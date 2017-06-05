BMW: Undervalued And The Odd Trump Trade

This is a story of BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY). And Donald Trump. And China.

An odd trio, no doubt. But hang with me a moment…

In his time in office, our new president has done a great deal to undermine decades of friendship between America and Europe. It's a strange turn of events for what were two best friends for 40 years and who are now suddenly and increasingly estranged.

Trump reneging on American promises in the Paris Climate Accord is just the latest in an ongoing string of what Europeans see as insults and affronts. As has been widely reported, Trump labeled Germany "very bad" for his (mis)perceptions of German trade with America, especially on the automotive front. He upbraided European leaders for not contributing enough to NATO (though it seems Mr. Trump does not yet understand how NATO operates). He still hasn't grasped how trade between the U.S. and Europe actually works, despite being told time and again that America negotiates with the European Union rather than with individual countries. His economics guru, Peter Navarro, continues to claim Germany wants a weak euro to rob American workers, despite the fact that Germany wants a stronger euro that would come from the European Central Bank moving away from a quantitative easing program Germany has long despised. And Trump openly cheered Britain's exit from the European Union, despite the deleterious impacts that move will have on Britain and Europe.

Little wonder, then, that Europe is fed up with Trump and has begun to pivot away from America to increasingly embrace China.

For its part, China began pivoting away from America in recent years, as well, and began to increasingly court Europe. Indeed, China's modern revival of the ancient Silk Road is specifically linked to increasing its trade ties to Europe.

And that's where BMW joins our story…

In China, Brand is All About Luxury

Aside from a few notable standouts such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), U.S. companies have long struggled to build meaningful ties to China. European companies, however, seem to do better in the Middle Kingdom.

The reason: Branding and what Chinese consumers really want.

When it comes to brand, Chinese consumers don't pursue brand for brand's sake. For them, brand is all about luxury, even if it's "affordable luxury." And while America certainly has it luxury brands, such as Tiffany (NYSE:TIF), Coach (NYSE:COH) and Kate Spade (NYSE:KATE), Europe is a madhouse of luxe and über-luxe brands spilling out of the U.K., France, Italy, Switzerland, Germany and elsewhere. As such, the Chinese are mad about European luxury brands.

I've traveled through China many times, on research missions (and, once, to adopt my daughter). What's blatantly clear when you wander through malls and supermarkets - as I routinely do when traveling - is that with daily purchases the Chinese consumer really isn't all that hung up on brand image. (That's slightly different when it comes to certain foods, particularly dairy, given China's milk scandals of recent years.) By and large, the Chinese are happy to own a generic t-shirt or pair of jeans, or some knock-off version of a brand, because those are not necessarily about luxury.

But when it does come to true luxury demands, the Chinese are all about European brand names, in particular - which is why European luxe labels such as Prada (OTC: OTCPK:PRDSF), Cartier, owned by Richemont (OTC: OTCPK:CFRHF), Louis Vuitton, owned by LVMH (OTC: OTCPK:LVMHF), Burberry (OTC: OTCPK:BBRYF), Gucci, owned by Kering (OTC: OTCPK:PPRUY) and others are doing so well in China.

From an investor's perspective, however, those brands are über-expensive right now. All currently trade at double-digit P/E ratios in the high-20s to mid-40s. Too pricey for my contrarian tastes. One bad consumer quarter in China - or even the perception of a weak quarter - and those P/E ratios are taking an unwanted haircut.

And then there's BMW … trading at a pedestrian value of less than eight times 2017 earnings projections.

BMW's China Sales Hitting Record Levels

BMW is a much-liked brand inside China. Last year, the automaker sold more than 516,000 cars in China, representing 22% of BMW's worldwide sales.

In April, BMW announced it expects that its Chinese sales will grow by another 10% this year, double the pace of its global operations. The company is also launching a sixth brand - a 5 series sedan - in the Middle Kingdom, which will help drive those sales.

China remains the world's largest market for car sales, with some 24 million passenger vehicles sold last year, per data I gathered from Statista and which this chart represents:

Sales slowed a bit earlier this year, largely because of a new sales tax the government imposed. But that's absolutely no reason to think Chinese auto sales suddenly face some sort of debilitating headwind. For the many years I've been writing about China, I've seen an unending stream of stories detailing the pending collapse of home sales and auto sales and other consumer sales because of this government program or that government crackdown … yet the supposed collapse never comes to pass. At worst, whatever issue arises marks a temporary slowdown before the Chinese consumer is back to normal behaviors.

I spent two years traveling the world to write a book - Replay - on the rise of the consumer outside the West. And I know from many interviews inside China that the Chinese consumer does not think like a Western consumer. They don't approach real estate the same way. The don't invest in the stock market the same way. And they don't think about spending the same way. They want to live at Western levels of consumption, and they want Western conveniences, but it's always colored from a Chinese perspective.

Which brings us back to brand. Like I said, a bag of rice, a pair of jeans … brand isn't necessarily crucial.

But a woman's handbag? A car? A bottle of fine wine?

Suddenly, brand means everything. It's an outward, sometimes ostentatious display of taste and style and sophistication for a culture that wants to prove it deserves to be on the same stage with American and European consumers. And the thing is, they can afford this targeted luxury because the Chinese have built up exceptional personal wealth: a household savings rate of 38% vs. 6% in the U.S.

So, they gravitate to real luxury where, to them, luxury really counts.

For that reason, I'm a fan of BMW and its China-based growth prospects - particularly in an age when China and Europe are doing more to embrace one another while shunning the increasingly insular and bombastic US government.

In February, BMW reported record car sales in China, selling more than 51,000 BMWs and Minis, an 18% year-on-year increase. That also marked the first time that BMW crossed the 50,000-unit threshold in China. The automaker followed that with its best first quarter ever on a global basis (including another 50,700 cars sold in China). It tells me the brand continues to gather momentum in a country that continues to lead the world in auto sales.

And here, to me, is the real opportunity: Though China sells more cars than any other country in the world (and has some of the most-maddening traffic in the world!) it only has about 142 cars per 1,000 citizens. That puts the country way down at #73 globally, well behind places such as Libya or even Iraq. The US? We have nearly 800 cars per capita. Most of Western Europe is in the 500 range.

My point is that China has a long, long - loooooong - way to go before it comes even remotely close to matching anything resembling Western standards for car ownership. And I can tell you from my many discussions in China that just about every Chinese of driving age wants a car. It's their primary symbol of freedom, just as it was in the early days of America's car boom.

Because of that, because of China's household wealth, because of the Chinese desire for luxury, and because of the Sino-European love-in that the current White House is helping to match-make, I'm quite confident BMW has a very bright future in China.

Undervalued, Premium Margins … And a Dividend Kicker

With BMW's shares so cheap, the stock seems a screaming buy at this point. It doesn't hurt that the European and global economies are picking up, which will provide another puff of air into BMW's sails (or sales).

For those reasons, I recommend you own some shares of BMW. Normally, I'm not the biggest fan of Pink Sheet-listed securities because of the liquidity risk that many stocks there represent. But in this case, the shares trade in adequate daily volume of tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of shares - and they've handled volume of nearly six million shares. So, I feel comfortable recommending BMW on the Pink Sheets.

Each ADR represents one-third of a German-listed share. They currently fetch about $32.40 as a write this late on a Friday. I'd recommend keeping your purchase price below $35. I have a target price in the $55 range, which I get to by applying a relatively modest 12 P/E to 2018 earnings that I estimate in the range of $14 per share. For 2016, BMW reported earnings of about $10.75 per share. (I've converted all data from euro as of Friday, June 2.)

I give BMW a 12 P/E because I think the company deserves it, given that we're moving into a global economy more amenable to auto-sales growth … and because BMW is generating among the best net margins in the auto industry globally:

(The data come from S&P CapitalIQ)

To me, BMW is a premium automaker, generating quality, premium earnings within its industry. The shares are undervalued, but facing the real likelihood of P/E expansion in this environment. And the company has earnings tailwinds blowing in terms of consumer demand in China, an improving global economy and geopolitical shifts that are now unfolding.

Plus, you're picking up a decent yield of 4.2% at the moment. Not bad in this environment.

All in all, BMW just might be the ultimate driving machine in the global auto industry.