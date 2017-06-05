HKBN: Be Rewarded With 5% Dividend Yield While EBITDA Grows ~34% In 2 Years

Description

Listed on the HKSE (01310.HK) and also traded over the US OTC markets (stock: OTC:HKBNF; ADR: OTC:HKBNY), HKBN is a leading telecommunications provider in Hong Kong.

Currently, HKBN is very much a dual-play centric telecommunication player focusing on broadband and fixed-line voice services. In the residential broadband sector, HKBN is the #2 player with 878k subscribers, accounting for c.38% of the market. In the fast-growing sub-sector residential fiber broadband, HKBN is the #1 player with a 54% market share. HKBN complements its broadband presence with its fixed-line voice services, in which it is a leading player with c.22% market share.

Leveraging on its presence in the residential broadband space, HKBN entered the Over-The-Top (OTT) in October 2015 and mobile market in September 2016 (as a Mobile Virtual Network Operator) to further grow its product portfolio. These initiatives have transformed HKBN into a quad-play service provider (incorporating fixed voice, broadband, mobile, and OTT).

The Opportunity

We view that HKBN's share price has been unfairly punished (down c.12% since February 2017) due to the weak sentiment for the HK telecommunications sector, as a series of negative headlines have hit the sector since the start of the year. However, the bearishness on the sector has opened up an opportunity to invest in a 5% dividend yielding stock with a clear revenue growth and margins expansion story in the next two years. In our next section (The Highlights), we will proceed to explain in further details.

In February 2017, it was announced that HKT Trust's (OTCPK:HKTTY), its major competitor, controlling shareholder PCCW Ltd. (OTCPK:PCCWY) plans to sell a c.11% stake in HKT Trust to raise proceeds for media investments. We believe that this had raised investors' concerns that PCCW Ltd. potentially had a certain degree of bearishness when it made its decisions.

Furthermore, i-CABLE Communications, one of the largest broadband and pay-television players in Hong Kong, had announced in March 2017 that its owner Wharf Holdings (OTCPK:WARFF) will exit the unprofitable broadband/pay-TV businesses and will cease funding for the bleeding entity, sending its shares as much as c.46% lower. We believed that these two events, which happened in a short span of time, further reinforce the bearishness on the prospects of the HK broadband industry.

To compound matters further, the HK Communications Authority's second consultation paper on the spectrum allocation in April 2017 suggested that prices for the 1800MHz spectrum could increase significantly to as much as HK$67m/MHz. According to reports from DBS, the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development (SCED)'s inclination is that the final spectrum price would be closer to the higher end.

In May 2017, it was reported that HK tycoon Lee Ka Shing had plans to divest his fixed-line phone business, which had its EBITDA falling by 2% in FY16. We believe that this could reinforce investors' bearish view of the fixed-line business in HK, considering that fixed-line voice services are on a steep decline globally due to the rise of OTT applications.

The Highlights

We believe that HKBN will be able to increase its ARPU significantly, which will boost its revenues...

Prior to September 2016, HKBN had a clear focus on subscribers' acquisitions, which came at the expense of ARPU (falling from HK$183 in FY15 to HK$173 in FY16) and consequently EBITDA margins (fell from 42% in FY15 to 36% in FY16). The market had also reacted negatively to its emphasis on subscribers' growth, as its share price fell from HK$10.46 in February 2016 to HK$8.15 in June 2016. Despite the lower margins, HKBN continued to generate healthy FCFs, which allowed the firm to grow its dividends by 100% in FY16.

Its share price has since remained relatively stagnant (increase of c.3%) and currently trades at HK$8.40/share. We attribute the share price overhang to the series of negative sector headlines.

Since September 2016, however, HKBN has turned its focus on revenue and profitability growth through higher blended ARPU via the upselling of quad-play bundle to its existing 898k residential customers at an attractive pricing. In addition, HKBN has raised prices on its broadband plans to encourage its customers to switch to its quad-play bundle.

A key concern would be the loss of customers via price increases. However, we believe that there is significant room for HKBN to increase its prices (which are almost cost-free) before it would begin to lose subscribers to HKT. Currently, HKBN's broadband prices remain significantly lower than that of HKT. As of 2nd June 2017, HKBN's broadband (1000mbps) and TV bundle stands at HK$238/mth (for a 24 months package) while that of HKT is HK$698/mth. We believe that our view is supported by the fact that monthly churn had actually fallen to 0.7% in 1H17 despite the fact that HKBN's February 2017 ARPU was HK$192/mth, c.11% higher than FY16 ARPU. We think that HKBN will be able to push its prices higher in the next few quarters.

While there is a possibility that HKT could cut prices, this risk is mitigated by the fact that the firm focuses on profitability and cash flows, evident from the fact that its prices still remain significantly higher than HKBN despite the latter's rapid subscribers growth in the past few years via low prices.

Furthermore, HKBN has a compelling value proposition for its customers to upgrade to its quad-play bundle as subscribers get access to TVB's myTV entertainment package. TVB is widely popular in HK, enjoying 83% audience share during weekday prime time. In addition, HKBN's enjoys good mobile coverage and quality despite being a relatively new operator. All in all, we believe that HKBN will be able to incentivize its customers to upgrade at a small incremental cost. We also view that HKBN will continue to capture customers from its competitors with its comparatively attractive quad-play bundle. By April 2017, HKBN has managed to acquire >100k mobile subscribers despite commencing operations for less than one year.

With higher ARPUs, HKBN essentially generates incremental revenues with high margins, thus boosting its blended margins. We estimate that FYE August 2018 revenues could increase by c.17%, primarily driven by higher residential ARPUs and a slight increase in subscribers count.

… and operating profitability

A significant portion of HKBN's cost base is fixed, with D&A, network costs and manpower expenses accounting for c.55% of 1H17 revenues. These costs are likely to remain relatively stable despite the rising ARPUs, which will allow HKBN's margins to expand.

We believe that HKBN will continue to grow its advertising and marketing expenses to upsell its customers as well as grow its subscribers. However, this will be mitigated by the fact that HKBN is able to lower its customers' acquisition costs as upselling are primarily to existing customers.

Further integration of New World Telecommunications (NWT) to boost margins further

HKBN acquired NWT, a HK enterprise solutions provider, in March 2016. Encouragingly, 53 former NWT management and supervisory members had invested in HKBN, reflecting their conviction in the firm's longer-term success. As HKBN continues to integrate NWT, it is expected to reap benefits from further synergies.

These include the following:

A larger operating scale allowing HKBN to negotiate its sales commission more favorably

Cross-selling of HKBN residential products to employees of NWT's corporate customers

Economies of scale with regards to repairs and maintenance as the enlarged entity has a larger network

Eliminating duplicates/redundant backend operations (e.g. corporate headquarters, administrative staff)

We believe that the synergies to be derived from the integration will further improve HKBN's operating profitability.

Dividends are expected to enjoy strong growth in the next two years

Despite HKBN's prior focus on subscribers' growth, it still manages to generate healthy operating cashflows, which is in contrast to other Asian operators (e.g. True Corp) which prioritize growth over profitability and cash flows. HKBN's adj. FCFF has increased by 79% from FY13 to FY16. This has allowed HKBN to reward its shareholders with dividends (100% YoY increase in FY16) even while it grow its operations.

Going forward, we expect FY18E EBITDA to grow by c.34% from FY16 levels. This is expected to come primarily from rising ARPU and operating leverage, while to a smaller extent growth in subscribers. Rising EBITDA supports our expectations of a strong growth in FCFF levels (which HKBN base its dividend payments on) and correspondingly its dividend payments. 1H17 dividends have increased by 10% YoY, reflecting HKBN's strong cash flows generation ability.

Catalysts

With the negative sector headlines obscuring investors' appreciation of HKBN's growth profile in the next two years, we believe that a strong rebound in 2H17 profitability and dividends will serve to awaken interest in HKBN growth prospects.

Risk Factors

Stiff competition, particularly from HKT

As discussed above, we assume that HKBN will be able to increase its ARPU significantly whilst continuing to grow its subscribers, albeit at a slower pace. However, should #1 player HKT decide to enter a price competition, it will significantly affect our investment thesis and thus is a key risk. However, we believe that this risk is significantly mitigated by the fact that HKT's management is more focused on profitability and cash flows (which it base it dividends on). Our view is further supported by HKT's lack of aggressive pricing in the last few years despite the stiff challenge from HKBN.

Higher churn rate

We do not deny that increasing prices could potentially result in higher churn rates. If HKBN's churn rate increases, its revenue will be lower. In addition, subscriber acquisition costs will grow and impact profitability. However, we believe that the risk is partially mitigated by the fact the HKBN's current pricing is significantly lower than the HKT.

Rising interest rates

HKBN's leverage has been increasing in the past few years as it took on debt to acquire NWT. Current Net Debt/LTM EBITDA stands at c.3.7x while Gross Debt/Equity is c.3.2x. Hence, rising interest rates will affect net profit and cash flows. However, we like the fact that c.68% of its debt is hedged till May 2020, while the remainder is based on Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate (HIBOR) + 1.35%. A 1% increase will result in c.HK$13m in additional interest costs, compared to HK$142m in FY16.

Valuation

Considering HKBN's policy to distribute 90% to 100% of its adj. FCFF, we opine that dividends generation is a key value and share price driver. With our estimated DPS of HK$0.50 by FY18E and its current yield of 5%, we estimate a per share figure of HK$10, c.19% higher than its current share price of HK$8.40.

While other HK mobile operators trade at higher yields, we argue that HKBN deserves to trade at a slight premium as it has a firm growth story ahead while the mobile operators are facing headwinds in the years ahead in the terms of Chinese mobile operators entrance and potentially higher spectrum costs.

Conclusion

As discussed above, negative headlines have obscured the growth story of HKBN. We believe that the market is pricing that the negative sector outlook will affect HKBN, which is further reinforced by HKBN's poor 1H17 profitability. However, this ignores the fact that HKBN possesses an underlying revenue growth opportunity (i.e. the ability to raise its blended ARPU significantly via the provision of a compelling value product bundle, which other providers are unable to do so). Incremental growth in ARPU generates high margins, which supports HKBN's margins expansion. Furthermore, synergies from integration of NWT will further expand margins and one-off expenses will be absent in 2H17 results. This is expected to catalyze HKBN's share price and awaken the market's interest in its growth story. In the meanwhile, shareholders will be rewarded with a 5% yield, which is sustainable as FCFF has been growing.

