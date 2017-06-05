Sand In My Shoes, A Dividend Growth Story - May Update

Finally, I will present the "new and improved" Sand in Shoes portfolio and update my projected income going forward.

I will go in depth on the two purchases I made with the proceeds from my sale and give concrete reasons why I made those purchases.

I will try to glean another lesson from my investing mistakes, specifically the security I just sold.

There was a lot of activity in the Sand in Shoes Portfolio in May, I will provide an update on all the changes.

Wow, a lot has happened since I published my first article on May 7th. Since that time I laid out my goals for this portfolio and my guidelines for selecting new positions for it. I then used that article to look at one of my positions, International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), and asked myself if it was a good fit given my goals and if it was a stock I would purchase today given the guidelines I set for myself. This is the first time, I am embarrassed to say, I have ever really put down in writing what my specific goals are and what my selection criteria are.

So with that in mind, and after doing a lot of further reading, I decided to pull the trigger and cut my shares of IBM loose. To hopefully learn something, I will discuss why I purchased IBM in the first place. I'll also share with you which two stocks I purchased to replace IBM and why I purchased them. But first, let's take a look at the dividend activity for the month of May.

Quarter to date, I've collected $104.65 in dividends with dividends expected in June poised to put me well over $200 for the quarter. The purchase of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) and their roughly 8% yield definitely helped me on the income side of things. Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) also increased their dividend from $0.08 per share in February to $0.12 per share in May, a paltry dividend but a welcome increase. Southern Company (NYSE:SO) announced a dividend increase for their June dividend, from $0.56 per share to $0.58 per share, a 3.6% increase, which will be paid June 6.

Position Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun AIG 0.32 AMGN 28.75 BAC 7.50 BLK 35.00 C 0.80 0.80 COH 20.25 20.25 IBM 32.20 OHI 75.60 SCCO 8.00 12.00 SO 15.12 20.25 8.80 118.89 20.25 88.40 Q1: 147.94 Q2: 108.65

With the $88 in dividends and a strong performance in May from Coach Inc (NYSE:COH) (19%!!!) and BlackRock Inc (NYSE:BLK) (6%), the portfolio saw a 0.87% increase for the month. I'll take that.

May Results: Beginning Balance 27,205.90 Dividends Collected 88.40 Change in Market Value 147.66 Ending Balance 27,441.96 Total Change in Portfolio Value 236.06 0.87%

As pleased as I am by the performance, both from a dividend and total return standpoint for the month, there were some major changes in the Sand in Shoes portfolio in the final days of May. First, let's take a look at the position I recently sold to see if we can learn from my mistakes.

Discussion of IBM:

I made my first purchase of International Business Machines Corp in November of 2013. Like many investors I had been following the various companies that Mr. Warren Buffett is fond of. He started buying IBM shares in 2011, which I took note of, and had an average price of about $170. In March 2013, IBM briefly went over $215/share and I knew I had missed out again.

I liked IBM. It was a very respected company that made tons of cash and paid a very nice dividend and has paid a dividend every quarter since 1916. I recall seeing stories of how many millions of dollars in dividends Mr. Buffett had just collected from his large stake in IBM and would have loved a tiny percentage of them.

Well, IBM came back down to earth and got very close to $170 in October of 2013. Now was my chance. I bought 15 shares of it at $178.25 and was quite pleased with myself as just five to six short months later it was back over $190. I thought I had definitely caught a dip and was in for not much more than Mr. Buffett. Sadly, it hasn't seen a $190 handle since September 2014.

IBM data by YCharts

I made a second purchase after IBM cratered in early 2016. On February 8th, I purchased 8 more shares at $125.25. I didn't pick the exact bottom, but I got pretty close.

IBM data by YCharts

This brought my cost basis down to just over $160/share and I was feeling pretty darn good as I watched IBM climb back into the $140s and then the $150s all the while collecting that fat dividend and - then I forgot about it.

The way to become rich is to put all your eggs in one basket and then watch that basket. ~Andrew Carnegie

Mr. Buffett watches his baskets, and he did not forget about it and when IBM went over $180/share in Q1 of this year he started selling his stake, unloading about a third of his 81 million shares. I was not so smart, but I did finally cash out on May 31 at $152.50. A net loss of almost $200: bummer. However, I also collected those quarterly dividends and l still have one more coming since I owned the stock when it went ex-dividend for the June payment, so I will have collected almost $350 in dividends when all is said and done.

Bought 15 Shares of IBM at $178.25 (2,680.75) Bought 8 Shares of IBM at $125.25 (1,009.00) Sold 23 Shares of IBM at $152.50 3,500.48 Dividends collected 301.30 Dividend pending 34.50 Profit on IBM position 146.53

Not the best return on my investment, especially after 3½ years, but it did teach me a valuable lesson, or maybe two. Don't rely on anyone to make your stock picks for you, even Mr. Buffett. And even if you liked the company when you bought it, a lot can change in 3-4 years (or quicker). Put your eggs in excellent baskets, and watch those baskets (I don't recommend one basket). If the reason you bought a stock is no longer valid, maybe it's time to cash out.

Reasons I sold IBM:

I read a lot of articles on here about IBM and their most recent quarter before I made this decision. Here are some of the reasons I decided to sell:

IBM just posted their 20th consecutive quarter of year over year declining revenues. As I noted in a previous article, some of this is due to IBM divesting themselves of non-profitable businesses, but still the trend is disturbing.

IBM Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Cash has been declining, and debt has been increasing. IBM is getting more leveraged as time goes on, the opposite of what I would like to see. S&P is not impressed either, handing IBM a credit downgrade from AA- to A+ just last month. While A+ is still a good credit rating, a downgrade did occur, which is not good.

IBM Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

And finally, dividend growth has slowed. The dividend is well covered and they are still raising the dividend every year, but growth has slowed and unless the underlying business turns around I think this trend will continue.

So what next?

As you can see above, selling my 23 shares of IBM netted me almost exactly $3,500 of cash. I also had approximately $350 in cash already sitting in the account, waiting for action. There are a few reasons I did not want to commit all $3,850 to a single stock. The first reason is I had more than one stock that piqued my interest. The second reason is I only had seven of the eleven sectors covered, and after my sale of IBM I was down to six. And finally, I wanted to construct my portfolio such that my dividend stream would continue to grow and grow faster than I think IBM's dividend will grow, but I did not want to have a reduction in dividends in the immediate future. So here is what I did.

Reasons I purchased Hormel:

First, Hormel (NYSE:HRL) is a Dividend King (one of 19) - meaning they have raised their dividend for 50 consecutive years or more (the announcement earlier this year was increase #51). And they don't just grow the dividend by a little bit. They grow it by double digits and have done so every year going back to 2008-2009. The last five years it has grown at a nearly 15% clip, paying double today what it was paying in 2013.

Now let's take a look at the metrics for HRL that I detailed in my "Goals and Guidelines" article.

HRL 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 CAGR Revenue/Share 15.62 16.55 17.66 17.53 17.99 2.9% Book Value/Share 5.35 6.26 6.84 7.57 8.41 9.5% Cash/Total Debt 43.7% 27.1% 18.2% 16.2% 21.6% Free Cash Flow 385.5M 531.0M 587.7M 847.9M 737.3M Payout Ratio 39.5% 32.8% 34.6% 29.6% 40.2% Share Count 526.9M 528.6M 527.6M 528.1M 529.3M

The company manages to grow revenues nearly every year, and the 9.5% 5 year CAGR in Book Value is an indication that the value of the business continues to grow and grow consistently. Check and check.

Incredibly strong balance sheet, with Cash and Equivalents of $549M and Long Term Debt of only $250M (total debt of $1.7B). Check.

FCF and Payout ratio are very much where I like to see them. Despite raising their dividend for 51 straight years, and aggressively so at times, their payout ratio is still only 40%, almost exactly what it was in 2012 despite paying more than twice per share what they were paying then.

They do occasionally re-purchase shares and reduce share count, but they mainly purchase shares to offset dilution caused by stock options. This is fine with me.

Hormel has struggled a bit, specifically in the turkey segment of their business, but these struggles are likely cyclical. Commodity prices for turkey are at a 7 year low, and I expect the market will adjust to the glut of turkey supply. Despite Net Sales for the Jennie-O Turkey Store in Q2 being down 8% year over year in Q2, the segment still delivered nearly $64M in operating profit. And despite the Turkey segment being down over last year, Hormel is still guiding to $1.65-$1.71 EPS for FY 2017.

We are maintaining our fiscal 2017 guidance range of $1.65 to $1.71 per share but expect the results at Jennie-O Turkey Store to push our full-year earnings toward the lower end of this range," Snee said. "We expect the pressure on Jennie-O Turkey Store to continue for the remainder of the fiscal year given the oversupply in the turkey industry."

Taken from Hormel's 2nd quarter press release.

Hormel earned $1.64 per share in FY16, so if they hit even the low end of the guidance, it would still mark the 29th time in 32 years that they have grown earnings, a rather remarkable feat.

Taken from the 2017 Consumer Analyst Group of Europe (CAGE) Conference presentation.

On the dividend front, you don't get HRL with a 2% yield very often. Given their lackluster Q2, shares of HRL have been beaten up a bit, and I was able to grab 50 shares at $33.55, which gives me a yield based on their $0.17/share dividend of 2.03% (the chart below is TTM dividends). I am VERY happy to get a stock with a 2% yield that has grown their dividend at a 15% clip over the past five years.

HRL data by YCharts

Finally, I bought Hormel because, well, I like Spam. Also bacon.

Reasons I purchased AT&T:

Things have changed a lot since the days of "Ma Bell", and Ms. Tomlin's character would not recognize the "phone company". A lot of the below analysis depends on your view of the Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) proposed merger, on the unlimited data plans, on their ability to handle the increased data usage, because of these things, etc. I happen to be in the camp that thinks AT&T (NYSE:T) has the right management in place and I am excited that they are not resting on their laurels, but they are preparing for 5G and are trying to acquire content to dramatically re-shape their business. There is risk involved, but the rewards could be huge. So why specifically did I buy? Well...

AT&T's stock has hit a rough patch lately, which made me take notice. But honestly, the largest reason I decided to purchase T at this point is the dividend. I removed IBM, which was paying me nearly a 4% yield, so I needed to purchase another stock with a good yield to achieve my goal of increasing the dividends I receive each quarter, to my 10 year target of $750/quarter. It was either T or another Telecom stock, or a REIT which I already have lots of exposure to, or a utility, and right now my utility of choice, Southern Company, does not appear to be as good a value as T.

SO data by YCharts

AT&T is a mainstay in many people's dividend growth portfolios. It is hard not to like the dividend and the growth part of the AT&T story. As of this writing, the dividend yield is 5.04%. While their dividend growth rate is nowhere close to Hormel's, they have still increased their dividend every year for 33 consecutive years, which puts them in excellent company.

However, T checks many of my boxes as well.

T 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 CAGR Revenue/Share 21.97 23.98 25.42 26.07 26.55 3.9% Book Value/Share 15.92 16.94 16.58 21.79 19.96 4.6% Cash/Total Debt 2.8% 1.9% 5.1% 2.0% 2.2% Free Cash Flow 19,450.0M 13,570.0M 9,910.0M 15,870.0M 16,940.0M Payout Ratio 52.6% 71.5% 96.4% 64.3% 69.7% Share Count 5,800.0M 5,370.0M 5,210.0M 5,630.0M 6,170.0M

Revenue per share: increasing every year. Not very fast ! But increasing every year with a 5 year CAGR of 3.9%.

! But increasing every year with a 5 year CAGR of 3.9%. Book value per share, also on a general upward trend. Ideally I would like to see this more consistent, but mergers and acquisitions, like the 2015 acquisition of DirectTV, tend to do funny things to Book Value. Still, a 5 year CAGR of 4.6% is OK.

I believe the latest S&P Ranking is BBB+. Not ideal, but solid, and not unexpected for a Telecom.

Cash & Total Debt. Here is where I am slightly nervous. AT&T has loads of debt. $10.1B in cash, but $122.1B in long term debt. But telecoms are notorious for being highly leveraged, and they have been here for a long time and more importantly are generating plenty of cash to cover their obligations. Five years ago the picture wasn't much different.

The Payout Ratio at almost 70% is certainly something T can keep up. Maintaining their debt load chews up much of the rest of their FCF. Assuming the Time Warner deal goes through this and many of the other metrics could change dramatically. Something to definitely keep an eye on.

AT&T does occasionally re-purchase shares to reduce share count, but again, the M&A activity caused more shares to be issued lately than they have purchased.

The biggest reason for the purchase, though, as I've sated, is the status of AT&T of Dividend Aristocrat. They have raised their dividend for 33 straight years.

But let's pretend you don't like any of those reasons. Let's model the stock price based on something called the "Dividend Discount Model", or DDM. (Caution, math ahead). The formula for the DDM is as follows:

Price per share = D / (r - g)

D = the Dividend (yearly) of the stock

r = the cost of capital, sometimes called Weighted Average Cost of Capital, or WACC

g = the growth of the dividend, in perpetuity

Two of these aren't hard numbers to come by. D is easy. AT&T currently pays $1.96 per share, so D = 1.96. Done.

Growth rate, g, is often a little harder number to come by, but really not for AT&T. The 1-, 3-, and 5-year growth rates are 2.1, 2.2, and 2.2% respectively. And based on the fact that they have increased their dividend for 33 straight years, we're going to make an assumption they will continue to do so. But for safety's sake, I will assume three different levels: 1.75%, 2.00%, and 2.25%. We'll model all three.

The cost of capital is the tough one. You can search around the Internet and see for yourself, but I found one website that had the WACC for T listed at 4.06%. I saw another one that had it pegged at 4.7%, and a third that said it was 3.7%. I don't know which one is right, and probably only the FP&A team at AT&T knows for sure what the right number is. That, and the equation to calculate WACC is waaaaaay too involved to go into in detail here.

But basically you take the "cost" of the equity and the cost of the debt and multiply each of them by their weighting, or the percentage of debt vs. the percentage of shareholder's equity. You can calculate the cost of debt by roughing out the interest expense in relation to the total debt. The cost of equity is a little harder because you have to take the CAPM (or Capital Asset Pricing Model) and assume a risk-free rate of return, typically using the 10-year Treas…hey…I'm losing you, arent' I?

See, I told you it was not worth going into here. Let's use other people's work for now and add a sizeable margin of safety. Again, we'll look at three different assumptions. We'll assume AT&T's WACC is 6.0%, 6.5%, and 7.0%. Remember, the highest number I found was 4.7%. Anyway, lets' see what the results are.

DDM Price/share of T D r g 37.71 1.98 7.00% 1.75% 41.68 1.98 6.50% 1.75% 46.59 1.98 6.00% 1.75% 39.60 1.98 7.00% 2.00% 44.00 1.98 6.50% 2.00% 49.50 1.98 6.00% 2.00% 41.68 1.98 7.00% 2.25% 46.59 1.98 6.50% 2.25% 52.80 1.98 6.00% 2.25%

Only one scenario - using the highest cost of capital and the lowest projected dividend growth rate - gives us a projected share price below where T is trading today. To me, this is one more piece of evidence that T is still, despite its very slow dividend growth, worth the price here.

What all this does for my future Dividend Stream:

Losing a 4% yielder always hurts. However, using a portion of the cash to purchase a 5% yielder does help maintain the income level. That and using the extra cash in my account allowed me to purchase two great dividend growth stocks while maintaining, actually even raising, my estimated quarterly dividend.

Shares Div/Sh Qtrly Pmt Next Pay Date IBM 23 1.50 34.50 10-Jun HRL 50 0.17 8.50 15-Aug T 56 0.49 27.44 1-Aug

Assuming all other dividends stay at their current levels, here is my projected income for Q3 compared to Q1 & Q2:

Actual Projected Position Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep AIG 0.32 0.32 0.32 AMGN 28.75 28.75 28.75 BAC 7.50 7.50 7.50 BLK 35.00 35.00 35.00 C 0.80 0.80 0.80 COH 20.25 20.25 20.25 HRL 8.50 IBM 32.20 34.50 OHI 75.60 75.60 SCCO 8.00 12.00 12.00 SO 15.12 15.12 15.12 T 27.44 20.25 8.80 118.89 20.25 88.40 121.19 20.25 124.34 86.69 Q1: 147.94 Q2: 229.84 Q3: 231.28

Here is the portfolio as of the closing price on May 31.

Symbol Qty Closing Price 5/31 Market Value Yield AIG 1 63.63 63.63 2.0% AMGN 25 155.24 3,881.00 3.0% BAC 100 22.41 2,241.00 1.3% BLK 14 406.74 5,694.36 2.5% C 5 60.54 302.70 1.1% COH 60 46.21 2,772.60 2.9% HRL 50 33.63 1,681.50 2.0% OHI 120 31.32 3,758.40 7.9% SCCO 100 34.96 3,496.00 0.7% SO 27 50.61 1,366.47 4.4% T 56 38.53 2,157.68 5.1% Cash 26.62 Total Value 27,441.96

And finally, let's take a look at my diversification across the sectors, as they stood at the beginning and end of the month:

As of May 1 As of May 31 Consumer Discretionary 8.7% Consumer Discretionary 10.1% Consumer Staples - Consumer Staples 6.1% Energy - Energy - Financials 29.4% Financials 30.3% Health 14.8% Health 14.1% Industrials - Industrials - Materials 13.2% Materials 12.7% REITs 14.7% REITs 13.7% Technology 14.3% Technology - Telecom - Telecom 7.9% Utilities 4.8% Utilities 5.0%

I am still far too heavily weighted in Financials for my taste, but the primary reason for the increase is BlackRock Inc had such a good month. As of May 31 I now have eight of the sectors covered whereas before I had seven. I went from having 14% of my portfolio in Tech to 0%. I will look to fix this in the future, as well as find a stock I want in the Energy and Industrials sectors. This shouldn't be too hard - I can think of a lot of good stocks in all three sectors.

Thank you so much for reading this. I am looking forward to June, collecting those dividends, and the changes that may take place as I continue to adjust the Sand in Shoes portfolio to reach my goals.

