonald's 2% 269% 8,000% 25,000% Coca-Cola 1% 93% 2,860% 8,450% General Electric 3% 196% 1,736% 4,180% Proctor & Gamble 6% 62% 2,442% 3,780%

source: Morningstar

The difference over time between buying these stocks low and buying them high is astounding. Of course, if you waited 45 years, then you became wealthy either way. But what if you were already elderly or middle-aged in 1972? In that case, you might have realized little or no return on your investment.

I believe we are approaching a very similar scenario with the FANG stocks. Sure, these are tremendous businesses that will likely do very well over a long time. But let us examine the current valuations.

P/E Market Cap Earnings Yield Facebook 39 445B 2.50% Amazon 189 481B 0.50% Netflix 213 71B 0.40% Google 33 681B 3.00%

In the first place, the P/E ratios are quite elevated. Even if we set aside the special cases of Amazon and Netflix, which are still laying out lots of capital, 39 times earnings for Facebook is a very large premium for a company already valued at $445 billion. It does not seem realistic that these companies will continue growing at the pace of a start-up. Earnings yields for these stocks (earnings per share divided by price) do not look particularly attractive vis-à-vis U.S. Treasuries. A 10-year Treasury security purchased on June 2 yields 2.15 percent, which means that investors buying into these stocks now will likely find it difficult to outperform for a significant period, especially if interest rates continue rising.

My own feeling is that we are in the early stages of a mania. To quote Warren Buffett, orgies tend to be "wildest toward the end," and it does not look as if current prices are totally off the spectrum of rational thought. Yet many analysts are calling for FANG stocks and much of the broader tech sector to keep surging this year, which could easily put P/E ratios close to 50. Many investors seem to believe that they can safely ride the wave and then get out, but the vast majority will fail in this endeavor. I make no prediction as to when or how a decline could occur, but it suffices to say that investors should carefully consider their individual circumstances before grabbing a raging bull by the horns.

