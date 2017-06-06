Waste Not, Want Not: It's The Spending And Saving, Stupid!

Realty Income is featured as an example. If we don't waste capital at overstretched valuations, we can enhance our dividend income and never want for anything.

Invest that difference between what you make and what you spend, and you'll realize a comfortable retirement.

It's The Spending And Saving, Stupid!

Waste not, want not. We've heard the expression many times. What exactly does it mean?

Wise use of one's resources will keep one from poverty. For example, I just hate to throw out good food-waste not, want not. This proverbial saying was first recorded in 1772 but had an earlier, even more alliterative version, willful waste makes woeful want (1576). Source: Dictionary.com

Over and over, we hear it drummed into our ears and embedded into our brains. If we have any questions about housing, education, jobs, politics and the way people vote, the common refrain is, "It's the economy, stupid!"

Well, an interesting variation of this might be, "It's the spending and saving, stupid!"

It should be obvious that if we spend less than we earn, we can never go broke. Earn $50,000, spend only $49,999 and your head will always remain above water. Even if one is predisposed to borrow to buy a large-ticket item such as a car or house, as long as the monthly debt service is covered by earnings, homeostasis is preserved; as long as spending continues to be less than earnings, the consumer is on solid ground. Sadly, too many consumers, driven by urges to own everything now, violate this simple nostrum.

The average household that has credit card debt owes $16,000. That number is $27,000 for auto loans, $48,000 for student loans and $169,000 for mortgages. Is this you? Do you know someone who is represented in this graphic?

Household Debt

Although household debt relative to GDP has declined since the recession, it remains higher than it was for almost all of post-war history.

Household debt as a percent of GDP

Nonmortgage debt, which includes student loans, credit card debt and auto loans, is creeping up. Meanwhile, mortgage debt is creeping back up, having fallen after the housing bubble popped.

Non-Mortgage Debt vs. Mortgage Debt

Student loan debt now exceeds credit card debt, auto loans and other nonmortgage debt.

Student Loan Debt Compared to Other Debt

Overconsumption

The lack of discipline evidenced by overspending and average debt levels speaks to the hole so many consumers have dug for themselves. Because they feel a need to keep up with the Joneses or simply must have the latest gadget now, they extend themselves, go into debt, and find themselves piling up that debt because they don't earn enough to pay their debt down.

When the debt pile grows so big that creditors will no longer extend additional credit, it all comes crashing down, and a bankruptcy filing often follows. Spending more than the amount earned is simply not sustainable over long periods. It's the spending and saving, stupid!

Spend Less Than You Make: You'll Never Go Broke

The corollary to overspending is obviously under-spending: spend less than you make and it's impossible to go broke. Following this way of life doesn't mean the consumer is sentenced to a life of penury. It also doesn't mean a life of deprivation. Moderation in all things is a way to view this concept. Allowing yourself a treat on occasion is never a problem when spending is kept on an even keel and tethered appropriately to income.

One way to frame this is "Waste not, want not." How much waste can you perceive in your own spending? Do you see yourself in any of these examples?

Seven Starbucks lattes per week costing $35 a week, when brewing coffee at home in a drip coffee maker or even a Keurig machine would cost only $2-3 per week. A $600 monthly auto lease payment, when a $200 lease payment would easily pay for a car capable of giving reliable, comfortable everyday transportation. Spending $16 per week at the car wash to keep the car clean, when using a little elbow grease of your own would entail expenditure of less than $1 on water and soap. Spending $100 or more per month on a cleaning service to clean your home, when you could save the entire amount if you are healthy and capable and have some time to do the chore yourself. Budgeting $100 per month or more for a lawn service to cut your grass, when, if healthy, you could do it yourself and get some solid exercise in the process. Cost: About $4 per month for gas. Spending $4000 per month on a mortgage and real estate taxes, when a smaller home or one in a less expensive neighborhood could be had for $1000 per month or less.

These are just a few examples. I'm sure you could come up with hundreds more. But you get the point.

Granted, some folks will view these as examples not of wasting or overspending, but as necessities, or treats deserved for working hard.

Still, it must be acknowledged that if the consumer is willing to live a more moderate lifestyle, one that is within his means, the ultimate result of not wasting is not wanting. If we choose not to waste while in our prime earning years, we guarantee a life in retirement in which we want for nothing.

Invest The Saved Waste

One man's trash is another man's treasure. Capital not wasted by not spending can be seen as turning trash into treasure.

Try this mind game. If you and your spouse have $50,000 in household income, do you think you might be able to live on $44,500? Could you pretend you only earn $44,500, live on that $44,500, and then invest the $5500 savings for your retirement needs?

How about those of you who earn $100,000? Do you think you might be able to get by on $94,500 and invest the $5500 savings for your eventual retirement? Think about this. The higher your household income, the easier it is to forgo $5500 in annual spending. The higher your income, the smaller percentage that $5500 represents.

Now, let's take a look at what a $5500 yearly investment in a tax-deferred account could grow into at an 8% return over a period of 40 years, the average time a worker will labor until retirement around the age of 65.

Recurring Investment Calculator

(Source: buyupside.com)

Modern history indicates a total return in the stock market around the 10% mark. However, we've used a more conservative 8% in our calculations. Even with that conservative assumption, a recurring investment of $5500 over a 20-year period results in the accumulation of $271.826. Over 30 years, the investor can expect to accumulate a tidy sum of $672,902.

The investor who sticks with these periodic investments over the 40-year course of his working life can expect to see a total of $1,538,796 accumulated in his account.

Have you figure out why I chose $5500 as the figure to demonstrate in this example? It is the maximum contribution an employee can contribute each year into his tax-deferred IRA. (When he turns 50, he can make catch-up contributions at the rate of $6500 per year - age has its privileges). For simplicity's sake, I haven't included any catch-up contributions in these calculations, since some investors don't make them. This means that each year he contributes this amount, he receives a $5500 tax deduction on his tax return, saving the percentage that is applied to his taxable earnings each and every year. It also means this annual $5500 contribution is working full-bore for him. No taxes are charged on the gains in his account, be they capital gains or dividend income, allowing for tax-deferred compounding until the employee turns 70½ years of age, at which time he must begin taking the required minimum distributions from his account.

Strategy Session: Not Wasting Capital Grows Our Income

In a recent article, "Realty Income's Income Is On Sale," 24,000+ readers expressed their interest in the concept of not overpaying for a stock. Almost 200 readers commented on whether it was a good idea or not to waste capital by overpaying for a stretched valuation. I recommend taking a few moments to review that article.

Realty Income One-Year Price Action

If we can determine that investor enthusiasm and thirst for yield has driven a company's stock price to unsustainable levels, pushing its P/E level beyond its normal range and pushing its dividend yield below its usual range, then we could decide not to waste our capital on such an investment at that time.

At Realty Income's (NYSE:O) high point last August, it sold for $72.50. The company, at that time, was paying a dividend that annualized to $2.41 per year.

$2.41/ $72.50 = 3.32% yield

At this dividend rate and price, the stock was yielding a paltry 3.32%. We have owned this stock for many years, at much lower prices, in personal portfolios as well as the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio and subscriber portfolio. Though we have wanted to accumulate additional shares, I determined that buying shares at $72.50 with such a low yield and high P/E compared to its historical range would be a waste of capital. Why deploy capital at such high levels and waste our coveted capital for such a low return?

On Friday, O closed at $56.58. It's currently paying out $2.53 on an annual basis. If we chose to accumulate more shares now with the capital we've held in cash and not wasted, our dividend yield would come to 4.47%.

$2.53/ $56.58 = 4.47% yield

In this case, we've had two data points working in our favor. The company has increased the dividend by 5% in the interim, and the price has come down 22%. These are two powerful operators that combine to super-charge the dividend yield for patient investors who don't want to waste capital by overpaying for an overvalued stock.

Can We Waste Even Less Capital?

Still, I believe we can do better. Because the economy continues to grow, corporate earnings are rolling in strongly, and unemployment has fallen to the lowest level of the past sixteen years to a paltry 4.3%, interest rate hawks at the Federal Reserve remind us that we may be just one meeting or so away from a Fed funds rate hike.

With every hike in this rate, there has been a reflexive sell-off in the REIT sector due to the perception that these companies are very reliant on the interest rate structure that could weaken their bottom line in the event of a hike. Because we can count on this standard reflex in the marketplace, we could be only one rate hike away from lower prices on REITs, including Realty Income.

If we can grab Realty Income at a target entry price of just $51.00 per share, our dividend yield would like this:

$2.53 / $51.00 = 4.96% yield

This is more like it, for me. This yield point more closely approximates Realty's average yield over its history. I'd much rather not overpay and waste capital if I can get fair value or buy an undervalued name on sale.

Which would you prefer, a 3.32% yield or a 4.96% yield on the very same high-quality company?

4.96% - 3.32% = 1.64%

1.64% / 3.32% = 49.4% more income

If we can buy additional shares at $51 per share, our yield and income will be 49.4% higher than that of the investors who paid $72.50 just ten months ago.

Translated To Dollars Of Dividend Income

What does this mean in terms of spendable (or reinvestable) dividend dollars? Well, if you're receiving $1000 on your investment made last August, today, that same investment at today's stock price would generate $494 more dollars for you. Instead of getting paid $1000, you'd be paid $1494 each year.

How about if your portfolio was generating $10,000 in dividends last year? Simple, just multiply the above example by ten. The answer would be that instead of receiving $10,000 in dividends at last year's price, if you waited to buy at the $51 price level because you felt you didn't want to waste your capital, you'd be able to receive $14,940 in dividends this year.

If you conserve capital and desire to deploy it at more opportune times, you could see this type of result on your entire portfolio. Could you use a 49.4% raise in your dividend income? This is how it's done.

Some things are easier said than done. This strategy, however, is easy to say and easy to implement. It only requires patience and a desire to not waste capital on overvalued stocks.

Real Time Portfolio Tracker Guides To Better Entry Points

I've used The Real Time Portfolio Tracker to help guide me to a better entry price and higher yield on Realty Income, which I've placed on my watch list, in addition to allowing me to track my entire portfolio in real time throughout the day.

Circled in red, you can see that investors who paid last year's high of $72.30 for Realty Income paid $14,460 for their 200 share purchase and received a dividend at the annual rate of $2.40 for a yield of just 3.32%, again shown circled in red in column L. Column I indicates the percentage loss in market value, and column P indicates the dollar loss of $3634.00.

Had those earlier investors not overpaid for their positions and exercised patience with us, perhaps they would have saved themselves that capital loss. They would also have more money to invest at cheaper prices today and bought even larger amounts of shares if they chose.

If they stuck with the same 200-share allocation, at the $51 price target we are anticipating investors would pay only $10,200, circled in red in column G. Again, at that price point, investors will get almost 5% yield on their new investment, as indicated by the automatic calculation made in column L.

Though we already own shares of Realty Income in our FTG Portfolio, we stand ready to buy income on sale and add more of the company's shares to the portfolio.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Two years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 20 companies, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) and DineEquity (NYSE:DIN).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 6.98% since the launch on December 24, 2014. The current portfolio income totals $28,734.

Here is how we focus on the growth of income in the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio:

FTG Annual Dividend Income

FTG Portfolio Close, 6/2/17

Your Takeaway

Spending and saving are two edges of the same sword. Spend too much and there won't be much left over for saving and investing. Save too little, and there will be precious little available for spending in retirement. Spend less than you earn and you'll never go broke.

If we've ingrained this habit into our make-up through all of our work lives, it should be a snap to continue this same habit in retirement. The saved amount following living expenses is used to continue investing in dividend stocks. Growing our income continually like this is our most effective tool in the ongoing battle against inflation. Growing income way above inflation keeps inflation damage at bay, as we preserve buying power.

Some things are easier said than done. This strategy, however, is easy to say and easy to do. It only requires patience and a desire to not waste capital on overvalued stocks.

Not wasting capital and using cash appropriately allows us to grow income exponentially and leave us never wanting for anything in retirement. Don't waste capital unnecessarily and you'll not want for anything.

As always, I look forward to your comments, discussion and questions. Please share your thoughts. Are you conserving capital rather than wasting it, in order to buy your favorite stocks on sale? Please share with us, in the comment section below, how much you have improved your yield and income by employing this strategy, buying only when the time is ripe and advantageous.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, MO, ED, VZ, CTL, MAIN, ARCC, RAI, VGR, EPR, O, SUI, OHI, WPC, GOV, GEO, RMR, SO, CLDT, DIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.