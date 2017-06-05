BlackBerry: Why $20 Is A Pipe Dream Right Now

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) worth $20 per share? I don't see it, at least not yet. This $20 level has been a big topic of discussion recently since Citron Research set a 24-month $20 price target on BBRY, labeled it a likely takeover target, and compared the stock's current situation to Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) before it exploded higher. Needless to say there was disagreement from some including Seeking Alpha contributor Paulo Santos (article here).

As you can tell from the title of this article, I'm leaning more towards the bearish side, at least for the time being. Why? The simple answer is I think shares are trading at a premium with no growth to justify it.

BBRY data by YCharts

Over the past 12 months, BBRY has risen 55% with almost all of those gains coming over the past 2 months. The recent rally appears to have been sparked by a settlement with Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) that netted BlackBerry $940 million in cash. Analysts have been generally positive recently as well, with an uptick in the number of them recommending a Buy rating on the stock.

Despite this, an overwhelming majority of analysts have BBRY rated as a Hold and I think the reason is fairly apparent: No one knows what to make of BlackBerry's future. What exactly is BlackBerry trying to be? Because it's certainly not there yet and is in a state of limbo.

BBRY data by YCharts

Quarterly revenue fell off a cliff and is likely to continue falling for a few quarters. Then what? If we view the stock price as a function of revenue, which is a roughly accurate assumption over the past 5 years, it certainly seems as if the market is expecting revenues to ramp up again soon. In my opinion, these expectations are rooted in a couple of ongoing developments, which include BlackBerry's large cash pile and its automotive operating system product QNX.

Regarding the former, there is speculation that BlackBerry will use cash from its arbitration with Qualcomm to make some acquisitions to bolster declining revenue. The latter has been a topic of much debate with bulls pointing to the large investment made by Ford (NYSE:F) into QNX and into a collaboration with BlackBerry, while bears point out that Toyota (NYSE:TM) appears to be dropping QNX and that the benefits of open-source operating systems will ultimately win out. Of course, BlackBerry has a multitude of small business segments, but most are in decline with little prospects of becoming significant sources of revenue.

However, one segment not usually mentioned by BlackBerry or by outside analysts is vital to the company's recent stock price success. That segment is of course patent litigation. Specifically, following its successful suit against Qualcomm, BlackBerry is suing Nokia (NYSE:NOK) for allegedly infringing on 11 patents related to mobile networking. The $940 million segment from Qualcomm earned the company more cash than it has earned in profits in years, and perhaps management is hoping for another big win against Nokia.

With all this in mind, the question I want to answer is whether BlackBerry's patent value, QNX OS, and cash pile make the company worth $20 per share, which comes out to about $10.6 billion. To me, that number looks like a pipe dream right now. Stocks get away with extreme valuations all the time and eventually grow into the market's price; however, these companies almost always have growth as a the primary price driver.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Nvidia, etc., are all trading at valuations that no sane person would say are justified by current operating results, but all have the revenue and net income growth along with avenues for future growth to make a high valuation understandable.

Saying BlackBerry doesn't have future growth prospects would be, in my opinion, a factually incorrect statement. There are obviously opportunities for the company to increase its revenues by entering new markets, making acquisitions, and growing its current offerings like QNX.

However, thinking these are guaranteed is a dangerous assumption. Do I think that BlackBerry can make some smart acquisitions and reach $20 per share somewhere down the line? I think it's possible. But I find it extremely unlikely BBRY will get close to a $10 billion+ valuation with annual revenue of $1 billion still unachieved and likely to remain unachieved for a couple of years at least.

In my opinion, the only way BBRY is getting anywhere near $20 per share anytime soon is if an acquisition offer comes down the pipe. BlackBerry would be a favorable takeover target due to its large cash position and valuable IP, but there is baggage included as well in the form of declining products that might turn off any potential suitors. Bottom line on a takeover is that I wouldn't bet on it, at least not until BlackBerry can demonstrate its products have some staying power.

My takeaway for investors here is that those who saw the $20 per share price target from notorious bear Citron and thought that surely this would come to pass should reconsider the company's current situation. Going long BBRY at current levels is a fairly risky proposition in my opinion considering how much of a stock's valuation relies on a future that may not play out as investors might hope.

BlackBerry has no cash cow business to fall back on if its growth markets fail to deliver, which leaves investors in a precarious situation. It's boom or bust. And even if the result is that BlackBerry succeeds with flying colors, I still don't think $20 per share is likely until at the very least a couple of years down the line.

