Frontier Communications: Absolutely NO Reason

Just a three months ago I came right out and said that an investment in Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) was absolutely indefensible. Now I will be clear and tell you that his has been a stock that I have been following for a while. Now, for a long time, I had worries over the company's dividend, and sure enough, it had been cut over time. Back in the fall I told you plainly that the loss of customers was unsustainable, and I reiterated this sentiment when I called an investment in the name indefensible. However, it has managed to keep the payouts going. Here we are now with the name at all time lows, at $1.20 a share, down another 50% from where I said you had to stay away. It is so bad that the company will do a 1 for 15 reverse split. Reverse splits are a kiss of death. I will discuss that in another piece. My prior work had shown nothing to indicate a truly imminent cut, and I thought the payout was safe another quarter. I was wrong on this and the payout was slashed 62% back in May. Terrible. But as long as your money wasn't in the name it didn't matter. The stock has been a mess and with the loss of that much of the dividend, followed by another round of poor earnings, investors are getting wiped out. I would like to discuss these earnings and why there was absolutely NO reason to invest in the name following my warnings.

The fact is that performance has been slowly declining for the company so there is truly cause for concern, not just short-term, which the stock clearly suggests, but also long-term. It is tough to understand where the company is going and so caution must be exercised. This is why I said investing here is indefensible. Some vehemently disagreed. I tried to warn you. Things are a mess, and even after a dividend cut, a new loan, and a reverse split coming, the name is very risky here. With declining revenues and customer counts the stock has responded by dropping along with these metrics.

The customer count is impacting things. However, given the acquisitions made, you wouldn't know it from the headlines. Frontier reported revenue of $2.36 billion, operating income of $271 million and operating income margin of 11.5%. Revenues were down quarter-over-quarter, although income ticked up slightly thanks to some degree of control on the expense front. With the growth of the company, direct year-over-year comparisons are complicated, but note that revenue is 75% higher than last year's thanks to the expansion. The problem? The same issues are at hand. You just can't have a winning investment when revenues drop every quarter. This is simply worrisome. The results however actually were very slightly ahead of analyst estimates for revenues by $10 million. Operating income and margins were positive. However, when combined with overall, net loss attributable to common shareholders was $129 million or $0.11 per share. Now, that is a GAAP figure, so it may not be entirely as informative as you would like. The adjusted loss was $0.08 per share which was a miss against estimates of $0.03. Not good.

So on to the all-important customer turnover. The churn as it is often known. At the end of the quarter, Frontier had 4,736,000 residential customers, down from 4,891,000 last quarter, another 2.3% churn monthly. Continued declines are a fundamental weakness in this name. Every quarter it's another 100,000, or 200,000 customers gone. You cannot invest in a name like that. Above all else you must watch the customer data. Total residential revenue was $1.164 billion for Q1 2017, compared to $1.196 billion last quarter. The average monthly residential revenue per customer has fallen too in many quarters, however this was one positive piece of news. Average monthly revenue per residential customer rose to $80.62 this quarter down from $80.33. Mind you, this is still down from the mid $80's almost a year ago.

What about the business client side of the company? At the end of the quarter, Frontier had just 484,000 business-based customers. This is down from 502,000 business-based customers to start the quarter. This was of course down from 516,000 the end of Q3 2016 and down from the 528,000 the quarter before. Another negative trend that should be a massive red flag to you. Total revenue from business-based customers was $995 million in Q1 2017, versus $1.014 billion last quarter. One spin I have heard is that there are a larger number of smaller business accounts now with the company and so the average monthly business revenue per customer was down from last year. Average monthly revenue per business customers also continue to fall.

Now, the once source of strength in the name had been broadband. It had been a real source of strength for Frontier. Of course, the company gained many broadband customers versus last year. However, for now third time since I have been covering the name, the company lost broadband subscribers. This is no longer a strength for the company. At the end of the quarter, the company had 4,164,000 which was down from 4,271,000 broadband customers. That was a major negative for me once again and is another reason money should not be put into this name here. If you are invested in the name, you are getting crushed by this customer loss.

I have said before that we also have to watch expenses, but the company is actively trying to reduce costs. However, it has had limited success and much of the falling costs are correlated with the decline in customers. Obviously, to grow revenues, expenses often have to rise. With falling revenues expenses fell in most categories, which we would hope. Frontier saw administrative expenses fall to $544 million. Network access expenses dropped to $411 million, compared to $417 million last quarter. However, network-related expenses actually rose from $488 million to $494 million.. While those are key highlights, total operating expenses were down to $2.09 billion from $2.15 billion. This was about the only real strength in the quarter, keeping operating margin percentages in the double digits and actually rising quarter-over-quarter.

Look. Don't catch a falling knife. So many who chased the high yield just got obliterated. So many who banked on a share price reversal despite the overwhelming negative data got smoked. If you truly want to invest in this name wait until there is positive momentum. An investment here is still indefensible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.