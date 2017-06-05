4 Dividend Increases: May 29-June 2, 2017

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list helps me identify candidates for further analysis.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list helps me identify candidates for further analysis. Companies can only raise their dividends regularly if earnings grow sufficiently. In the last week, 4 companies on my watch list announced dividend increases. The following table provides a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

• Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW)

LOW is a home improvement retailer. The company offers a complete line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and home decorating. It also offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; extended protection plans; and in-warranty and out-of-warranty repair services. LOW was founded in 1946 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Recently, LOW increased its quarterly dividend to 41¢ per share, an increase of 17.14% over the prior dividend of 35¢ per share. The first payment will be on August 9 to shareholders of record on July 26. The ex-dividend date is July 24.

• KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Milpitas, California, KLAC is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries. KLAC's products are used in a number of high-technology industries, including the light emitting diode (LED) and data storage industries, as well as general materials research.

Recently, KLAC increased its quarterly dividend by 9.26% to 59¢ per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on September 5, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on August 3.

• CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

COR is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The company owns, acquires, constructs and operates data centers across a range of markets in the United States. It delivers data center and interconnection solutions across approximately eight North American markets. It offers colocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud, and information technology service providers and enterprise companies spanning a range of industries. COR was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Recently, the board of directors of COR declared a quarterly dividend of 90¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 12.50%. The new dividend is payable on July 17 to shareholders of record on June 30, with an ex-dividend date of June 28.

• American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

AMT operates as a real estate investment trust. The company owns, operates and develops multi-tenant communications sites for lease to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies, wireless data and data providers, government agencies, and municipalities. AMT was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recently, AMT increased its quarterly dividend by 3.23% to 64¢ per share. The ex-dividend date is June 15 and the dividend will be paid on July 14 to shareholders of record on June 19.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

As a bonus, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, LOW, COR, and AMT.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The adjusted earnings growth rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

LOW's price line is somewhat cyclical, and currently above the stock's normal P/E ratio line (in blue) and the primary valuation line (in orange), so the stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in LOW in January 2007 would have returned 9.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

COR is a REIT (real estate investment trust) and so I use AFFO (Adjusted Funds From Operations) instead of Adjusted Operating Earnings. COR's price line is well above its normal P/AFFO ratio and primary valuation lines, so the stock is trading at a significant premium to fair value. An investment in COR in September 2010 would have returned 34% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Finally, let's look at AMT, which also is a REIT:

The stock's price line tracks the normal P/AFFO ratio line rather faithfully and right now, the stock seems to be trading at fair value. An investment in AMT in January 2007 would have returned 13% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Thanks for reading! If you like this article and would like to read similar ones in future, please click the Follow link at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.